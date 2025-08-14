LM Funding America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

- Definitive asset purchase agreement for 11 MW Bitcoin mining site in Mississippi
- Direct mining margin improved to 41.0% from 38.5% in Q1 2025
- $0.1 million GAAP net income and $2.6M Core EBITDA, up from sequential $5.4 million net loss and $2.8 million negative Core EBITDA in Q1 2025, respectively
- Held 150.4 Bitcoin on July 31, 2025 valued at approximately $18.0 million, as of August 11, 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Q2’25 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue for the quarter was $1.9 million dollars, down 18.7% sequentially from Q1 2025 and down 36.0% year-over-year. The Company mined 18.4 Bitcoins during the quarter, down 24.3% sequentially, at an average price of approximately $98,100. The sequential decline was due to higher curtailment as a result of peak summer months and downtime due to the relocation of approximately 800 miners from a third party hosting site to the Company’s wholly-owned site in Oklahoma.
  • The Company generated approximately $223,000 in curtailment and energy sales for the quarter, up 49.2% sequentially.
  • Mining margin improved to 41.0%, compared with 38.5% in the first quarter 2025, driven by the power sales offsetting digital mining cost of revenues and increased operational efficiency from the Company’s vertical integration strategy.
  • Operating expenses, including staff costs & payroll, professional fees, SG&A and other operating costs, increased by 16.6% year-over-year and 2.5% sequentially to $2.0 million driven by increased legal and consulting costs tied to expansion initiatives and staffing costs for Oklahoma site.
  • Net income for the quarter was $0.1 million and Core EBITDA1 was $2.6 million, both driven by a $3.8 million gain on fair value of Bitcoin held on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2025.
  • Cash was approximately $0.4 million and Bitcoin holdings totaled 155.5 Bitcoin, valued at $16.7 million based on Bitcoin price of approximately $107,170, as of June 30, 2025.
  • Net book value of LM Funding stockholders’ equity was approximately $31.9 million, or $6.21 per share2, as of June 30, 2025.
  • As of July 31, 2025 the Company held 150.4 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $18.0 million, based on a Bitcoin price of $120,000 as of August 11, 2025.

Q2’25 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Mississippi 11 MW acquisition: On August 1, 2025 LM Funding announced it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire a 6.4-acre Bitcoin mining site in Mississippi with an anticipated 11 MW interconnect from Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (“Greenidge”) for $3.9 million in cash. The purchase includes the real property and onsite power infrastructure—including a 3,000 kVA transformer relocated to the parcel, with 7.5 MW operational. Closing is targeted on or before September 16, 2025, subject to customary due diligence and other conditions.
  • Oklahoma 2 MW expansion: The project remains on track to be energized later this year, with immersion containers expected to be delivered in Q3 2025. This expansion positions the Company to add 2 MW of capacity and benefit from immersion cooling’s improved thermal performance and operational stability in high-heat conditions.
  • Power grid integration strategy: In the second quarter, the Company generated $223,000 in curtailment and energy sales by selling power back to the grid during peak demand periods. This amount was applied as a reduction to digital mining cost of revenue, contributing in part to the improvement in mining margins from 38.5% in the first quarter 2025 to 41.0% in the second quarter 2025. The initiative continued to gain momentum, with July 2025 curtailment and energy sales reaching approximately $66,000. This approach continues to allow the Company to maximize the value of its power sites and create a partial hedge against Bitcoin price volatility.

Management Commentary

“We continue to advance our vertical integration and disciplined growth strategy,” commented Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding. “In the second quarter, we relocated approximately 800 hosted, next-generation miners, completing the final step of our hosting exit. In addition, our 2 MW immersion mining expansion at our Oklahoma site is on track for energization later this year. Further, on August 1st, we signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire an 11 MW Bitcoin mining site in Mississippi from Greenidge for $3.9 million or about $355,000 per MW—giving us a clear path to as much as 26 MW of owned capacity. This purchase will be fully funded by our balance sheet.”

“Our Q2 results highlight the operational upgrades we’ve implemented and the benefits of our vertically integrated strategy,” commented Richard Russell, CFO of LM Funding. “Even though Bitcoin production decreased sequentially due to peak-summer-related curtailments and the relocation of our remaining hosted miners, our increased mining efficiency and power sales strategy improved our direct mining margins sequentially to 41.0% from 38.5%. Further, we recorded $0.1 million of GAAP net income and $2.6 million of Core EBITDA for the quarter. Given our disciplined cost structure and targeted growth initiatives, we are confident in our ability to steadily grow our asset base, specifically our Bitcoin Treasury, over time, creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Investor Conference Call

LM Funding will host a conference call today, August 14, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments. A copy of this earnings release and investor presentation are available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors.

Conference Call Details

  • Date: August 14, 2025 
  • Time: 8:00 AM EST 
  • Participant Call Links: 
    • Live Webcast: Link 
    • Participant Call Registration: Link 

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, our limited operating history in the cryptocurrency mining business and our ability to grow that business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, our ability to identify and acquire additional mining sites, the ability to finance our site acquisitions and cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Orange Group
Yujia Zhai
lmfundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com

  
LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets 
  
  June 30,  December 31, 
  2025
(unaudited)		  2024 
       
Assets      
Cash $353,580  $3,378,152 
Digital assets - current (Note 2)  11,677,773   9,021,927 
Finance receivables  26,120   21,051 
Marketable securities (Note 5)  13,230   27,050 
Receivable from sale of Symbiont assets (Note 5)  -   200,000 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  597,136   827,237 
Income tax receivable  31,187   31,187 
Current assets  12,699,026   13,506,604 
       
Fixed assets, net (Note 3)  14,517,943   18,376,948 
Intangible assets, net (Note 3)  5,369,012   5,478,958 
Deposits on mining equipment (Note 4)  483,592   467,172 
Long-term investments - equity securities (Note 5)  4,111   4,255 
Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 5)  44,060   200,790 
Digital assets - long-term (Note 2)  5,000,000   5,000,000 
Right of use assets (Note 7)  842,268   938,641 
Other assets  73,857   73,857 
Long-term assets  26,334,843   30,540,621 
Total assets $39,033,869  $44,047,225 
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  1,530,077   989,563 
Note payable - short-term (Note 6)  1,643,759   386,312 
Due to related parties (Note 9)  21,393   15,944 
Current portion of lease liability (Note 7)  187,139   170,967 
Total current liabilities  3,382,368   1,562,786 
       
Note payable - long-term (Note 6)  4,907,873   6,365,345 
Lease liability - net of current portion (Note 7)  619,442   776,535 
Long-term liabilities  5,527,315   7,141,880 
Total liabilities  8,909,683   8,704,666 
       
Stockholders' equity (Note 8)      
Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024  -   - 
Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 5,133,412 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024  4,602   4,602 
Additional paid-in capital  102,814,611   102,685,470 
Accumulated deficit  (70,960,851)  (65,662,731)
Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity  31,858,362   37,027,341 
Non-controlling interest  (1,734,176)  (1,684,782)
Total stockholders' equity  30,124,186   35,342,559 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $39,033,869  $44,047,225 


  
LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations 
  
  Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenues:            
Digital mining revenues $1,806,364  $2,893,073  $4,080,304  $7,490,981 
Specialty finance revenue  94,945   89,036   162,334   205,664 
Rental revenue  27,015   29,238   57,023   62,306 
Total revenues  1,928,324   3,011,347   4,299,661   7,758,951 
Operating costs and expenses:            
Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)  1,288,399   2,357,111   2,836,694   5,012,057 
Curtailment and energy sales  (223,269)  -   (372,955)  - 
Staff costs and payroll  1,087,627   837,888   2,138,104   2,080,914 
Depreciation and amortization  2,039,343   1,875,359   4,076,921   3,851,555 
Loss (gain) on fair value of Bitcoin, net  (3,761,139)  1,265,485   (1,951,163)  (2,992,030)
Impairment loss on mining equipment  -   -   -   1,188,058 
Professional fees  308,829   484,335   673,314   994,228 
Selling, general and administrative  375,420   195,681   685,384   373,587 
Real estate management and disposal  22,420   31,097   58,734   58,286 
Collection costs  8,589   20,416   25,941   21,342 
Settlement costs with associations  -   -   3,693   - 
Loss on disposal of assets  99,578   33,887   286,359   42,057 
Other operating costs  259,012   223,112   514,960   437,617 
Total operating costs and expenses  1,504,809   7,324,371   8,975,986   11,067,671 
Operating income (loss)  423,515   (4,313,024)  (4,676,325)  (3,308,720)
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities  (5,110)  6,440   (13,820)  4,280 
Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities  (130,890)  (1,856,737)  (156,874)  (505,758)
Gain (loss) on fair value of purchased Bitcoin, net  -   -   (52,704)  57,926 
Other income - coupon sales  -   -   -   4,490 
Interest expense  (227,546)  (36,893)  (448,452)  (107,719)
Interest income  531   17,228   1,676   26,353 
Income (loss) before income taxes  60,500   (6,182,986)  (5,346,499)  (3,829,148)
Income tax expense  -   -   -   - 
Net income (loss) $60,500  $(6,182,986) $(5,346,499) $(3,829,148)
Less: loss attributable to non-controlling interest  40,054   574,474   48,379   160,253 
Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc. $100,554  $(5,608,512) $(5,298,120) $(3,668,895)
             
Basic income (loss) per common share (Note 1) $0.02  $(2.26) $(1.03) $(1.49)
Diluted income (loss) per common share (Note 1) $0.02  $(2.26) $(1.03) $(1.49)
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding            
Basic  5,133,412   2,485,822   5,133,412   2,457,012 
Diluted  5,133,412   2,485,822   5,133,412   2,457,012 


  
LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
  
  Six months ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net loss $(5,346,499) $(3,829,148)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities      
Depreciation and amortization  4,076,921   3,851,555 
Noncash lease expense  96,373   52,579 
Amortization of debt issue costs  42,528   - 
Stock compensation  -   76,322 
Stock option expense  135,426   221,609 
Accrued investment income  -   (25,265)
Accrued interest expense on finance lease  30,553   - 
Digital assets other income  -   (4,490)
Gain on fair value of Bitcoin, net  (1,898,459)  (3,049,956)
Impairment loss on mining machines  -   1,188,058 
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities  13,820   (4,280)
Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities  156,874   505,758 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets  286,359   42,057 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Prepaid expenses and other assets  398,424   3,218,789 
Repayments to related party  5,449   30,730 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  540,514   (718,557)
Mining of digital assets  (4,080,304)  (7,490,981)
Lease liability payments  (171,474)  (53,044)
Net cash used in operating activities  (5,713,495)  (5,988,264)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Net collections of finance receivables - original product  (2,434)  (14,443)
Net collections of finance receivables - special product  (2,635)  (631)
Capital expenditures  (377,212)  (1,226,602)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets  953,153   78,806 
Investment in notes receivable  -   (2,094,351)
Collection of note receivable  200,000   1,449,066 
Investment in digital assets - tether  (30,315)  - 
Proceeds from sale of Bitcoin  3,323,773   4,543,685 
Proceeds from the sale of tether  29,460   - 
Deposits for mining equipment  (986,690)  - 
Distribution to members  (1,015)  (19,616)
Net cash provided by investing activities  3,106,085   2,715,914 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Borrowings  -   1,500,000 
Insurance financing repayments  (410,877)  (483,833)
Issuance costs  (6,285)  - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (417,162)  1,016,167 
NET DECREASE IN CASH  (3,024,572)  (2,256,182)
CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD  3,378,152   2,401,831 
CASH - END OF PERIOD $353,580   $145,648 
       
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES      
Insurance financing $168,324  $- 
Change in accounting principle (see Note 1) $-  $614,106 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION      
Cash paid for taxes $-  $- 
Cash paid for interest $337,850  $134,751 


NON-GAAP CORE EBITDA RECONCILIATION

Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities, loss on disposal of mining equipment, impairment loss on mining equipment and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.

The following tables reconcile net loss, which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA:

  Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
             
Net income (loss) $60,500  $(6,182,985) $(5,346,499) $(3,829,148)
Income tax expense  -   -   -   - 
Interest expense  227,546   36,893   448,452   107,719 
Depreciation and amortization  2,039,343   1,875,359   4,076,921   3,851,555 
Income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation $2,327,389  $(4,270,734) $(821,126) $130,126 
Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities  130,890   1,856,737   156,874   505,758 
Loss on disposal of mining equipment  99,578   33,887   286,359   42,057 
Impairment loss on mining equipment  -   -   -   1,188,058 
Stock compensation and option expense  24,621   116,080   135,426   297,931 
Core income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation $2,582,478  $(2,264,030) $(242,467) $2,163,930 

_______________________

1 Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net income can be found below.

2 Calculated using 5,133,412 shares outstanding as of June 30,2025.


