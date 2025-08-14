Virtual Gurus Announces Leadership Update as Founder Bobbie Racette Steps Down as CEO and Moves into Role of Founder & President

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Gurus, the award-winning talent marketplace that connects businesses with skilled North American virtual assistants and AI-powered support, today announced that Founder Bobbie Racette has stepped down as CEO to take on the role of Founder & President, and has appointed Elliot Schneier as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

After eight transformative years as CEO—taking Virtual Gurus from a $300 idea at her kitchen table to becoming the first Indigenous woman in Canada to close a Series A—Racette has grown the company into a platform creating real economic opportunity for the future of work, businesses, and underrepresented talent, paying out over $15M in wages to its virtual assistant talent community.

In her new role, Racette will lead the company’s Purpose & Impact initiatives, strengthen enterprise partnerships, and elevate brand presence across North America while continuing to guide the company’s mission.

“Virtual Gurus was born from a deep belief that work should be inclusive for everyone,” said Bobbie Racette, Founder & President. “As an Indigenous 2SLGBTQIA+ founder, I was told ‘no’ 170 times before I heard my first ‘yes.’ What began with a mission to create space for underrepresented talent has grown into an international platform delivering real economic impact. This next chapter allows me to expand that impact while empowering new leadership to take us further.”

Under Racette’s leadership, Virtual Gurus has become one of the fastest-growing virtual assistant platforms in North America, building partnerships with organizations such as Mastercard, BMO, and TELUS, and earning national recognition, including University of Victoria Distinguished Entrepreneur of the Year, Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year, and EY Entrepreneur of the Year Special Citation.

Elliot Schneier Appointed CEO

Elliot Schneier, who joined Virtual Gurus as Chief Operating Officer in 2024, has played a key role in scaling operations and launching the company’s conversational AI receptionist, VG Connect. A serial entrepreneur and seasoned startup executive, Schneier previously led Zirtual, Fundable, and Startups.com, and is known for his collaborative, values-driven leadership.

“Bobbie has built something rare, an organization with both soul and scale,” said Elliot Schneier, CEO. “She proved you can do big things without compromising your values. It’s a privilege to carry that legacy forward. As we evolve, I’m grateful Bobbie will continue to shape our vision while we scale a company that reflects the future we want to see, one that’s inclusive, tech-enabled, and deeply human at its core.”

New Funding Fuels AI Innovation

Virtual Gurus also announced that Founder Bobbie Racette has closed the first tranche of its next funding round, fueling platform growth and accelerating the next evolution of VG Connect—its AI-powered solution redefining frontline business support.



“This new funding empowers us to push VG Connect to its full potential,” said Bobbie Racette, Founder & President. “We’re not just building tools, we’re building the future of how businesses communicate. This investment lets us double down on innovation while scaling the platform for the next wave of growth."

Strengthened Board Leadership

In a milestone for inclusive leadership, Virtual Gurus’ majority-women Board of Directors has appointed Kelly Schmitt, former CEO of Benevity, as Chair. Other members include Ka-Hay Law (TELUS), Shelley Kuipers (The51), Althea Wishloff (Raven Indigenous Capital Partners), Bobbie Racette, Founder and President, and Elliot Schneier, CEO.

“Kelly brings a rare combination of strategic vision and proven experience leading high-growth, purpose-driven companies through global expansion,” said Elliot Schneier, CEO. “Her leadership perfectly complements the foundation Bobbie built from day one, and I’m confident she’ll help guide Virtual Gurus into an even stronger future.”

Racette, a tireless champion for diversity, equity, and inclusion, will continue to serve as a global advocate for Indigenous innovation, inclusive employment, and ethical AI adoption at a time when these values are more critical than ever. Racette currently serves as Chair of both QueerTech and the Indigenous Prosperity Foundation and sits on the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation Board.

About Virtual Gurus

Virtual Gurus is a talent-as-a-service platform combining proprietary AI with human expertise to help businesses increase productivity and achieve their goals. It offers virtual assistant services, 24/7 conversational AI reception, and integrated workforce solutions to organizations across North America, all while creating meaningful employment opportunities for historically underserved communities.

Learn more at thevirtualgurus.com

Media Contact:

Vicki Laszlo

VP Marketing, Virtual Gurus

media@thevirtualgurus.com

(587) 705-5184

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12f1f032-e558-4959-982c-d62435c7a0ec