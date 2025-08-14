Hospitality Point of Sale (POS) Software Market Outlook 2025-2030 - Innovations in Modular, AI-Enhanced Platforms Offer Scalability and Personalization

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospitality Point of Sale Software Market by Deployment Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Property Category (Full-Service, Limited-Service, Luxury), Enterprise Size, Service Model, System Type - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hospitality Point of Sale Software Market is in a critical growth phase, reshaping how hotels, restaurants, and venues manage guest experiences and operational efficiency. Senior decision-makers are navigating rapid shifts in technology, regulatory demands, and service expectations as they seek solutions that optimize profitability and maintain competitiveness in a digital-first hospitality environment.
Market Snapshot: Hospitality Point of Sale Software Market Overview
The Hospitality Point of Sale Software Market grew from USD 15.87 billion in 2024 to USD 17.60 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 10.84%, reaching USD 29.44 billion by 2030. Adoption drivers include the demand for seamless guest experiences, integration with payment solutions, and the shift from legacy systems to advanced cloud and analytics-driven environments. Robust innovation across ordering, payment, inventory, and analytics tools is creating opportunities and reshaping competitive positioning for both global and regional providers.
Scope & Segmentation
- Deployment Types: Cloud-Based (Multi-Tenant, Single-Tenant); On-Premise (Managed Hosting, Self-Hosted)
- Property Categories: Full-Service (Airport Full-Service, City Full-Service); Limited-Service (Economy, Midscale); Luxury (Boutique Luxury, Resort Luxury)
- Enterprise Sizes: Large Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Small Enterprise
- Service Models: Licensed (Perpetual License, Subscription License); Software As A Service
- System Types: Integrated System, Standalone System
- Regions: Americas (United States - California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio; Canada; Mexico; Brazil; Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan)
- Leading Companies: Oracle Corporation, Toast, Inc., NCR Corporation, Block, Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Agilysys, Inc., PAR Technology Corporation, TouchBistro Inc., Revel Systems, Inc.
Key Takeaways
- Integrated point of sale platforms are now central to both front- and back-of-house operations, supporting personalized guest interactions and streamlining internal processes.
- Modular architectures and cloud-native designs allow rapid adaptation to changing guest behaviors while enabling scalability for multi-property estates and flexibility for individual sites.
- Adoption of AI and analytics is critical for unlocking real-time insights, optimizing menu offerings, and adjusting labor allocation based on emerging patterns.
- Mobile ordering, contactless payment, and self-service solutions are reshaping guest journeys, appealing to both digital-native travelers and those seeking customized service.
- Interoperability with property management, loyalty, and CRM systems is increasingly prioritized to derive greater value from consolidated guest and transaction data.
- Vendors are differentiating through investment in user experience, regionalized offerings, and enhanced security standards, responding to both client expectations and regulatory trends.
Tariff Impact: Navigating Policy and Supply Chain Changes
Forthcoming United States tariffs on hospitality point of sale hardware are influencing procurement decisions and vendor strategies. Hardware components such as terminals and card readers are subject to increased landed costs, driving a shift toward software-centric pricing and cloud-based solutions that avoid tariff-affected distribution. Operators are reassessing supply chain partners, considering regional assembly and managed hosting to mitigate import duties and enhance continuity in guest services. Vendors are adapting with flexible licensing, decoupling software fees from device shipments and emphasizing cloud models to control costs and avoid customs disruptions.
Methodology & Data Sources
This research is based on primary interviews with hospitality leaders, technology vendors, and integrators. Secondary sources include industry publications, vendor documentation, and regulatory filings. Data triangulation and a bottom-up validation process provide robust, on-the-ground insights, ensuring findings reflect current market realities. Confidentiality protocols, expert peer reviews, and statistical techniques were utilized throughout the research.
Why This Report Matters
- Enables strategic planning by breaking down regional growth drivers, technology trends, and regulatory impacts across all major sub-markets.
- Provides actionable recommendations for investing in modernization, improving guest experiences, and strengthening operational resilience.
- Supports benchmarking against leading vendors and best practices for security, interoperability, and customer engagement in the hospitality point of sale software space.
Conclusion
Hospitality point of sale software is now pivotal to customer satisfaction, operational agility, and sustained business performance. Executives acting on expansion opportunities, technology enhancements, and supply chain resilience will be best positioned to lead in an evolving digital hospitality landscape.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$17.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$29.44 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Integration of mobile ordering and contactless payment features to enhance guest safety and convenience
5.2. Adoption of AI-driven sales forecasting and inventory management tools for optimized stock levels and reduced waste
5.3. Implementation of cloud-based POS platforms enabling real-time data access and remote management capabilities
5.4. Deployment of personalized guest experience modules with loyalty integration and targeted promotional offers
5.5. Rising demand for seamless integration between POS systems and third-party delivery aggregators and online ordering portals
5.6. Increasing emphasis on advanced analytics dashboards providing actionable insights into menu performance and labor costs
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market, by Deployment Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cloud-Based
8.2.1. Multi-Tenant
8.2.2. Single-Tenant
8.3. On-Premise
8.3.1. Managed Hosting
8.3.2. Self-Hosted
9. Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market, by Property Category
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Full-Service
9.2.1. Airport Full-Service
9.2.2. City Full-Service
9.3. Limited-Service
9.3.1. Economy
9.3.2. Midscale
9.4. Luxury
9.4.1. Boutique Luxury
9.4.2. Resort Luxury
10. Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market, by Enterprise Size
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Large Enterprise
10.3. Medium Enterprise
10.4. Small Enterprise
11. Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market, by Service Model
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Licensed
11.2.1. Perpetual License
11.2.2. Subscription License
11.3. Software As A Service
12. Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market, by System Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Integrated System
12.3. Standalone System
13. Americas Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Hospitality Point Of Sale Software Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
The companies profiled in this Hospitality Point Of Sale Software market report include:
- Oracle Corporation
- Toast, Inc.
- NCR Corporation
- Block, Inc.
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
- Fiserv, Inc.
- Agilysys, Inc.
- PAR Technology Corporation
- TouchBistro Inc.
- Revel Systems, Inc.
