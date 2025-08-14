Smart Robots Company Evaluation Report 2025 | iRobot, SoftBank Robotics, and ABB Lead Innovations Across Consumer, Service, and Industrial Applications

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Robots - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Robots Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Smart Robots. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 101 companies, of which the Top 17 Smart Robots Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Smart robots are automated machines distinguished by their use of sensors and network connectivity to perform tasks with a degree of autonomy and adaptability. Unlike traditional industrial robots that are rigidly programmed for a single, repetitive motion, smart robots can perceive their surroundings and modify their actions accordingly. This category includes collaborative robots (cobots) designed to work safely alongside humans, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that navigate dynamic warehouse floors, and connected consumer devices that perform domestic chores like vacuuming.



The market for smart robots is fueled by the intense pressure on businesses to increase productivity and efficiency while addressing labor shortages and rising wages. In manufacturing and logistics, smart robots are deployed to automate material handling, assembly, and order fulfillment. The development of more intuitive programming interfaces and built-in safety features has made them accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises that previously could not afford automation. The rapid growth of e-commerce has created an insatiable demand for robotic solutions to speed up warehouse operations and meet consumer expectations.



However, significant challenges remain. The initial capital expenditure for smart robotic systems, while decreasing, can still be substantial. Integrating these robots with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) and warehouse management systems (WMS) to ensure seamless data flow can be a complex technical task. As these robots are connected to networks, they present a potential cybersecurity risk if not properly secured against hacking. Moreover, the adoption of smart robotics necessitates a shift in the workforce, requiring upskilling and training to manage, maintain, and work alongside these new automated systems.



iRobot is a global leader in consumer robotics, best known for pioneering the market with its iconic Roomba robot vacuum and Braava robot mop. Following the termination of its planned acquisition by Amazon, the company is executing a major strategic restructuring focused on improving profitability and driving innovation. Its core strategy now centers on leveraging its advanced iRobot OS software and AI-powered navigation to deliver a superior, differentiated user experience. By streamlining operations and focusing on its core technology, iRobot aims to defend its market share against fierce competition and reaffirm its leadership.



SoftBank Robotics Group is a global developer of robotic solutions, widely recognized for its humanoid robots, Pepper and Nao. However, the company's strategic focus has pivoted significantly towards more practical, commercially viable applications. Its primary commercial success is now driven by Whiz, an autonomous vacuum cleaner for commercial spaces, and other service automation solutions. The company's strategy is to provide targeted robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) solutions for industries like cleaning and logistics, moving away from general-purpose humanoids. This pragmatic approach aims to build a sustainable business model in the competitive service robotics market.



ABB is a leading global technology company with a powerhouse Robotics & Discrete Automation business. While also a leader in Electrification, Motion, and Process Automation, its robotics division is at the forefront of industrial transformation. ABB provides a vast portfolio of industrial and collaborative robots, along with advanced software and AI-driven solutions for factories of the future. The company's strategy is to push automation into new sectors like healthcare and logistics, while enhancing its offerings for traditional industries like automotive. This focus solidifies ABB's position as a key architect of modern, productive, and resilient manufacturing.



