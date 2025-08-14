SmartSilk Corp. Announces Legal Filing Related to Unfulfilled Pandemic-Era PPE Order

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartSilk Corp., a Canadian company that actively supported urgent public health procurement efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, has formally filed a legal claim in connection with a failed 2020 order for N95 respirators.

In early 2020, as global demand for personal protective equipment surged, SmartSilk joined the worldwide effort to secure critical supplies for healthcare and front-line workers. Acting in good faith and under urgent conditions, the company placed a significant order for N95 respirators with a distributor that was publicly listed — in error — on Honeywell International Inc.’s procurement portal at the time. The presence of this supplier on a trusted platform was a key factor in the decision to proceed with the purchase during a period when reliable sources were scarce.

The order, initiated in April 2020 at the height of the first wave, was never fulfilled. Despite contractual assurances, the products did not arrive, resulting in substantial financial loss to SmartSilk and limiting its ability to fulfill other PPE supply commitments during one of the most critical public health emergencies in modern history.

The company has taken legal steps to recover damages related to the non-delivery of product and associated financial consequences. In a separate proceeding against one of the parties to the transaction, SmartSilk has already obtained a judgment in its favor.

“This legal filing reflects our continued efforts to ensure that companies who stepped forward during the pandemic are treated fairly and responsibly,” said a SmartSilk spokesperson. “We remain committed to protecting the investments we made in good faith to help safeguard lives.”

SmartSilk reports losses exceeding USD $4.5 million, inclusive of the initial payment, legal fees, interest, and lost business opportunities resulting from the unfulfilled order.

About SmartSilk Corp.

SmartSilk Corp. is a Canadian manufacturer and distributor of premium textile products. During the COVID-19 crisis, the company participated in emergency PPE procurement initiatives to help address public sector shortages across North America.

Media Contact:

Yair Altman

CEO, SmartSilk Corp.

yair@smartsilk.com | +1-514-894-1977