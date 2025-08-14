Polyimide Films & Tapes Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Kaneka, DuPont, and UBE Lead with Specialty Chemicals, Advanced Materials, and Next-Generation Technologies

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyimide Films & Tapes - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The POLYIMIDE FILMS AND TAPES Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Polyimide Films and Tapes. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 112 companies, of which the Top 12 Polyimide Films and Tapes Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Polyimide films and tapes are high-performance materials derived from polyimide, a polymer renowned for its exceptional thermal stability and dielectric properties. These materials can operate continuously across an incredibly wide temperature range, from as low as -269C to over 260C, without significant degradation of their mechanical or electrical integrity. Available as flexible, thin films or with an adhesive backing as tapes, they offer a unique combination of high tensile strength, chemical resistance, and outstanding electrical insulation in a lightweight format.



The primary market driver for polyimide films is the electronics industry, where they form the substrate for flexible printed circuits (FPCs) found in nearly all modern consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Their ability to bend and fold allows for compact, three-dimensional circuit designs. They are also used as high-temperature wire and cable insulation and as masking tapes during the soldering of circuit boards. The relentless trend toward smaller, lighter, and more powerful electronic devices directly fuels the demand for these versatile, high-performance materials.



Despite their superior qualities, the high manufacturing cost of polyimide compared to other polymers like PET is a significant restraint, limiting their use to applications where other materials would fail. The production process is complex and energy intensive. While resistant to most solvents, polyimides can be susceptible to attack by strong bases and can undergo hydrolysis in high-humidity, high-temperature environments, which requires careful consideration during product design. These factors confine its use to critical applications where performance justifies the premium cost.



Key Players:



The key strategies major vendors implement in the Polyimide Films and Tapes market are partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and product enhancements.



Kaneka Corporation



Kaneka Corporation is a diversified Japanese chemical manufacturer with a broad portfolio spanning polymers, electronics, food, and healthcare. The company is a key provider of specialty materials like PVC modifiers, high-performance polyimide films, and MS Polymer for advanced sealants. Strategically, Kaneka is positioning itself as a health-driven company, emphasizing growth in medical devices and pharmaceutical ingredients alongside its material science business. By focusing on high-value solutions for electronics, e-mobility, and healthcare, Kaneka aims to solve societal challenges while strengthening its global market position in specialty technologies.



DuPont



DuPont is a global innovation leader, now operating as a premier multi-industrial company with a strategically focused portfolio. Following significant restructuring, the company concentrates on high-growth markets, including electronics, water, and protection. It is renowned for iconic brands like Kevlar and Nomex, alongside essential materials for semiconductor manufacturing and water purification. DuPont's strategy is to leverage its deep science and engineering expertise to drive innovation-led growth in these resilient, high-margin sectors. This sharp focus ensures its vital role in enabling next-generation technology, safety, and sustainability worldwide.



UBE Corporation



UBE Corporation is a leading Japanese chemical company with a diverse business portfolio that includes chemicals, performance plastics, and industrial machinery. It is a major global producer of caprolactam, the raw material for nylon, but its strategic focus is shifting decisively towards specialty growth areas. The company's core growth driver is its position as a key supplier of high-performance electrolytes and separators for lithium-ion batteries, making it essential to the e-mobility transition. By prioritizing innovation in battery materials and other advanced solutions, UBE is cementing its role in supporting next-generation industries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions of Study

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 High Growth of Electronics Industry

3.2.1.2 Strong Demand from Automotive Industry

3.2.1.3 Superior Thermal and Mechanical Properties Compared to Other Polymers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost of Polyimide Films

3.2.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Use in Aerospace Applications

3.2.3.2 Preference for Transparent Polyimide Films for Flexible Displays and Optoelectronics

3.2.3.3 Potential Application as Coating for Smart Windows

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 High Technical Competency Required for Processing Polyimide Films

3.2.4.2 Lack of Infrastructure for Closed-Loop Recycling or Chemical Recovery

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.7.1 Introduction

3.7.2 Methodology

3.7.3 Major Patents in Polyimide Films & Tapes Market

3.8 Key Conferences and Events

3.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.10 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) on the Polyimide Films & Tapes Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis

4.4 Market Share Analysis

4.4.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2024

4.5 Brand/Product Comparison Analysis

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.6.1 Stars

4.6.2 Emerging Leaders

4.6.3 Pervasive Players

4.6.4 Participants

4.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.6.5.1 Company Footprint

4.6.5.2 Application Footprint

4.6.5.3 End-Use Industry Footprint

4.6.5.4 Region Footprint

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.7.1 Progressive Companies

4.7.2 Responsive Companies

4.7.3 Dynamic Companies

4.7.4 Starting Blocks

4.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions



5 Company Profiles

Pi Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Dupont

Kaneka Corporation

Taimide Tech. Inc.

Ube Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Saint-Gobain

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Aavid Kunze GmbH

Dunmore Corporation

Taiflex Scientific Co., Ltd.

Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co., Ltd.

Flexcon Company, Inc.

Industrial Summit Technology Corporation

Skc

Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd.

Dr. Dietrich Mueller GmbH

Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd.

Shinmax Technology Ltd.

Tianjin Hengji International Trade Co., Ltd.

Circuit Components Supplies Ltd.

Polyonics, Inc.

