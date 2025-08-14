Vendasta Launches Conversations AI, unlocking a 24/7 Voice and Chat Receptionist for SMBs

Saskatoon, SK, Canada, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendasta, an AI customer acquisition and engagement platform, today announced the general availability of Conversations AI. This AI-powered receptionist enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to manage phone calls, chats, SMS, and WhatsApp messages in one place. Available 24/7, it answers questions, books appointments, and qualifies leads without the need for additional staff.

Conversations AI combines AI voice capabilities, web chat, SMS, and WhatsApp into a single, shared inbox designed for local business operations. It uses each business’s data to provide accurate and timely responses, creating consistent customer experiences and helping capture every lead.

Key Features

24/7 AI Receptionist : Answers calls, chats, SMS, and WhatsApp messages at any time, capturing leads and booking appointments using each business’s own data.

Answers calls, chats, SMS, and WhatsApp messages at any time, capturing leads and booking appointments using each business’s own data. Immediate lead engagement: Responds to new inquiries in seconds across channels and in multiple languages, improving conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

Custom capabilities and integrations : Uses APIs to perform tasks such as checking inventory, scheduling, or retrieving order status in real time.

Uses APIs to perform tasks such as checking inventory, scheduling, or retrieving order status in real time. Unified conversation hub : Centralizes calls, messages, and chats from phone, SMS, WhatsApp, web, Facebook, Instagram, and email into one inbox for faster follow-up and team collaboration.

Centralizes calls, messages, and chats from phone, SMS, WhatsApp, web, Facebook, Instagram, and email into one inbox for faster follow-up and team collaboration. CRM-ready lead capture : Automatically stores contact details, message history, and context in Vendasta’s CRM for accurate tracking and consistent service.

Automatically stores contact details, message history, and context in Vendasta’s CRM for accurate tracking and consistent service. Multi-channel presence: Maintains consistent communication across voice, text, and chat, ensuring no inquiry is missed during or outside business hours.

“Conversations AI turns every missed call or chat into a potential sale,” said Rylan Morris, VP of Product Marketing at Vendasta. “Whether a customer is calling, using your website chat, or replying to a text, our AI Receptionist responds with friendly, informed, and consistent communication.”

Customer Results

Early adopters have reported measurable improvements in lead capture, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.

“We’ve configured Conversations AI for a retail client that receives a high volume of questions, and their call volume has dropped significantly. The chatbot handles complex inquiries, allowing staff to focus on serving in-store customers.”

— Mark Huffman, President & CEO, Next Level Management and Consulting

Live 360 Marketing reduced lead response times from 24–48 hours to under 30 seconds with Vendasta’s AI Receptionist, achieving a 70 percent ROI increase and capturing all inquiries, including those outside business hours.

“Automation is the future for small businesses. Those who master efficiency will thrive. With Vendasta’s AI, we streamline operations, automate lead management, and let businesses focus on what they do best while technology does the rest.”

— Socrates Concepcion, CMO, Live 360 Marketing

Performance Highlights:

70% ROI increase after implementation

Lead response time reduced from up to 48 hours to under 30 seconds

No missed leads outside business hours



How It Works

Conversations AI functions as an AI receptionist that can:

Answer calls with natural-sounding AI that collects contact information, books appointments, and sends confirmations

Engage in real-time chat across SMS, WhatsApp, web, and social channels

Integrate with business calendars to schedule appointments instantly

Use uploaded documents, web content, and other business data to answer customer questions accurately

Trigger workflows and retrieve information through connected APIs

All interactions are stored in a single inbox, giving teams full visibility into customer communications and ensuring smooth handoffs between AI and human staff.

Launch Event

Vendasta will showcase Conversations AI at Vendasta Connect today at 12 PM EST. The event will include product demonstrations, customer success stories, and an inside look at how AI is supporting local businesses in lead capture and customer engagement.

Watch live or on demand at: www.vendasta.com/vendasta-connect-2025/

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the leading AI software company for customer acquisition and engagement, helping businesses get more customers. And keep them. Their AI platform unifies marketing, sales, and operational workflows — eliminating the need for fragmented tools and streamlining every stage of the customer journey. With proprietary SMB data, intelligent automation, and AI employees that handle repetitive tasks, Vendasta helps businesses attract, engage, and retain customers with unmatched efficiency. Vendasta’s solutions empower partners like digital marketing agencies, franchisors, and MSPs to scale operations seamlessly, optimize campaigns, and drive long-term growth.





Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, Vendasta employs over 600 dedicated team members across offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai, serving a global network of partners and SMBs.

Learn more at www.vendasta.com .

Attachment