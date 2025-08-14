Automotive Tailgate Market Research Report 2025-2030: Rising Innovation and Electrification Trends are Reshaping Product Design

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Tailgate Market by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car, Pickup Truck), Material Type (Aluminum, Composite, Steel), Actuation Mechanism, Tailgate Configuration, Sales Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automotive Tailgate Market displays promising growth, advancing from USD 12.43 billion in 2024 to USD 12.86 billion in 2025. This trajectory is forecasted to continue at a CAGR of 3.33%, potentially reaching USD 15.13 billion by 2030.
The report examines the changing dynamics of automotive tailgates, which have evolved from simple access panels to technologically sophisticated systems featuring advanced materials, actuators, and smart functionalities. As manufacturers respond to increased consumer demand for convenience, automotive tailgates now embody state-of-the-art design and safety features, reflecting trends in vehicle electrification and digital integration.
Technological Advancements and Market Dynamics
The market is witnessing unprecedented innovation driven by technological breakthroughs. Features such as sensor integration and smartphone connectivity enhance user convenience, while proximity sensors improve safety and efficiency. The shift towards electrification has paved the way for power-assisted mechanisms that align with modern electric and hybrid vehicles' needs. Materials like aluminum alloys and composites are being utilized for their lightweight yet strong properties, thereby allowing manufacturers to optimize design and performance.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- Rising innovation and electrification trends are reshaping product design, offering strategic competitive advantages.
- Aluminum and composite materials are increasingly preferred for their strength and weight benefits, impacting manufacturing approaches.
- The report helps decision-makers identify growth opportunities by analyzing regional market variations and product segmentations, thus enhancing strategic planning.
- Producers and suppliers can gain a competitive edge by leveraging insights into consumer preferences and technological leadership.
- Effects of regulatory changes and tariffs need careful consideration to mitigate business risks and ensure compliance.
Impact of Regulatory and Tariff Changes
The upcoming 2025 United States tariffs present significant challenges for supply chains in the automotive tailgate industry. Adjustments in duty rates for steel, aluminum, and components necessitate a reevaluation of sourcing strategies and cost structures. This section explores how businesses are enhancing resilience through supply chain diversification, nearshoring, and optimizing logistics to manage cost pressures.
Conclusion and Future Outlook
This report encapsulates the essence of the evolving automotive tailgate market, spotlighting key trends such as electrification, regulatory impacts, and regional growth drivers. By understanding these elements, stakeholders are poised to navigate industry changes effectively and secure lasting market success. These insights offer practical applications for strategic planning, risk mitigation, and capturing opportunities in a dynamic environment.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$12.86 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.13 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Integration of electric power tailgates with customizable opening height settings
5.2. Adoption of lightweight composite materials in tailgate construction for fuel efficiency
5.3. Implementation of proximity sensors enabling gesture-controlled tailgate activation
5.4. Incorporation of built-in LED lighting systems for enhanced tailgate visibility at night
5.5. Development of modular multifunctional tailgates with integrated storage compartments
5.6. Advancements in tailgate cybersecurity protocols to safeguard connected vehicle systems
5.7. Design of aerodynamic tailgate profiles to minimize drag and extend EV driving range
5.8. Introduction of solar panel integrated tailgate surfaces for auxiliary onboard charging
5.9. Deployment of AI-driven predictive tailgate opening based on habitual user patterns
5.10. Emergence of tailgate-mounted mobile workstations featuring integrated power outlets and USB ports
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Automotive Tailgate Market, by Vehicle Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Commercial Vehicle
8.3. Passenger Car
8.4. Pickup Truck
8.5. Sports Utility Vehicle
9. Automotive Tailgate Market, by Material Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Aluminum
9.3. Composite
9.4. Steel
10. Automotive Tailgate Market, by Actuation Mechanism
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Manual
10.3. Power
10.3.1. Electronic
10.3.2. Hydraulic
11. Automotive Tailgate Market, by Tailgate Configuration
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Single Panel Tailgate
11.3. Split Tailgate
11.3.1. Horizontal Split
11.3.2. Vertical Split
11.4. Three Way Tailgate
11.5. Two Way Tailgate
12. Automotive Tailgate Market, by Sales Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Aftermarket
12.3. Original Equipment Manufacturer
13. Americas Automotive Tailgate Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Tailgate Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Automotive Tailgate Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
The major companies profiled in this Automotive Tailgate market report include:
- Magna International Inc.
- Aptiv PLC
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corporation
- Valeo SA
- Faurecia SA
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Gestamp Automocion S.A.
