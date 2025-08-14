Integral Metals Reports Over 1% TREE Soil Geochemical Anomaly at the Burntwood Project

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to report highly encouraging results from the 2024 soil geochemistry program completed at its Burntwood Project in Manitoba.

At Burntwood, the Company collected 867 soil geochemical samples across the Burntwood Syenite-Carbonatite Complex (the “Complex”) to evaluate rare earth element (REE) fertility and identify new zones for follow-up. Several anomalies were dominated by light (LREE) and heavy (HREE) rare earth elements, as well as associated pathfinders such as phosphorous pentoxide (as P 2 O 5 ), strontium (Sr), and barium (Ba).

Figures 1 to 6 present maps of total rare earth elements (TREEs), LREEs, HREEs, P 2 O 5 , Sr, and Ba. One soil sample, BT24-MSJ11, returned over 10,000 ppm TREE, which included 2,870 ppm neodymium (Nd), 652 ppm praseodymium (Pr), and 358 ppm samarium (Sm), alongside 210 ppm gadolinium (Gd), 113 ppm dysprosium (Dy), and 4 ppm terbium (Tb). Pathfinder values included 18.7% P 2 O 5 , 4,450 ppm Sr, and 1,050 ppm Ba. These values significantly exceeded the 95th percentile thresholds for each element and represent many of the strongest geochemical signatures encountered in the survey. Several other samples presented similarly elevated values, and which appear to cluster within the central portion of the Complex, correlating with the presence of rock geochemical anomalies previously identified (see News Release on May 22, 2025). The anomalous geochemical zone spans several hundred meters, and may reflect indications of a near-surface geochemical footprint of REE-bearing carbonatite or syenite phases. The spatial coherence and intensity of these anomalies, along with supporting pathfinder enrichment, continue, in the Company’s view to make this a compelling target for further exploration.

Integral Metals will provide further updates as additional datasets become available from the 2024 survey program.

Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals, stated, "We are excited by these results from the 2024 soil geochemistry program at Burntwood, which have revealed encouraging rare earth element anomalies. The elevated values, particularly in neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium, underscore the strong potential of the Burntwood Syenite-Carbonatite Complex as a promising exploration target. These findings will guide our next steps as we continue to evaluate this exciting opportunity."





Figure 1. Distribution of TREE (Total Rare Earth Elements) concentrations in soil samples from the Burntwood project area.





Figure 2. Distribution of LREE (Light Rare Earth Elements) concentrations in soils across the Burntwood project.





Figure 3. Distribution of HREE (Heavy Rare Earth Elements; including yttrium) concentrations in soil samples at the Burntwood project.





Figure 4. Distribution of phosphorous pentoxide (P₂O₅) concentrations in soil samples from the Burntwood project area.





Figure 5. Distribution of strontium (Sr) concentrations in soil across the Burntwood project.





Figure 6. Distribution of barium (Ba) concentrations in soil samples from the Burntwood project area.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the KAP Property, Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, Canada, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

