Jonathan Low Named Forbes 40 Under 40 for Tech Innovation and Global Finance Impact

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonathan Low, founder of Biptap and a driving force in global finance, fintech, and Web3, has earned a spot on Forbes’ prestigious 40 Under 40 list in Tech. This honor cements his reputation as a visionary leader reshaping the future of banking and financial inclusion on a global scale.



Low’s rise to international recognition has been fueled by the success of Biptap, the world’s first Omni Bank, often described as the “Airbnb of Banking.” With over 250,000 users worldwide, Biptap has redefined the banking experience, integrating with major platforms such as OnlyFans, leading iGaming operations, and Asia’s largest messaging apps, LINE and KakaoTalk, via Kaia Chain, giving access to more than 250 million users.



The company’s rapid expansion now spans Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, working in close partnership with banks, governments, and global enterprises to bring borderless financial tools to underserved communities.



“This recognition is an honor, but it’s not the end goal,” Low said. “The purpose has never just been about capital. I’m driven to empower millions of people around the world — individuals, entrepreneurs, and communities often overlooked by the traditional financial system. This is about creating tools that unlock freedom, growth, and real opportunity.”

Building a Borderless Financial Ecosystem

Jonathan Low’s near-term roadmap aims to integrate 10+ banks into Biptap’s Omni Banking ecosystem by 2026, creating a fully interoperable network for both businesses and individuals.

This includes:

Presidential Partnership in the Central African Republic

In a historic agreement personally signed with President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, Jonathan Low is leading Biptap’s rollout of advanced, full-service banking to 5.5 million citizens–setting the Central African Republic at the forefront of a continent-wide push for modern financial access and transformation.

Biptap and Al Fardan Ventures Strategic Partnerships

Biptap joined forces with Al Fardan Ventures, represented by renowned technology leader Mr. Mohammed Ebrahim Al Fardan, to launch a next-generation global digital bank headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

Biptap-Kaia Chain Partnership to Bring Crypto Banking to KakaoTalk and LINE

Through a strategic integration with Kaia Chain, Biptap will deliver crypto-enabled banking services directly into Asia’s largest messaging platforms, KakaoTalk and LINE, reaching over 250 million active users.





Biptap is in advanced discussions with the Philippine Blockchain Council to roll out a modern, borderless financial infrastructure across the country. This initiative aims to close long-standing financial access gaps by equipping millions of Filipinos, from entrepreneurs to everyday users, with secure, seamless banking tools built for the digital age.

Strategic Partnerships & Global Recognition

Low’s shift from founder to ecosystem architect has turned Biptap into more than just a banking platform — it’s becoming the financial backbone for global digital markets.

In just the past year, his leadership has delivered:

Forbes 40 Under 40 recognition (Tech category) for his influence in reshaping finance.

Partnerships spanning iGaming, content creation, and cross-border payments.

Growing presence as a global speaker at high-profile events from Hong Kong to Dubai.

Continued thought leadership through the Forbes Business Council and leading industry publications.

From Entrepreneur to Mentor

Low’s journey, from personal struggles to global recognition, has fueled a mission to empower the next wave of leaders. His advisory and performance coaching programs now help founders scale ventures, secure funding, and adopt the mindsets needed for lasting impact.

He is also working on his upcoming book, blending personal narrative with entrepreneurial strategy, offering readers a blueprint for navigating both business challenges and personal growth.

A Voice Shaping the Future

Jonathan Low’s influence continues to grow across media and major industry stages. Recent features in Dubai Magazine and UAE Stories have spotlighted him as “a visionary building the world’s first omni-bank for global financial freedom.”

His thought leadership, including articles like “The Future of Cross-Border Transactions with BaaS,” is helping set the conversation around decentralized finance, Banking-as-a-Service, and Web3 integration in global markets.

Over the past year, he’s shared the stage with top investors, policymakers, and technologists at events such as the Asian Financial Forum, Sigma Africa, Sigma Asia, Philippine Blockchain Week, the Staynex LP Event in Hong Kong, and the Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai.

Looking Ahead

Jonathan Low’s next chapter is driven by both purpose and scale. Through high-impact partnerships, hands-on coaching, and his upcoming book, he is preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs with the strategies, resources, and mindset needed to thrive in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

In recent months alone, his advisory work has enabled founders to secure funding, accelerate growth, and achieve product-market fit — sparking ripple effects that strengthen entire ecosystems.

“Innovation means nothing if it doesn’t change lives,” Low said during a recent keynote. “This chapter is about building systems and empowering people for what comes next.”

