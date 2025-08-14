Global Pulse Oximeters Market Set to Surpass USD 7.03 Billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced patient monitoring solutions see rising adoption amid aging populations, chronic disease prevalence, and healthcare infrastructure expansion

The global pulse oximeters market, valued at US$3.59 billion in 2024, stood at US$3.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2032, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$7.03 billion by the end of the period. This growth trajectory reflects increasing demand for non-invasive oxygen monitoring devices across hospital, homecare, and ambulatory care settings.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=68168578

What is driving the market?

An escalating global burden of respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and pneumonia, coupled with the rising incidence of congenital heart disease (CHD) in children, is significantly boosting demand. The expansion of surgical procedures, increased hospital admissions, and a growing geriatric population further reinforce the market’s upward momentum. Technological advancements in portable, wearable, and connected pulse oximeters are enabling real-time patient monitoring, while emerging markets present untapped growth potential through healthcare modernization and manufacturing expansion.

Why does this matter now?

In a post-pandemic landscape, healthcare systems worldwide are prioritizing early detection, remote monitoring, and cost-effective care delivery. Pulse oximeters—critical for monitoring blood oxygen saturation—are becoming standard across care settings, from high-acuity hospitals to home-based patient management. Strategic investments today could secure competitive advantage in a market primed for sustained growth.

Market Dynamics at a Glance

Drivers: Rising prevalence of respiratory conditions, growing geriatric population, technological breakthroughs.

Restraints: Stringent regulatory requirements and accuracy concerns for over-the-counter (OTC) devices.

Opportunities: Expansion of manufacturing and distribution in emerging economies, adoption in decentralized clinical trials, integration with telehealth platforms.

Challenges: Inadequate healthcare infrastructure in rural and underserved regions.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=68168578

Regional Outlook – Where growth is happening

In 2024, North America commanded the largest market share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, leading device manufacturers, and high adoption of innovative monitoring technologies. Asia Pacific is emerging as a manufacturing hub, offering cost-efficient production, favorable regulatory environments, and growing domestic demand.

Segment Insights – How the market is evolving

By Product: Equipment accounted for the largest share in 2024, fueled by increased adoption in hospitals and clinics.

By Type: Portable pulse oximeters—including fingertip, handheld, and wearable—are forecast to register the highest CAGR, driven by home healthcare and point-of-care usage.

By End User: Hospitals remain the dominant buyers, driven by chronic disease prevalence and hospitalization rates.

Who are the key players?

The competitive landscape is led by Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nonin Medical Inc. (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), and ICU Medical, Inc. (US). These market leaders leverage advanced R&D capabilities, global distribution networks, and strong brand recognition to maintain dominance.

Recent Strategic Developments – What’s shaping the future

Feb 2024: Masimo secured FDA clearance for its MightySat Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, enhancing accuracy under challenging conditions.

May 2024: Masimo partnered with Medable Inc. to integrate pulse oximeters into decentralized clinical trials, accelerating remote patient monitoring.

June 2024: Medtronic launched a new handheld device with enhanced accuracy and connectivity for home and ambulatory care.

March 2024: Medtronic acquired HealthData Solutions to strengthen its remote patient monitoring ecosystem.

Industry Implications – Why C-suite leaders should pay attention

With remote monitoring becoming a central pillar of modern healthcare delivery, pulse oximeters are evolving from standalone devices to integrated components of connected care ecosystems. Investments in AI-driven analytics, wireless connectivity, and global manufacturing partnerships will determine market leadership in the coming decade.

About the Pulse Oximeters Market Report

This comprehensive market analysis covers global revenue forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and emerging opportunities across regions, products, and end users. The report is designed for executives, investors, and

policymakers seeking strategic insights into one of the fastest-growing segments of the medical devices industry.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

Surgical Sutures Market

Wound Care Market

Biosurgery Market

Knee Replacement Surgery Market

Surgical Suction Instruments Market

Get access to the latest updates on Top Companies in Pulse Oximeter and Pulse Oximeter Market Size