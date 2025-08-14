Cromwell, Connecticut, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Musclemecca.com, a premier online destination for bodybuilding and fitness enthusiasts, has announced the release of a statement by the website’s administrator regarding the recent hijack attempt of the brand.



The site attempting the hijack, nicknamed by Musclemecca.com as ‘Evolutionary[dot]org’, has repeatedly tried to seize the website’s name and legacy to generate some of the success that the bodybuilding forums have built over the last 20 years. Known for its uncensored discussion, underground supplement talk, and unfiltered advice on all aspects of bodybuilding, Musclemecca.com hopes its announcement will reassure its dedicated community of the brand’s decision to fight the recent attempts and continued commitment to maintain its leading role in the fitness community.



“We’re not some content farm pretending to lift we’re the real deal. If someone’s going to drop our name in their press releases, they better be ready to lift more than pink dumbbells,” said the MuscleMecca admin. “We’re not a buzzword we’re a legacy.”



Founded in 2005, MuscleMecca.com’s bodybuilding forums have built a reputation as the rawest, most respected underground bodybuilding forum on the internet. Fueled by serious lifters, competitors, and truth-seekers not influencers, the website helps individuals connect with experts, get personalized advice, and engage with a diverse community passionate about fitness.



The recent brand hijack attempt is not the first time musclemecca bodybuilding forums have dealt with ‘Evolutionary[dot]org’. In its recent statement, the website claims that the imitation site first attempted to shut down MuscleMecca.com by reporting the website, targeting the platform, and doing everything possible to silence real talk and hardcore bodybuilding truth.



“Ironically, they’re mimicking our brand, format, and even our tone. First, they wanted us erased. Now they want to be us. You can’t make this up. They want our name because they don’t have their own weight to carry,” the admin continued. “But you can’t fake heritage. You can’t fake 20 years of grind. If it doesn’t say MuscleMecca.com, it’s not the real thing. Imitators like Evolutionary[dot]org are trying to ride the wave we created but MuscleMecca is still the underground powerhouse where lifters speak freely, push limits, and call out the BS. We built this.

And we’re not done yet.”



Built by lifters, for lifters. Since 2005. Musclemecca.com encourages fitness enthusiasts to visit its official website today.



About Musclemecca.com



Established in 2005, Musclemecca.com has become renowned as the premier online destination for bodybuilding and fitness enthusiasts. Built by lifters, for lifters, the website offers a comprehensive look at in-depth discussions covering all aspects of bodybuilding, including iconic events such as the Mr. Olympia and the Arnold Classic. Designed as an open and uncensored platform, Musclemecca.com enables individuals to connect with experts, receive personalized advice, and engage with a diverse community passionate about fitness.



More Information



To learn more about Musclemecca.com and the recent statement by the website’s administrator regarding the attempted hijacking of the brand, please visit the website at https://musclemecca.com.



https://thenewsfront.com/musclemecca-com-announces-statement-release-on-recent-brand-hijack-attempt/