MediPharm Strengthens Global Position in Q2 2025, with 14% Revenue Growth and 50% Increase in International Medical Cannabis

Q2 Revenue of $11.8 Million, an Increase of 14% over Q2 2024

50% Growth in Revenue for International Medical Cannabis

International Medical sales now 57% of Total Revenue

Cash Balance of $10.4 Million at the end of Q2, Increased from $8.4 Million in Q1 2025

Management to Host Conference Call / Webcast on August 14th, 2025 at 10:00 am ET





TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS ) (OTCQB: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm", "MediPharm Labs" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

MediPharm achieved strong year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 2025 and continued to advance its international medical cannabis strategy, supported by a solid balance sheet and strategic cost management. During the quarter, MediPharm successfully defended a proxy contest, with shareholders voting three-to-one in support of the Company’s board of directors and strategic direction. The Company saw record shareholder engagement, demonstrating strong alignment with management’s proven strategy for creating long-term value.



“We are pleased with our strong year-over-year revenue growth and continued momentum in international markets,” said David Pidduck, CEO of MediPharm Labs. “While the second quarter included the cost and distraction of a proxy contest, our team remained focused and delivered solid results. I want to thank our shareholders again for their continued support and engagement. We are aligned in our vision to build a profitable, cash flow-positive business, and remain confident in our path forward.”

Greg Hunter, CFO of MediPharm Labs, added, “The second quarter demonstrated the resilience of our commercial strategy, with 14 percent year-over-year revenue growth to $11.8M, and an increased cash balance at the end of Q2, despite the financial impact of the proxy contest. As we move forward, management remains focused on and relentless in driving further revenue growth and continuing to streamline expenses to enhance our profitability profile.”

Q2 2025 Financial Summary

14% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth

Revenue for the second quarter was $11.8 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 14% compared to Q2 2024, driven by continued growth in the Company’s international business.

International medical cannabis revenue reached $6.7 million, now representing 57% of total revenue. The 50% year-over-year growth in revenue for international medical cannabis was achieved through product portfolio expansion across multiple geographies.

Canadian adult-use and wellness saw a Q2 2025 revenue of $1.6 million, representing a 6% year-over-year increase and 19% sequential growth versus Q1 2025. The Company’s portfolio expansion into novel metered dose inhalers and water-soluble drops contributed to growth in the Canadian market. Following Q2 2025, the Company subsequently expanded its line of inhalers in the domestic market, with plans to launch metered dose inhalers in the near future across several international markets, including Australia and the UK.(2)

Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, General Admin & Operating Expenses

Gross profit for the quarter was $3.3 million, representing 28% of revenue. The decline from prior periods was primarily due to product mix. Management continues to pursue margin improvement through product optimization and production efficiencies.(2)

Operating expenses, adjusted for discrete items including a $2.2 million proxy contest expense, were $4.3 million, achieving a decline both year-over-year and sequentially. General and administrative expenses, excluding the proxy contest, decreased $0.8 million year-over-year and remained consistent with Q1 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of negative $0.6 million in Q2 2025 declined versus the prior year, however, year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA(1) improved to negative $0.4 million from negative $1.1 million in the first half of 2024. While Adjusted EBITDA(1) tends to fluctuate from quarter to quarter, management expects the overall trend to remain positive.(2)

Three months ended 30-Jun-25 31-Mar-25 31-Dec-24 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 $’000s $’000s $’000s $’000s $’000s Revenue 11,808 10,806 12,042 9,798 10,350 Gross profit 3,330 4,182 3,616 3,120 3,418 % Sales 28% 39% 30% 32% 33% Opex(1) (6,706) (4,370) (5,109) (5,442) (5,382) Adjusted EBITDA (2) (564) 141 (96) (743) (124) (1) Opex includes general administrative expense, marketing and selling expenses and R&D expenses. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".



Strong Balance Sheet – Virtually Debt Free

MediPharm ended Q2 2025 with a cash balance of $10.4 million, up from $8.4 million in Q1 2025, supported by the divestiture of its facility in Hope, British Columbia on June 5, 2025 for $4.5 million.

The Company remains virtually debt-free, owns two production facilities outright with an appraised value of more than $15M, and is current on excise duties and trade payables. This positions MediPharm favourably relative to many industry peers, and provides flexibility to fund operations and pursue its path to becoming EBITDA(1) and cash flow positive. (2)

Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call / Webcast

MediPharm's executive management team will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 14th, 2025 at 10:00 am (Eastern time) to discuss the Company's financial results. The conference call dial in details are as follows:

North America Toll-Free: (888)330-2454

International: +1 (240) 789-2714

Conference ID: 4921762 #

Participants are asked to dial in approximately 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A webcast will be available by visiting the following link here.

For those who are unable to participate on the live conference call or webcast, a replay will be available at https://www.medipharmlabs.com/investors approximately one day after completion of the call.

(1) This is a non-IFRS reporting measure. See “Non-IFRS Measures” below.

(2) This is a forward-looking statement and based on a number of assumptions. See “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information” below.



About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. MediPharm Labs develops, formulates, processes, packages and distributes cannabis and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international medical markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a commercial-scale domestic Good Manufacturing Practices License for the extraction of multiple natural cannabinoids. This GMP license was the first step in the Company's current foreign drug manufacturing site registration with the US FDA.

In 2023, MediPharm acquired VIVO Cannabis Inc. which expanded MediPharm's reach to medical patients in Canada via Canna Farms medical ecommerce platform, and in Australia and Germany through Beacon Medical PTY and Beacon Medical GMBH. This acquisition also included Harvest Medical Clinics in Canada which provides medical cannabis patients with Physician consultations for medical cannabis education and prescriptions.

The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

Website: www.medipharmlabs.com

Non-IFRS Measures

The following table reconciles the Company's net operating income (loss) (as reported), and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three months ended







June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 $’000s $’000s $’000s $’000s Net operating loss (3,800) (441) (1,803) (2,708) Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expense 502 437 227 160 Depreciation and amortization 419 425 563 518 Restructuring related severance expenses 229 - 80 87 Impairment loss on remeasurement of assets held for sale 81 - - 113 Gain on disposition of assets (271) - - - Early lease termination cost - - 70 - Incremental cost of cannabis inventory acquired in a business combination (1) 42 20 251 110 Write down of inventories (2) - - 10 27 Fair value adjustments in gross profit (93) (46) (53) 519 Indirect tax reassessments (3) - 524 - 153 Miscellaneous 57 (28) 150 - ASM related Proxy Contest fees (4) 2,170 - - - Transaction costs (5) 100 (750) 409 278 Adjusted EBITDA (564) 141 (96) (743)





(1) This represents the fair value realized on sale of cannabis inventory acquired in a business combination. (2) This adjustment is for unusual inventory write-downs only and not the total value of inventory written down. (3) This relates to liabilities recognized in connection with notices of reassessment related to prior periods issued by the tax authorities. (4) This relates to non-recurring fees and expenses associated with the proxy contest in connection with the Company’s annual shareholder meeting held June 16, 2025. (5) This includes non-recurring fees, expenses associated with the evaluation of potential mergers and acquisitions, fees related to reorganization of legal entities. This also includes fees and non-refundable deposits related to the proposed sale of the Company’s facility in Napanee, Ontario, which was terminated in January 2025.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

SOURCE MediPharm Labs Corp.

