Assessment of the $118+ Billion Vaccines Market, 2030, Featuring Strategic Analysis of 30 Industry Players

The global vaccines market is set for significant growth, with an increase from USD 76.05 billion in 2024 to USD 118.85 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.72%. Modern immunology's evolution continues to position vaccines as essential public health tools, buoyed by technological innovations and robust political collaboration. This comprehensive market research report examines current dynamics, unveiling strategies and regional nuances defining the immunization future globally.

Technological advances such as messenger RNA platforms and synthetic biology have revolutionized vaccine development. These innovations allow for rapid cycle designs and flexible formulations. Enhanced by blockchain and IoT in logistics, these technologies improve efficiency across the supply chain. A global harmonization of regulatory standards further accelerates vaccine approvals, driving more equitable distribution, especially in under-resourced regions. This report provides essential insights for strategic planning and competitive advantage as industry dynamics shift.

Impact of U.S. Tariff Revisions on Vaccine Manufacturing

2025 brought U.S. tariff changes affecting the vaccine sector. Increased raw material costs necessitate new supply chain strategies, pushing manufacturers towards regional production hubs. With transportation complexities, strategic logistics and diplomatic engagements ensure stable vaccine accessibility. Decision-makers benefit from this analysis to identify opportunities for optimizing cost structures through strategic alliances and adaptable supply chain designs.

Regional Dynamics of Vaccine Accessibility

Distinct regional dynamics influence vaccine adoption globally. The Americas leverage robust infrastructures for high vaccination rates, whereas Europe and Africa's mixed distribution capacities pose challenges. Asia-Pacific emerges as a manufacturing hub, driven by government incentives and cross-border collaborations. Exploring these regional nuances enables strategic positioning for enhanced operational efficiency and access across diverse markets. Embedding this understanding in decision-making processes supports risk mitigation and successful market entries.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Technological innovations and regulatory harmonization are transforming vaccine development and distribution.

U.S. tariff changes impact input costs and supply chain configurations, urging strategic adaptations.

Comprehending segmentation complexities is key to aligning production and distribution strategies with market demands.

Regional disparities necessitate tailored approaches for effective vaccine deployment and uptake.

Industry collaboration and innovative partnerships are essential for sustaining growth and advancing accessibility.

Profiling Leading Vaccine Manufacturers

Major corporations and innovative biotech firms anchor the vaccine market through extensive R&D and strategic collaborations. These entities harness next-gen technologies to respond swiftly to health challenges and leverage partnerships to extend their reach. Continuous innovation and strategic alliances are critical for broadening access and optimizing production efficiencies, pivotal for sustaining global health initiatives and ensuring robust market presence.

Methodology

The research employs a robust mixed-methodology, combining primary interviews with secondary data analysis for a comprehensive insight into vaccine market trends. Primary interviews with key stakeholders provide nuanced perspectives, while extensive secondary research validates and contextualizes findings. This comprehensive approach ensures accurate and actionable insights, empowering stakeholders with the knowledge to navigate the evolving vaccine landscape effectively.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $81.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $118.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Rapid adoption of mRNA vaccine platforms for next-generation infectious disease prevention

5.2. Development of thermostable vaccine formulations for ultra-cold chain independence globally

5.3. Integration of artificial intelligence in vaccine antigen design and clinical trial optimization

5.4. Emergence of universal pan-coronavirus vaccines to address multiple SARS-related strains

5.5. Expansion of intranasal and mucosal vaccine delivery methods for improved immunity

5.6. Growth of personalized cancer vaccines harnessing neoantigen profiling and immunotherapy

5.7. Blockchain-enabled vaccine supply chain tracking enhancing transparency and trust

5.8. Collaborative public-private initiatives driving equitable vaccine access in low-income nations

5.9. Surge in global funding fueling development of thermostable vaccines for remote regions

5.10. Adoption of next-generation adjuvant formulations to boost universal influenza vaccine efficacy



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Vaccines Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Inactivated Vaccines

8.3. Live-Attenuated Vaccines

8.4. Messenger RNA Vaccines

8.5. Subunit, Recombinant, Polysaccharide, & Conjugate Vaccines

8.6. Toxoid Vaccines

8.7. Viral Vector Vaccines



9. Vaccines Market, by Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. BCG

9.3. COVID-19

9.4. DPTa

9.5. Hepatitis A/Hepatitis B

9.6. HPV

9.7. Influenza

9.8. Japanese Encephalitis

9.9. Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR)

9.10. Rotavirus



10. Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Combination

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Mono-Valent Vaccines

10.3. Multi-Valent Vaccines



11. Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Classification

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Preventive Vaccines

11.3. Therapeutic Vaccines



12. Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Intramuscular

12.3. Intranasal

12.4. Oral

12.5. Subcutaneous



13. Vaccines Market, by Dosage

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Multi Dose

13.3. Single Dose



14. Vaccines Market, by Age Group

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Adult

14.3. Geriatric

14.4. Pediatric

14.4.1. Infants

14.4.2. Toddlers



15. Vaccines Market, by End User

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Academic & Research Institutes

15.3. Hospitals & Clinics

15.4. Vaccination Centers



16. Americas Vaccines Market

16.1. Introduction

16.2. United States

16.3. Canada

16.4. Mexico

16.5. Brazil

16.6. Argentina



17. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vaccines Market

17.1. Introduction

17.2. United Kingdom

17.3. Germany

17.4. France

17.5. Russia

17.6. Italy

17.7. Spain

17.8. United Arab Emirates

17.9. Saudi Arabia

17.10. South Africa

17.11. Denmark

17.12. Netherlands

17.13. Qatar

17.14. Finland

17.15. Sweden

17.16. Nigeria

17.17. Egypt

17.18. Turkey

17.19. Israel

17.20. Norway

17.21. Poland

17.22. Switzerland



18. Asia-Pacific Vaccines Market

18.1. Introduction

18.2. China

18.3. India

18.4. Japan

18.5. Australia

18.6. South Korea

18.7. Indonesia

18.8. Thailand

18.9. Philippines

18.10. Malaysia

18.11. Singapore

18.12. Vietnam

18.13. Taiwan



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

19.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

19.3. Competitive Analysis

19.3.1. Abbott Laboratories

19.3.2. Astellas Pharma Inc.

19.3.3. AstraZeneca PLC

19.3.4. Bavarian Nordic A/S

19.3.5. Bharat Biotech Ltd.

19.3.6. Biological E. Limited

19.3.7. BioNTech SE

19.3.8. Blue Lake Biotechnology

19.3.9. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.

19.3.10. Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.

19.3.11. CSL Limited

19.3.12. CureVac N.V.

19.3.13. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited.

19.3.14. Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited

19.3.15. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

19.3.16. Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd.

19.3.17. Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

19.3.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

19.3.19. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

19.3.20. Merck & Co., Inc.

19.3.21. Moderna, Inc.

19.3.22. Novavax, Inc.

19.3.23. Pfizer Inc.

19.3.24. Sanofi S.A.

19.3.25. Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

19.3.26. Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

19.3.27. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

19.3.28. VBI Vaccines Inc.

19.3.29. Versatope Therapeutics

19.3.30. Zydus Lifesciences Limited

