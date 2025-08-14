3D Printing Robot Company Evaluation Report 2025 | KUKA, ABB, and FANUC Lead with Advanced Automation and Precision Manufacturing Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Robot - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D Printing Robots Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for 3D Printing Robots. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 110 companies, of which the Top 12 3D Printing Robots Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



3D printing robots are integrated systems that combine robotic arms or gantry frameworks with additive manufacturing print heads, enabling automated, scalable production of complex geometries using materials such as polymers, plastics, metals, and concrete. These systems are increasingly deployed in manufacturing environments, supporting applications from rapid prototyping to large-scale, customized production.



Market growth is primarily driven by the shift toward automation and personalized manufacturing, technological advancements in robotic arms and additive manufacturing, and rising demand in the aerospace and defense sectors. However, challenges such as high initial investment costs, a shortage of skilled professionals, integration complexities, and concerns about durability and structural integrity may hinder market expansion.



The 360 Quadrant maps the 3D Printing Robots companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the 3D Printing Robots quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included BY Component & service (Robot Arms, 3D Printing Heads, Software, Services), By Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Polar, Delta, Other Robot Types), BY Application (Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Part Manufacturing), and By End-Use Industry (Automotive, FMCG, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Culinary, Other End-use Industries).



Key Players



Key players are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

KUKA AG



KUKA AG, founded in 1898 and based in Augsburg, Germany, It's a world leader in automation technologies and with a notable presence in the 3D printing robotics market. The company provides end-to-end automation systems across diverse industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, healthcare, and food and beverage. Its extensive portfolio features advanced robotic systems, control technologies, and software designed to increase productivity, lower operational costs, and optimize manufacturing efficiency. KUKA offers specialized 3D printing robotic solutions such as the KR QUANTEC, KR 4 AGILUS, and KR IONTEC - widely used in manufacturing, construction, and defense sectors for high-precision and large-format 3D printing applications.



ABB



ABB is a global leader in robotics and automation, offering a comprehensive range of 3D printing robots tailored for industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and healthcare. It also provides the RobotStudio Suite, a simulation and programming software that allows users to virtually model and optimize robotic operations before implementation. The company is structured into four main business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation, and Robotics & Discrete Automation. Its 3D printing solutions are offered through the Robotics & Discrete Automation segment, which includes industrial and collaborative robots, machine automation, and factory integration solutions.



FANUC CORPORATION



FANUC CORPORATION is a leading developer of industrial robots, CNC systems, and advanced automation technologies. The company operates through four main divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, Robomachine, and Service. Within its robot division, FANUC offers a portfolio of over 100 industrial robots tailored to diverse applications.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Shift Toward Automation and Personalized Manufacturing

3.2.1.2 Advancements in Robotic Arms and Additive Manufacturing

3.2.1.3 High Demand from Aerospace & Defense Sector

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Initial Investment Costs

3.2.2.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Focus of Construction Industry on Sustainability

3.2.3.2 Emergence of Mobile 3D Printing Robotic Solutions

3.2.3.3 Need for Customized Healthcare Products

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Complexities Associated with System Integration

3.2.4.2 Concerns Regarding Durability and Structural Integrity

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Selective Lazer Melting (Slm)

3.6.1.2 Fused Deposition Modelling (Fdm)

3.6.1.3 Binder Jetting

3.6.2 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.2.1 Post-Processing Robotics

3.6.3 Complementary Technologies

3.6.3.1 Ai for Defect Detection

3.6.3.2 Cloud Integration

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.10 Impact of Ai on 3D Printing Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2025

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2025

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Component Footprint

4.7.5.4 Robot Type Footprint

4.7.5.5 End-Use Industry Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

Kuka Ag

Abb

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Universal Robots A/S

Massive Dimension

Cead B.V.

Caracol

Weber Maschinenfabrik

Meltio3D

Comau

Baubot GmbH

Mx3D

Twente Additive Manufacturing

Dobot

Dyze Design

Rev3Rd S.R.L.

Adaxis Sas

Orbital Composites Inc.

Ai Build Limited

Octopuz Indusuite

Hyperion Robotics

Hypertherm, Inc.

Ingersoll Machine Tools, Inc.

3D Minerals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xu8exs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.