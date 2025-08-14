Assessment of the $118+ Billion Vaccines Market, 2030, Featuring Strategic Analysis of 30 Industry Players

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccines Market by Type (Inactivated Vaccines, Live-Attenuated Vaccines, Messenger RNA Vaccines), Product Type (BCG, COVID-19, DPTa), Vaccine Combination, Vaccine Classification, Route of Administration, Dosage, Age Group, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vaccines market is set for significant growth, with an increase from USD 76.05 billion in 2024 to USD 118.85 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.72%. Modern immunology's evolution continues to position vaccines as essential public health tools, buoyed by technological innovations and robust political collaboration. This comprehensive market research report examines current dynamics, unveiling strategies and regional nuances defining the immunization future globally.
Technological advances such as messenger RNA platforms and synthetic biology have revolutionized vaccine development. These innovations allow for rapid cycle designs and flexible formulations. Enhanced by blockchain and IoT in logistics, these technologies improve efficiency across the supply chain. A global harmonization of regulatory standards further accelerates vaccine approvals, driving more equitable distribution, especially in under-resourced regions. This report provides essential insights for strategic planning and competitive advantage as industry dynamics shift.
Impact of U.S. Tariff Revisions on Vaccine Manufacturing
2025 brought U.S. tariff changes affecting the vaccine sector. Increased raw material costs necessitate new supply chain strategies, pushing manufacturers towards regional production hubs. With transportation complexities, strategic logistics and diplomatic engagements ensure stable vaccine accessibility. Decision-makers benefit from this analysis to identify opportunities for optimizing cost structures through strategic alliances and adaptable supply chain designs.
Regional Dynamics of Vaccine Accessibility
Distinct regional dynamics influence vaccine adoption globally. The Americas leverage robust infrastructures for high vaccination rates, whereas Europe and Africa's mixed distribution capacities pose challenges. Asia-Pacific emerges as a manufacturing hub, driven by government incentives and cross-border collaborations. Exploring these regional nuances enables strategic positioning for enhanced operational efficiency and access across diverse markets. Embedding this understanding in decision-making processes supports risk mitigation and successful market entries.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- Technological innovations and regulatory harmonization are transforming vaccine development and distribution.
- U.S. tariff changes impact input costs and supply chain configurations, urging strategic adaptations.
- Comprehending segmentation complexities is key to aligning production and distribution strategies with market demands.
- Regional disparities necessitate tailored approaches for effective vaccine deployment and uptake.
- Industry collaboration and innovative partnerships are essential for sustaining growth and advancing accessibility.
Profiling Leading Vaccine Manufacturers
Major corporations and innovative biotech firms anchor the vaccine market through extensive R&D and strategic collaborations. These entities harness next-gen technologies to respond swiftly to health challenges and leverage partnerships to extend their reach. Continuous innovation and strategic alliances are critical for broadening access and optimizing production efficiencies, pivotal for sustaining global health initiatives and ensuring robust market presence.
Methodology
The research employs a robust mixed-methodology, combining primary interviews with secondary data analysis for a comprehensive insight into vaccine market trends. Primary interviews with key stakeholders provide nuanced perspectives, while extensive secondary research validates and contextualizes findings. This comprehensive approach ensures accurate and actionable insights, empowering stakeholders with the knowledge to navigate the evolving vaccine landscape effectively.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$81.87 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$118.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Rapid adoption of mRNA vaccine platforms for next-generation infectious disease prevention
5.2. Development of thermostable vaccine formulations for ultra-cold chain independence globally
5.3. Integration of artificial intelligence in vaccine antigen design and clinical trial optimization
5.4. Emergence of universal pan-coronavirus vaccines to address multiple SARS-related strains
5.5. Expansion of intranasal and mucosal vaccine delivery methods for improved immunity
5.6. Growth of personalized cancer vaccines harnessing neoantigen profiling and immunotherapy
5.7. Blockchain-enabled vaccine supply chain tracking enhancing transparency and trust
5.8. Collaborative public-private initiatives driving equitable vaccine access in low-income nations
5.9. Surge in global funding fueling development of thermostable vaccines for remote regions
5.10. Adoption of next-generation adjuvant formulations to boost universal influenza vaccine efficacy
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Vaccines Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Inactivated Vaccines
8.3. Live-Attenuated Vaccines
8.4. Messenger RNA Vaccines
8.5. Subunit, Recombinant, Polysaccharide, & Conjugate Vaccines
8.6. Toxoid Vaccines
8.7. Viral Vector Vaccines
9. Vaccines Market, by Product Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. BCG
9.3. COVID-19
9.4. DPTa
9.5. Hepatitis A/Hepatitis B
9.6. HPV
9.7. Influenza
9.8. Japanese Encephalitis
9.9. Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR)
9.10. Rotavirus
10. Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Combination
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Mono-Valent Vaccines
10.3. Multi-Valent Vaccines
11. Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Classification
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Preventive Vaccines
11.3. Therapeutic Vaccines
12. Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Intramuscular
12.3. Intranasal
12.4. Oral
12.5. Subcutaneous
13. Vaccines Market, by Dosage
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Multi Dose
13.3. Single Dose
14. Vaccines Market, by Age Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Adult
14.3. Geriatric
14.4. Pediatric
14.4.1. Infants
14.4.2. Toddlers
15. Vaccines Market, by End User
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Academic & Research Institutes
15.3. Hospitals & Clinics
15.4. Vaccination Centers
16. Americas Vaccines Market
16.1. Introduction
16.2. United States
16.3. Canada
16.4. Mexico
16.5. Brazil
16.6. Argentina
17. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vaccines Market
17.1. Introduction
17.2. United Kingdom
17.3. Germany
17.4. France
17.5. Russia
17.6. Italy
17.7. Spain
17.8. United Arab Emirates
17.9. Saudi Arabia
17.10. South Africa
17.11. Denmark
17.12. Netherlands
17.13. Qatar
17.14. Finland
17.15. Sweden
17.16. Nigeria
17.17. Egypt
17.18. Turkey
17.19. Israel
17.20. Norway
17.21. Poland
17.22. Switzerland
18. Asia-Pacific Vaccines Market
18.1. Introduction
18.2. China
18.3. India
18.4. Japan
18.5. Australia
18.6. South Korea
18.7. Indonesia
18.8. Thailand
18.9. Philippines
18.10. Malaysia
18.11. Singapore
18.12. Vietnam
18.13. Taiwan
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
19.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
19.3. Competitive Analysis
19.3.1. Abbott Laboratories
19.3.2. Astellas Pharma Inc.
19.3.3. AstraZeneca PLC
19.3.4. Bavarian Nordic A/S
19.3.5. Bharat Biotech Ltd.
19.3.6. Biological E. Limited
19.3.7. BioNTech SE
19.3.8. Blue Lake Biotechnology
19.3.9. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.
19.3.10. Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
19.3.11. CSL Limited
19.3.12. CureVac N.V.
19.3.13. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited.
19.3.14. Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited
19.3.15. GlaxoSmithKline PLC
19.3.16. Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd.
19.3.17. Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
19.3.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
19.3.19. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
19.3.20. Merck & Co., Inc.
19.3.21. Moderna, Inc.
19.3.22. Novavax, Inc.
19.3.23. Pfizer Inc.
19.3.24. Sanofi S.A.
19.3.25. Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
19.3.26. Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
19.3.27. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
19.3.28. VBI Vaccines Inc.
19.3.29. Versatope Therapeutics
19.3.30. Zydus Lifesciences Limited
