Charm of The Wild Pet Food Receives “Health Focused Product of the Year” In 2025 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that CHARM® PET FOOD has been selected as the winner of “Health Focused Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

CHARM® PET FOOD’s signature W.I.L.D. formulation is made with: “Wholesome Fresh Meat, Ingredients for Function, Low Carbohydrates and Diets Rich in Animal Protein” for carnivores. This framework ensures each recipe supports a pet’s biological needs, promoting vitality, longevity, and whole-body wellness. Each recipe features two unique blends — Powergreens and the proprietary Protect10™.

Protect10™ brings together natural, powerful functional ingredients that have been carefully selected to support holistic pet health. Protect10™ is formulated with Reishi, turkey tail, and chaga mushrooms for immune support and inflammation balance. Turmeric and eggshell membranes provide joint health and mobility support. Cranberries and blueberries fortify antioxidant and urinary health. Pineapple delivers digestive enzymes to enhance nutrient absorption, while Antarctic krill enables bioavailable omega-3s and astaxanthin. Lastly, collagen peptides help hydrate the skin.

Powergreens feature five nutrient-dense greens, including artichoke hearts, spirulina, green kiwifruit, spinach and asparagus, for antioxidant and digestive benefits. All diets are grain-free and made without corn, wheat, or soy. In addition, all dry food has been designed to meet the AAFCO nutrient profile for all life stages of dogs and cats. They come in the following varieties: Free-Run Chicken, Grass-Fed Lamb, Farm-Raised Duck, and North Atlantic Ocean Fish.

Beyond their food products, the company educates and empowers pet owners to make conscious choices, guided by transparency, science, and a respect for nature. From its sourcing practices to its in-depth formulation rationale, CHARM® is committed to transparency and quality.

“Our food was created to deliver all-in-one nutrition to feed their wild side. It’s everything your dog or cat needs in one bowl: High-meat food for carnivores with a nutritional boost from functional ingredients,” said Rod Johnson, GM of North America at CHARM Pet Food. “Thank you to Pet Innovation for this incredible award. We’ll use it as an inspiration to continue to lead with integrity, driven by innovation, and guided by purpose. We’re not following the industry, we’re reshaping it.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $69.36 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“CHARM® Pet Food is transforming pet nutrition and redefining what true innovation in this space means. Conventional dog foods focus on calories and protein without prioritizing functional ingredients that go beyond basic nutrition, actively supporting digestion, immunity, joint health, and skin vitality. These targeted nutrients help prevent health issues and promote long-term wellness,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “CHARM® Pet Food is creating a meaningful impact on health, trust, and the everyday lives of pets and their human companions with its clean, innovative recipes. We’re pleased to award CHARM® with ‘Health Focused Product of the Year!’”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

At CHARM® Pet Food, we believe there’s nothing better than experiencing life together with your pets. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to serve the world’s great companions, dogs and cats, by delivering:

AUTHENTIC NUTRITION POWERED BY NATURE.

We live out our mission by following our W.I.L.D. Food Philosophy. Our W.I.L.D. recipes feature Wholesome fresh meat, Ingredients for function, are Low in carbohydrates, and are Diets rich in animal protein; perfectly crafted to fuel all of life’s everyday adventures. The foundation of our food reflects what dogs and cats truly need. Every protein-rich recipe is crafted with wholesome fresh meat and up to five types of animal protein, ensuring balanced nutrition. It’s all-in-one nutrition that brings joy at mealtime — giving pets the nutrition they need to live a fulfilled and joyful life with their human companions.

