Omegro Enters the UK Fleet Management Vertical with the Acquisition of Verilocation

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Omegro announced the acquisition of Verilocation, a provider of fleet management and telematics software solutions. Based in Northampton, UK, Verilocation capitalises on its deep expertise in fleet technology to deliver powerful, data-driven solutions that help businesses optimise performance, improve safety, and stay ahead of the curve.

"This acquisition is a great opportunity for both Omegro and Verilocation to work together and continue providing quality solutions for UK vehicle fleets. We are excited to explore how we can further support product innovation, talent, and growth to help Verilocation on its journey to expand their reach within the telematics industry overall,” said Omegro Group Leader, Andy Nelson. "We were impressed with the strong customer relationships that Verilocation has built, and we believe that there is a good opportunity to further strengthen relationships with existing customers as well as expand into new clients”.

Founded in 1999, Verilocation serves over 1,000 customers through its product suite of telematics, temperature monitoring and AI-powered camera systems. The business has a proven track record of helping fleets of any size become smarter, safer and more efficient.

"We are incredibly excited about the opportunities that joining Omegro can bring,” said Paul Lawrence, Managing Director of Verilocation. "We’re particularly excited about their long-term vision and opportunity to further develop our people, our products, and our business overall.”

Verilocation will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Omegro Group Leader Andy Nelson.

About Omegro

Omegro, a portfolio within Volaris, one of Constellation Software Inc’s (TSX:CSU) six autonomous operating groups, is a people first, buy and hold acquirer of software companies looking for a permanent and safe home to continue their legacy and provide long-term sustainable and profitable growth for their people, their business and their stakeholders. Learn more at www.omegro.com.

For more information:

Lynne Salmon, CMO

Omegro

+61 432 421 408

lynne.salmon@omegro.com