VYNE Therapeutics Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions with high unmet need, today reported financial results as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Company is actively evaluating opportunities to enhance the value of its pipeline programs. VYNE’s oral BD2-selective BET inhibitor, VYN202, has recently demonstrated a promising efficacy signal in a Phase 1b clinical trial in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, as well as disease-modifying potential across multiple translational models of fibro-inflammatory disease and hematologic malignancies. These new data, in areas such as nephrology, pulmonology, rheumatology and myeloproliferative neoplasms, among others, underscore the therapeutic potential of the program. As previously announced, the Company is seeking a partner for its topical BET inhibitor, repibresib.

“The strength of our recent clinical and preclinical findings for VYN202 provides a compelling scientific foundation as we determine the best path forward for the VYN202 program,” said David Domazalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of VYNE. “In conjunction, we have implemented cost reductions that are expected to extend our cash runway into the first half of 2027, giving us additional flexibility during this period.”

Pipeline Overview

VYN202, an oral small molecule BD2-selective BET inhibitor:

Preclinical and translational data highlight disease-modifying potential of VYN202. VYNE has evaluated VYN202 in areas such as nephrology, pulmonology, rheumatology and myeloproliferative neoplasms, among others. These data, combined with the promising preliminary data from seven subjects enrolled in the Company’s Phase 1b trial in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, support the potential of VYN202 as a potent, disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of serious, immune-mediated diseases and hematological cancers with limited effective treatment options.



VYNE has evaluated VYN202 in areas such as nephrology, pulmonology, rheumatology and myeloproliferative neoplasms, among others. These data, combined with the promising preliminary data from seven subjects enrolled in the Company’s Phase 1b trial in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, support the potential of VYN202 as a potent, disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of serious, immune-mediated diseases and hematological cancers with limited effective treatment options. Phase 1b trial in subjects with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. In April 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) verbally placed a clinical hold on the Company’s Phase 1b trial evaluating VYN202 in subjects with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis following an observation of testicular toxicity in dogs from a non-clinical toxicology study of VYN202. In June 2025, the FDA lifted the clinical hold for two doses of VYN202 for female subjects. Further, the FDA has indicated that sufficient data from a 12-week non-clinical toxicology study of VYN202 in dogs would be required in order to resume studies in male clinical subjects. The design of this toxicology study has been agreed upon with the FDA and the Company intends to initiate the repeat non-clinical toxicology study of VYN202 in dogs to remedy the partial hold in male clinical subjects. There were no serious adverse events observed in subjects that were enrolled in the Phase 1b trial. Following the clinical hold, VYNE made the decision to unblind the clinical data from the seven subjects who were enrolled in the study, the promising preliminary results of which are available here.



Repibresib gel, a locally-administered small molecule pan-BD BET inhibitor:

In July 2025, VYNE reported topline results from its Phase 2b trial of repibresib gel in subjects with nonsegmental vitiligo available here.



The trial did not meet the primary or secondary endpoint of F-VASI50 and F-VASI75, however statistically significant effects were observed in key secondary and exploratory endpoints of change from baseline in F-VASI and T-VASI and proportion of patients achieving T-VASI50 at the 3% concentration. The Company believes the results from the trial were impacted by an unusually high vehicle effect and further impacted by a higher-than-expected dropout rate in the active arms of the trial relative to vehicle. VYNE is conducting a thorough evaluation of the full dataset to analyze any other data that may inform the results. The Company has discontinued treatment in the extension phase of the trial and is in the process of terminating the trial.



Repibresib gel is covered by patents providing composition of matter patent exclusivity into at least 2042 in the United States and into at least 2040 in Europe, Japan and other large global pharmaceutical markets.



VYNE is currently seeking a development and commercialization partner for this program.



Financial Results as of and for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Cash position. As of June 30, 2025, VYNE had $39.6 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Based on current operating assumptions, VYNE believes its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025 will be sufficient to fund its operations into the first half of 2027.

Share count. As of June 30, 2025, VYNE had 19,773,784 common shares issued and outstanding, and outstanding pre-funded warrants to purchase 23,028,800 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share.

Revenues. Revenues totaled $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, consisting of royalty revenue from the Company's royalty agreement with LEO Pharma A/S, to whom VYNE previously licensed the rights to Finacea® foam.

Research and development expenses. VYNE’s research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $4.9 million, representing a decrease of $2.4 million, or 33.2%, compared to $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by decreased expenses for repibresib and VYN202 of $2.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively. The $2.1 million decrease in expenses for repibresib was primarily driven by the timing of expenses for the Phase 2b trial in nonsegmental vitiligo, including a $1.0 million milestone payment due to Tay under the License Agreement upon the initiation of the trial in June 2024. The $0.2 million decrease in expenses for VYN202 was primarily driven by the timing of expenses for Phase 1 trials evaluating VYN202, including a $1.0 million milestone payment due to Tay under the License Agreement upon the initiation of the Phase 1a healthy volunteer trial in June 2024, partially offset by increased expenses in the second quarter of 2025 for the Phase 1b trial evaluating VYN202 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis subjects.

General and administrative expenses. VYNE’s general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $2.7 million, representing a decrease of approximately $0.6 million, or 17.0%, compared to $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in employee-related expenses of $0.3 million and consulting and professional fees of $0.2 million.

Net loss. Net loss and net loss per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $5.8 million and $0.13, respectively, compared to a net loss and net loss per share of $9.4 million and $0.22, for the comparable period in 2024.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions with high unmet need. VYNE's unique and proprietary BET inhibitors, which comprise its InhiBET™ platform, are designed to overcome limitations of early generation BET inhibitors by leveraging alternative routes of administration and enhanced selectivity.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

VYNE THERAPEUTICS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,047 $ 19,926 Investment in marketable securities 17,600 41,590 Prepaid and other current assets 4,696 2,921 Total Current Assets 44,343 64,437 Non-current Assets: Property and equipment, net 102 113 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32 93 Non-current prepaid expenses and other assets 241 2,262 Total Non-current Assets 375 2,468 Total Assets $ 44,718 $ 66,905 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Trade payables $ 1,414 $ 2,707 Accrued expenses 3,578 9,272 Employee related obligations 819 1,428 Operating lease liabilities 25 99 Other current liabilities — 1,313 Total Current Liabilities 5,836 14,819 Total Liabilities $ 5,836 $ 14,819 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 19,773,784 and 14,830,013 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 784,418 783,235 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2 ) 20 Accumulated deficit (745,536 ) (731,170 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 38,882 52,086 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 44,718 $ 66,905 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





















































































