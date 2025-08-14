3 E Network Announces Strategic Intent to Seize Opportunities in the New Compliance-Driven Stablecoin Era

Hong Kong, China, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the “Company” or “3E Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, today announced its strategic intent to expand its global mining farm construction and hosting business in response to the emerging compliance-driven era of the global stablecoin market, following the recent successive enactment of Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Ordinance and the U.S. GENIUS Act.

Dr. Tingjun Yang, CEO of 3E Network, commented on these landmark developments: “These two milestone legislations establish a clear and explicit framework for the issuance and operation of compliant stablecoins. We believe this signals the transition of stablecoins from a nascent, largely unregulated digital asset into a core component of the global digital financial infrastructure. While these regulations raise the bar for compliance, their focus on full reserves, high transparency, and stringent anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) measures is fostering institutional trust and accelerating large-scale adoption -- laying a solid foundation for a safer, more efficient digital economy.”

Dr. Yang added: “We believe stablecoins, digital assets that combine the efficiency of blockchain with the stability of fiat currency, are a vital bridge between traditional finance and the digital economy. The introduction of global stablecoin regulations provides long-awaited regulatory clarity to the industry. As we expand our global mining farm construction and hosting operations, we plan to actively build a robust compliance framework to meet the diverse regulatory requirements of different jurisdictions.”

He further noted, outlining the Company’s strategic priorities: “While the outlook for stablecoins is highly promising, their inherent complexity and close linkage to the digital asset market mean they face ongoing technical, operational, financial, and regulatory challenges. We will continue to closely track technological, market, and regulatory developments, and maintain a flexible strategic planning mechanism to ensure sustainable growth in this new, stablecoin-driven era of digital finance.”

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider. Through its two subsidiaries, Guangzhou 3e Network technology company limited (PRC) and 3E Network technology company limited (Hong Kong), the Company began by offering integrated software and hardware solutions for the property management and exhibition services spaces. Over time, 3 E Network expanded its software solutions offerings to serve a variety of sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The Company’s business comprises two main portfolios: the software development portfolio and the exhibition and conference portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at http://ir.3etech.cn.

