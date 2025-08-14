Sow Good Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze dried candy and treat industry, is reporting financial and operating results for second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“The second quarter marked a meaningful turning point for Sow Good,” said Claudia Goldfarb, CEO of Sow Good. “Operations continued to stabilize, and we saw sustained momentum and growing demand for our brand. While short-term production delays temporarily impacted revenue timing, demand accelerated—outpacing output due to temporary labor shortages. We’re actively scaling our workforce and streamlining operations to meet this growth head-on.

“With operations now stable following early disruption from major CPG entrants, we’ve refocused on scaling as a category leader. In Q2 and early July, we fulfilled all Halloween shipments and deepened our partnerships with Five Below and Albertsons, both expanding SKU counts and order volumes. Performance at Ace Hardware and Orgill remains strong, our innovation pipeline is gaining traction, and there’s early excitement around our freeze dried yogurt snacks and caramel offerings. We also launched in the UAE, where results are exceeding expectations—validating global appetite for our brand and laying the groundwork for further expansion. In parallel, we’re advancing strategic conversations that could unlock additional shelf space, private label programs, and category growth.

“Looking ahead, our focus remains on disciplined execution, cost optimization, and innovation. With a stable supply chain and strengthening retail demand, we believe we’re well-positioned to reaccelerate growth. Our teams are operating with urgency and purpose, and we’re confident in our strategy as we build toward a stronger second half.”

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was $1.9 million compared to $15.6 million for the same period in 2024. The decline reflects softer demand, driven primarily by increased competitive pressure and, to a lesser extent, production delays that impacted anticipated sequential sales growth.

Gross loss in the second quarter of 2025 was $0.1 million compared to gross profit of $9.0 million in the previous year’s quarter. Gross margin was (7%) in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 58% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to decreased sales coupled with increased occupancy costs.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were $3.9 million compared to $4.1 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was largely due to lower bonus compensation.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2025 was $4.2 million, or $(0.36) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The decrease is primarily due to the lower revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled herein) in the second quarter of 2025 was $(2.7) million compared to $6.2 million for the same period in 2024. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP metric, net income, please see the tables below.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.6 million at March 31, 2025, and $3.7 million at December 31, 2024.





Conference Call

Sow Good will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI07b8797906e14046877afa459ebc660b

To access the call by phone, please register via the registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s website at Sowginc.com.

About Sow Good Inc.

Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measure “Adjusted EBITDA.” Adjusted EBITDA has been presented in this press release as a supplemental measure of financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, provision for income tax, and share-based compensation, and loss on early extinguishment of debt. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

We present this non-GAAP measure because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone provide.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense as it has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring non-cash expense for our business;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization expense and, although this is a non-cash expense, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest on our debt which affects the cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the monies earned from our investments since it does not reflect our core operations;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the loss on early extinguishment of debt since it does not reflect our core operations and is a non-cash expense;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax expense that affects cash available to us; and

the expenses and other items that we exclude in our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA when they report their operating results.





In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the offering, expected growth, and future capital expenditures, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to statements about: (a) our ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industry in which we operate; (b) our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; (c) our ability to successfully implement our growth strategies related to launching new products and enter new markets; (d) the effectiveness and efficiency of our marketing programs; (e) our ability to manage current operations and to manage future growth effectively; (f) our future operating performance; (g) our ability to attract new customers or retain existing customers; (h) our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property; (i) the government regulations to which we are subject; (j) our ability to maintain adequate liquidity to meet our financial obligations; (k) failure to obtain sufficient sales and distributions for our freeze dried product offerings; (l) the potential for supply chain disruption and delay; (m) the potential for transportation, labor, and raw material cost increases; and (n) such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and we undertake no duty to update this information except as required by law.

Sow Good Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

SOWG@gateway-grp.com

Sow Good Media Inquiries:

Sow Good, Inc.

1-214-623-6055

pr@sowginc.com



SOW GOOD INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 959,416 $ 3,723,440 Accounts receivable, net 701,175 460,147 Inventory, net 20,806,336 20,313,315 Prepaid inventory 23,962 55,796 Prepaid expenses 309,194 523,442 Total current assets 22,800,083 25,076,140 Property and equipment, net 11,532,848 11,802,420 Security deposit 1,343,972 1,357,956 Right-of-use asset 14,308,536 16,459,215 Total assets $ 49,985,439 $ 54,695,731 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,176,343 $ 1,368,006 Accrued interest 56,096 - Accrued expenses 1,177,800 976,153 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,973,780 2,599,102 Current maturities of notes payable, related parties, net of $0 and $304,500 of debt discounts at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - 2,195,500 Current maturities of notes payable, net of $0 and $13,470 of debt discounts as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - 225,780 Total current liabilities 5,384,019 7,364,541 Operating lease liabilities 13,924,607 15,193,129 Convertible notes payable, related parties, net of $847,592 and $0 of debt discounts as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,956,226 - Notes payable 150,000 150,000 Total liabilities 21,414,852 22,707,670 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 12,166,128 and 11,300,624 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 12,166 11,300 Additional paid-in capital 97,758,200 94,418,972 Accumulated deficit (69,199,779 ) (62,442,211 ) Total stockholders' equity 28,570,587 31,988,061 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,985,439 $ 54,695,731





SOW GOOD INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 1,856,312 $ 15,648,046 $ 4,333,234 $ 27,054,369 Cost of goods sold 1,986,021 6,640,917 3,360,220 13,417,798 Gross profit (129,709 ) 9,007,129 973,014 13,636,571 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 1,931,713 2,123,572 3,874,269 4,474,130 Professional services 258,230 594,278 450,553 1,062,104 Other general and administrative expenses 1,745,670 1,399,244 3,120,118 2,271,507 Total general and administrative expenses 3,935,613 4,117,094 7,444,940 7,807,741 Depreciation and amortization 8,583 4,939 17,167 14,477 Total operating expenses 3,944,196 4,122,033 7,462,107 7,822,218 Net operating income (loss) (4,073,905 ) 4,885,096 (6,489,093 ) 5,814,353 Other income (expense): Interest income 556 4,130 27,266 4,130 Interest expense (113,163 ) (599,664 ) (295,739 ) (1,018,333 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - (696,502 ) - (696,502 ) Total other expense (112,607 ) (1,292,036 ) (268,473 ) (1,710,705 ) Income (loss) before income tax (4,186,512 ) 3,593,060 (6,757,566 ) 4,103,648 Income tax provision - (257,918 ) - (257,918 ) Net income (loss) $ (4,186,512 ) $ 3,335,142 $ (6,757,566 ) $ 3,845,730 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 11,563,768 9,624,999 11,457,062 7,845,832 Net income (loss) per common share – basic $ (0.36 ) $ 0.35 $ (0.59 ) $ 0.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 11,563,768 11,385,708 11,457,062 9,408,247 Net income (loss) per common share – diluted $ (0.36 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.59 ) $ 0.41





SOW GOOD INC.

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, March 31, 2025 11,383,060 $ 11,382 $ 95,790,993 $ (65,013,265 ) $ 30,789,110 Common stock issued to officers for services 783,068 782 159,018 – 159,800 Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services – – 3,559 – 3,559 Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services – – 1,109,689 – 1,109,689 Additional paid in capital from exchange of related party debt, net – – 694,941 – 694,941 Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 – – – (4,186,512 ) (4,186,512 ) Balance, June 30, 2025 12,166,128 $ 12,164 $ 97,758,200 $ (69,199,777 ) $ 28,570,587





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, March 31, 2024 6,575,562 $ 6,576 $ 71,123,634 $ (58,229,407 ) $ 12,900,803 Common stock issued in public offering, net of offering costs 1,380,000 1,380 11,973,596 – 11,974,976 Common stock issued in private placement offering – – – – - Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 2,289,209 2,288 5,670,680 – 5,672,968 Common stock issued to directors for services 617 1 9,476 – 9,477 Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services – – 28,962 – 28,962 Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services – – 1,093,318 – 1,093,318 Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 – – – 3,335,142 3,335,142 Balance, June 30, 2024 10,245,388 $ 10,245 $ 89,899,666 $ (54,894,265 ) $ 35,015,646





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2024 11,300,624 $ 11,300 $ 94,418,972 $ (62,442,211 ) $ 31,988,061 Common stock issued to directors for services 82,436 82 229,918 – 230,000 Common stock issued to officers for services 783,068 782 159,018 – 159,800 Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services – – 9,889 – 9,889 Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services – – 2,245,462 – 2,245,462 Additional paid in capital from exchange of related party debt, net – – 694,941 – 694,941 Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025 – – – (6,757,566 ) (6,757,566 ) Balance, June 30, 2025 12,166,128 $ 12,164 $ 97,758,200 (69,199,777 ) $ 28,570,587





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 6,029,371 $ 6,029 $ 66,014,415 $ (58,739,995 ) $ 7,280,449 Common stock issued in public offering, net of offering costs 1,380,000 1,380 11,973,596 – 11,974,976 Common stock issued in private placement offering 515,597 516 3,737,484 – 3,738,000 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants 2,289,209 2,288 5,670,680 – 5,672,968 Common stock issued to directors for services 31,211 32 295,616 – 295,648 Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services – – 57,608 – 57,608 Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services – – 2,150,267 – 2,150,267 Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 – – – 3,845,730 3,845,730 Balance, June 30, 2024 10,245,388 $ 10,245 $ 89,899,666 $ (54,894,265 ) $ 35,015,646





SOW GOOD INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (6,757,566 ) $ 3,845,730 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debts expense 9,184 20,760 Depreciation and amortization 518,712 366,784 Non-cash amortization of right-of-use asset and liability 1,256,835 405,383 Common stock issued to officers and directors for services 389,800 295,648 Amortization of stock options 2,255,351 2,207,875 Amortization of debt discounts 165,997 777,704 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 696,502 Decrease (increase) in current assets: Accounts receivable (250,212 ) (3,639,538 ) Prepaid expenses 214,248 393,083 Inventory (461,187 ) (6,783,244 ) Security deposits 13,984 (1,011,340 ) Increase (decrease) in current liabilities: Accounts payable (191,663 ) 928,390 Income tax payable - 257,918 Accrued interest 119,986 (431,049 ) Accrued expenses 201,647 729,860 Net cash used in operating activities (2,514,884 ) (939,534 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment - (1,863,794 ) Cash paid for construction in progress (249,140 ) (364,256 ) Net cash used in investing activities (249,140 ) (2,228,050 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from common stock offerings, net - 15,712,976 Proceeds from the exercise of warrants and options - 373,855 Repayments of borrowings - (956,249 ) Net cash provided by financing activities - 15,130,582 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,764,024 ) 11,962,998 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,723,440 2,410,037 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 959,416 $ 14,373,035 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Interest paid $ 399 $ 770,428 Interest received $ 27,266 $ 4,130 Income taxes paid $ - $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Non-cash exercise of warrants $ - $ 5,299,113 Retirement of Notes Payable, related party in non-cash debt exchange $ (2,500,000 ) $ (98,750 ) Issuance of Convertible Notes Payable, related party, including accrued interest of $64,568 in debt exchange $ 2,803,818 $ - Repayment of interest $ (64,568 ) $ (98,750 ) Repayments of borrowings $ (239,250 ) $ (5,200,363 ) Reclassification of construction in progress to property and equipment $ 682,469 $ 1,651,305



