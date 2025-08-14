Automotive Tailgate Market Research Report 2025-2030: Rising Innovation and Electrification Trends are Reshaping Product Design

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Tailgate Market by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car, Pickup Truck), Material Type (Aluminum, Composite, Steel), Actuation Mechanism, Tailgate Configuration, Sales Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Tailgate Market displays promising growth, advancing from USD 12.43 billion in 2024 to USD 12.86 billion in 2025. This trajectory is forecasted to continue at a CAGR of 3.33%, potentially reaching USD 15.13 billion by 2030.

The report examines the changing dynamics of automotive tailgates, which have evolved from simple access panels to technologically sophisticated systems featuring advanced materials, actuators, and smart functionalities. As manufacturers respond to increased consumer demand for convenience, automotive tailgates now embody state-of-the-art design and safety features, reflecting trends in vehicle electrification and digital integration.

Technological Advancements and Market Dynamics

The market is witnessing unprecedented innovation driven by technological breakthroughs. Features such as sensor integration and smartphone connectivity enhance user convenience, while proximity sensors improve safety and efficiency. The shift towards electrification has paved the way for power-assisted mechanisms that align with modern electric and hybrid vehicles' needs. Materials like aluminum alloys and composites are being utilized for their lightweight yet strong properties, thereby allowing manufacturers to optimize design and performance.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Rising innovation and electrification trends are reshaping product design, offering strategic competitive advantages.

Aluminum and composite materials are increasingly preferred for their strength and weight benefits, impacting manufacturing approaches.

The report helps decision-makers identify growth opportunities by analyzing regional market variations and product segmentations, thus enhancing strategic planning.

Producers and suppliers can gain a competitive edge by leveraging insights into consumer preferences and technological leadership.

Effects of regulatory changes and tariffs need careful consideration to mitigate business risks and ensure compliance.

Impact of Regulatory and Tariff Changes

The upcoming 2025 United States tariffs present significant challenges for supply chains in the automotive tailgate industry. Adjustments in duty rates for steel, aluminum, and components necessitate a reevaluation of sourcing strategies and cost structures. This section explores how businesses are enhancing resilience through supply chain diversification, nearshoring, and optimizing logistics to manage cost pressures.

Conclusion and Future Outlook

This report encapsulates the essence of the evolving automotive tailgate market, spotlighting key trends such as electrification, regulatory impacts, and regional growth drivers. By understanding these elements, stakeholders are poised to navigate industry changes effectively and secure lasting market success. These insights offer practical applications for strategic planning, risk mitigation, and capturing opportunities in a dynamic environment.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of electric power tailgates with customizable opening height settings

5.2. Adoption of lightweight composite materials in tailgate construction for fuel efficiency

5.3. Implementation of proximity sensors enabling gesture-controlled tailgate activation

5.4. Incorporation of built-in LED lighting systems for enhanced tailgate visibility at night

5.5. Development of modular multifunctional tailgates with integrated storage compartments

5.6. Advancements in tailgate cybersecurity protocols to safeguard connected vehicle systems

5.7. Design of aerodynamic tailgate profiles to minimize drag and extend EV driving range

5.8. Introduction of solar panel integrated tailgate surfaces for auxiliary onboard charging

5.9. Deployment of AI-driven predictive tailgate opening based on habitual user patterns

5.10. Emergence of tailgate-mounted mobile workstations featuring integrated power outlets and USB ports



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Automotive Tailgate Market, by Vehicle Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial Vehicle

8.3. Passenger Car

8.4. Pickup Truck

8.5. Sports Utility Vehicle



9. Automotive Tailgate Market, by Material Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Aluminum

9.3. Composite

9.4. Steel



10. Automotive Tailgate Market, by Actuation Mechanism

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Manual

10.3. Power

10.3.1. Electronic

10.3.2. Hydraulic



11. Automotive Tailgate Market, by Tailgate Configuration

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Single Panel Tailgate

11.3. Split Tailgate

11.3.1. Horizontal Split

11.3.2. Vertical Split

11.4. Three Way Tailgate

11.5. Two Way Tailgate



12. Automotive Tailgate Market, by Sales Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Aftermarket

12.3. Original Equipment Manufacturer



13. Americas Automotive Tailgate Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Tailgate Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific Automotive Tailgate Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis



The major companies profiled in this Automotive Tailgate market report include:

Magna International Inc.

Aptiv PLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Valeo SA

Faurecia SA

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Gestamp Automocion S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t27997

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment