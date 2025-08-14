CoreCivic Announces New Contract Award To Resume Operations At West Tennessee Detention Facility

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) ("CoreCivic") announced today that it has been awarded a new contract under an intergovernmental services agreement (IGSA) between the City of Mason, Tennessee, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to resume operations at the Company's 600-bed West Tennessee Detention Facility, a facility that has been idle since September 2021.

The IGSA expires in August 2030 and may be further extended through bilateral modification. The agreement provides for a fixed monthly payment plus an incremental per diem payment based on detainee populations. Total annual revenue once the facility is fully activated is expected to be approximately $30 million to $35 million, with margins consistent with the CoreCivic Safety segment. We expect this award to have a minimal impact on earnings in the third quarter of 2025, and accretive to earnings beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, with full ramp currently expected to be complete by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Damon T. Hininger, CoreCivic's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are grateful for the trust our government partner has placed in us in reactivating the West Tennessee Detention Facility. Including the West Tennessee Detention Facility, we have reactivated four previously idle facilities aggregating approximately 6,600 beds, and made available to ICE over 1,000 additional detention beds through four contract modifications announced earlier this year, providing the agency with over 7,600 beds to help the agency meet its growing needs."

Patrick D. Swindle, CoreCivic's President and Chief Operating Offer added, "We are also grateful for the cooperation the City of Mason has provided in quickly working to expedite the reactivation of the facility. When fully activated, we expect to add well over 200 jobs to the local community, and we look forward to working with the City under this new relationship."

