Vendasta Launches AI Customer Acquisition and Engagement Platform for Small Businesses

Saskatoon, SK, Canada, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendasta today announced its AI customer acquisition and engagement platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)—and the agencies, franchises, and MSPs who serve them—boost customer acquisition, deliver seamless engagement, and scale operations without growing headcount.

“At a time when leads are expensive and great talent is hard to find, our goal at Vendasta is to give SMBs and their partners a smarter, scalable way to grow,” said Sanjay Manchanda, CMO of Vendasta. “This isn’t a new tool—it’s a reimagined customer journey.”

A New Era of AI-Powered Engagement

Many SMBs rely on disconnected tools that make it difficult to manage the customer journey. Vendasta addresses this by providing an integrated platform that supports personalized engagement, follow-up, and retention through a single system.

“Conversations are the new clicks. ” said Brendan King, CEO of Vendasta. “Today’s buyers expect real-time, personalized interactions. Vendasta meets that challenge with AI-powered automation that helps businesses attract, convert, and retain customers—without adding overhead.”

Vendasta’s AI Employees manage every stage of the customer journey, from lead outreach to retention. They are designed to capture demand, act quickly, and create consistent engagement across digital channels. These assistants:

“With Vendasta, our clients get more than contact info. They get intent, engagement, and automation. That’s huge.”, says Mark Huffman, CEO, NextLevel Management.



Vendasta’s AI platform delivers scalable impact across four core pillars:

Teams can automate campaign setup, review management, content scheduling, lead response, and more. This reduces manual work and keeps staff focused on strategy. Designed for Partner-SMB Collaboration: Shared dashboards, real-time reporting, and integrated task management allow partners and clients to align on priorities, make adjustments quickly, and measure results together.

Designed for SMBs. Built for Partners.

Unlike typical solutions designed for a single business, Vendasta is purpose-built for scale, enabling partners to deploy and manage AI-powered solutions across multiple clients, locations, or brands from a single, unified platform.

Vendasta delivers an end-to-end, AI-native system designed for multi-account orchestration. Partners can automate and oversee the full customer funnel across dozens or hundreds of SMBs, brands, or locations, all from a single command center.

Real Results: AI in Action

Across North America, Vendasta’s AI platform is already transforming how agencies and SMBs acquire and engage customers:

A premium franchise partner achieved a 372% increase in revenue-converting leads by automating conversations across voice, chat, SMS, and email.

The Xcite Group generated $745,000+ in recurring revenue and 100% client retention using AI to capture leads after hours and provide full transparency.

Live 360 Marketing cut response times from 48 hours to 30 seconds and saw a 70% ROI increase—turning missed calls into closed deals.

Elite Web Professionals handled 1,017 inbound calls, captured 778 qualified leads, and achieved a 76% conversion rate using AI Voice Receptionist.

Next Level Management and Consulting doubled revenue in four months and is on track to triple it—all without hiring additional staff.

Vendasta is showcasing the new platform at Vendasta Connect on Aug 14, 2025. Attendees will see AI Employees in action, explore new products including Conversations AI and AI Reputation Management, and hear directly from partners and customers achieving real business results. Attend live or watch the replay here: www.vendasta.com/vendasta-connect-2025/



Vendasta’s AI platform is now available for partners and SMBs across North America. The company will continue expanding its capabilities to support more industries, workflows, and customer engagement models in the months ahead.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the leading AI software company for customer acquisition and engagement, helping businesses get more customers. And keep them. Their AI platform unifies marketing, sales, and operational workflows — eliminating the need for fragmented tools and streamlining every stage of the customer journey. With proprietary SMB data, intelligent automation, and AI employees that handle repetitive tasks, Vendasta helps businesses attract, engage, and retain customers with unmatched efficiency. Vendasta’s solutions empower partners like digital marketing agencies, franchisors, and MSPs to scale operations seamlessly, optimize campaigns, and drive long-term growth.





Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, Vendasta employs over 600 dedicated team members across offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai, serving a global network of partners and SMBs.

Learn more at www.vendasta.com .

