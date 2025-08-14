APWC Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

  • Quarterly revenue of $126.9 million, up 26% from Q1 and up 11% from a year ago
  • Quarterly EPS was $0.03, up 143% from Q1 and 250% from a year ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited ("APWC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APWC) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Quarterly revenue was $126.9 million, up 26% from the previous quarter and up 11% from a year ago.

Copper unit volume, measured by the tonnage of copper contained in the wire and cable sold, increased by 13% in the second quarter but decreased by 9% from a year ago. This does not include other raw materials, such as aluminum and insulation materials.

For the quarter, earnings per share were $0.03, up 143% from the previous quarter and up 250% from a year ago.

“In a second quarter filled with trade uncertainty, APWC delivered revenue growth compared to the same period in prior years,” said Yuan Chun Tang, Chairman and CEO of APWC. “In some markets, we benefited from pull forward of customer orders, before tariffs taking effect. We also observed increased competition, with over-capacity in China’s industrial sector leading to increased supply in some markets, putting pressure on prices. Our strong branding and qualifications to compete for public sector projects was crucial in enabling the Company to attain revenue growth this quarter.

“Our business model and geographical footprint has provided us important optionality when facing trade uncertainty. Some of our manufacturing sites are located in countries with low tariff rates, as low as 10% based on announcements made as of August 1st. We are planning to leverage the low tariff rates of some our manufacturing sites to grow our top line revenue.

“We are also preparing for a rights offering with details to be announced soon. We intend to use the rights offering proceeds to invest in new production facilities to take advantage of the global supply chain re-alignment. We are still evaluating site selection, andbesides Asia, North America is also a viable option. Working with our vendors and partners, we are also investing in new technologies to enhance our product portfolio and provide new drivers for future growth. Overall, while I remain cautious with the near-term business environment, I am optimistic about the long-term growth potential of APWC.”

Q2 Fiscal 2025 Summary

Q2 Financial Results
($ in millions, except earnings per share)Q2 FY2025Q1 FY2025Q2 FY2024Q/QY/Y
Revenues$126.9 $100.6 $113.9 26 %11 %
Gross profit$8.6 $3.7 $4.9 132 %76 %
Operating expenses$6.4 $6.4 $6.2  %3 %
Operating Profit$2.5 $(2.7)$(0.9)193 %378 %
Net Income / (loss)$0.6 $(1.5)$(0.4)140 %250 %
EPS$0.03 $(0.07)$(0.02)143 %250 %
                


Revenue by Reportable Segments
($ in millions)Q2 FY2025Q1 FY2025Q2 FY2024Q/QY/Y
North Asia22.818.919.321 %18 %
ROW59.845.454.332 %10 %
Thailand44.336.340.322 %10 %
Total126.9100.6113.926 %11 %
          

Revenue

Revenue for the second quarter was $126.9 million, up $26.3M (or 26%) from the previous quarter. In Q2, the currencies of Asia-Pacific economies generally appreciated against the U.S. dollars. Excluding the impact of the currency appreciation, on a constant currency basis, revenue grew 23% from the previous quarter.

North Asia revenue for the second quarter was $22.8 million, up 18% from a year ago and up 21% sequentially. The rise was partly driven by customers pulling forward orders ahead of schedule due to U.S. tariff deadlines. Additionally, continued development of electric vehicles in the region contributed to steady growth in flat wire sales.

Thailand revenue for the second quarter was up 10% from a year ago and up 22% sequentially. The increase was primarily driven by higher order volumes, foreign exchange appreciation, and changes in the product mix, all of which contributed to overall revenue growth.

ROW revenue grew significantly in the second quarter, up 32% sequentially, mainly driven by completion of public sector projects. We also noted the demand for new projects remained at a high level throughout the first half of the year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit margin for the second quarter was 6.8%, up from 3.6% in the previous quarter and up from 4.3% in the same period last year. The margin expansion was mainly driven by higher margin product mix. However, intensified price competition, as well as fluctuations in copper prices and exchange rates, partially offset these gains.

Expenses

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses were mostly flat, as an increase in selling expenses was offset by decreases in other expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $35.0 million, a decrease of $3.3 million from the preceding quarter, mainly due to increased payments to suppliers, in line with higher sales activities.

Trade receivables for the second quarter were $97.7 million, reflecting a $13.0 million increase from the preceding quarter and was primarily driven by higher customer orders and pull forward demand in the current quarter.

Inventory was $144.5 million, a decrease of $5.0 million relative to the preceding quarter, as raw material build-up was consumed for the deliveries of customer orders in the current quarter.

Cash flow from operating activities was an outflow of $15.5 million in Q2 2025, representing a $13.4 million increase in outflow compared to the prior quarter. The higher outflow was primarily driven by increased cash payments to vendors, despite stronger cash collections from increased customer orders. Cash outflow was lower by $7.4 million compared to the same period last year; the year-over-year improvement was mainly due to pull-forward demand and increased public sector purchases, which led to higher cash inflows.

We encourage shareholders to visit the Company's website for further information (www.apwcc.com). Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a portion of this release.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through operating subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company’s major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as believed, anticipated, expected, estimated, intended or planned. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Pacific Holdings Group
2901 Dallas Parkway, Suite 360
Plano, TX 75093
Attn: Paul Weber
Phone: (469) 797-7191
Email: pweber@pusa.com
 


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
          
   For the three months For the six months
   ended June 30, ended June 30,
    2025   2024   2025   2024 
   US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000
Revenue$126,906  $113,933  $227,493  $214,330 
Cost of sales (118,298)  (109,043)  (215,220)  (200,848)
Gross profit 8,608   4,890   12,273   13,482 
        
Other operating income 192   860   227   981 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,434)  (6,215)  (12,860)  (12,471)
Other operating expenses 51      (1)   
Net impairment loss on financial and contract assets 65   (406)  106   (751)
Operating profit/(loss) 2,482   (871)  (255)  1,241 
        
Finance costs (563)  (607)  (977)  (1,165)
Finance income 44   55   66   97 
Share of loss of associates (1)  (1)  (1)  (1)
Exchange gain 331   219   605   149 
Other income (92)  204   106   243 
Other expense (80)  19   (80)  (207)
Profit/(loss) before tax 2,121   (982)  (536)  357 
Income tax (expense)/benefit (762)  236   (401)  (397)
Profit/(loss) for the period$1,359  $(746) $(937) $(40)
        
Attributable to:       
Equity holders of the parent 578   (411)  (901)  (510)
Non-controlling interests 781   (335)  (36)  470 
    1,359   (746)  (937)  (40)
          
Basic and diluted profit per share$0.03  $(0.02) $(0.04) $(0.02)
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,616,227   20,616,227   20,616,227   20,616,227 
                

                                                                                      

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
          
   For the three months For the six months
   ended June 30, ended June 30,
    2025   2024   2025   2024 
   US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000
Profit/(loss) for the period 1,359   (746)  (937)  (40)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)       
        
Cumulative translation differences reclassified to profit or loss on liquidation of a subsidiary           
  8,916   (67)  11,046   (10,289)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:       
Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI (12)  677   (18)  253 
Income tax effect 3   (136)  4   (51)
  (9)  541   (14)  202 
Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans (43)  5   (54)  41 
Income tax effect 9   (1)  11   (8)
  (34)  4   (43)  33 
        
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax 8,873   478   10,989   (10,054)
Total comprehensive income/( loss) for the period, net of tax 10,232   (268)  10,052   (10,094)
Attributable to:       
Equity holders of the parent 7,022   284   7,119   (7,113)
Non-controlling interests 3,210   (552)  2,933   (2,981)
 $10,232  $(268) $10,052  $(10,094)
                


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    
 As of
June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)		 As of
December 31, 2024
(Audited)
 US$'000 US$'000
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents34,968 34,035
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss3 
Trade receivables97,714 102,789
Other receivables2,697 1,257
Contract assets1,785 688
Due from related parties584 607
Inventories144,464 126,814
Prepayments3,070 3,195
Assets classified as held for sale763 747
Other current assets4,277 1,529
 290,325 271,661
Non-current assets   
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income3,145 3,069
Property, plant and equipment53,894 52,227
Right of use assets2,565 2,420
Investment properties525 504
Intangible assets93 110
Investments in associates850 807
Deferred tax assets7,024 6,684
Other non-current assets3,059 2,378
 71,155 68,199
Total assets361,480 339,860
    


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    
 As of
June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)		 As of
December 31, 2024
(Audited)
 US$'000 US$'000
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings48,628  24,098 
Trade and other payables47,241  57,220 
Due to related parties4,180  9,715 
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss96  21 
Accruals9,004  8,246 
Current tax liabilities1,902  1,624 
Employee benefit liabilities1,222  2,178 
Financial lease liabilities870  648 
Other current liabilities6,574  4,272 
 119,717  108,022 
    
Non-current liabilities   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings2,971  4,872 
Employee benefit liabilities7,565  5,908 
Lease liabilities1,379  1,425 
Deferred tax liabilities3,968  4,079 
Other non-current liabilities764  189 
 16,647  16,473 
Total liabilities136,364  124,495 
    
Equity   
Issued capital206  206 
Additional paid-in capital118,103  118,103 
Treasury shares(38) (38)
Retained earnings60,516  61,417 
Other components of equity(16,710) (24,730)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent162,077  154,958 
Non-controlling interests63,039  60,407 
Total equity225,116  215,365 
Total liabilities and equity361,480  339,860 
    


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
        
 For the three months For the six months
 ended June 30, ended June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000
Net cash used in operating activities$(15,454) $(22,878) $(17,462) $(10,768)
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (919)  141   (2,966)  (797)
Net cash provided by financing activities 11,577   15,340   19,612   9,092 
Effect of exchange rate 1,508   363   1,749   (1,844)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,288)  (7,034)  933   (4,317)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 38,256   40,687   34,035   37,970 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$34,968  $33,653  $34,968  $33,653 
                


Supplemental Information


 

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
    
 For the three months
 ended March 31,
  2025   2024 
 US$'000 US$'000
Revenue$100,587  $100,397 
Cost of sales (96,922)  (91,826)
Gross profit 3,665   8,571 
    
Other operating income 35   121 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,426)  (6,235)
Other operating expenses (52)   
Net impairment loss on financial and contract assets 41   (345)
Operating (loss)/profit (2,737)  2,112 
    
Finance costs (414)  (558)
Finance income 22   42 
Share of loss of associates     
Exchange gain/(loss) 274   (70)
Other income 198   39 
Other expense    (226)
(Loss)/Profit before tax (2,657)  1,339 
Income tax (expense)/benefit 361   (633)
(Loss)/Profit for the period$(2,296) $706 
    
Attributable to:   
Equity holders of the parent (1,479)  (99)
Non-controlling interests (817)  805 
  (2,296)  706 
    
Basic and diluted profit per share$(0.07) $ 
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,616,227   20,616,227 
        


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
    
 For the three months
 ended March 31,
  2025   2024 
 US$'000 US$'000
(Loss)/Profit for the period (2,296)  706 
Other comprehensive income/(loss)   
Other comprehensive income/(loss) to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:   
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of nil 2,130   (10,222)
  2,130   (10,222)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:   
Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI (6)  (424)
Income tax effect 1   85 
  (5)  (339)
Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans (11)  36 
Income tax effect 2   (7)
  (9)  29 
    
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax 2,116   (10,532)
Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (180)  (9,826)
Attributable to:   
Equity holders of the parent 97   (7,397)
Non-controlling interests (277)  (2,429)
 $(180) $(9,826)
        


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    
 As of
March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)		 As of
December 31, 2024
(Audited)
 US$'000 US$'000
    
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents 38,256  34,035
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 12  
Trade receivables 84,757  102,789
Other receivables 2,474  1,257
Contract assets 695  688
Due from related parties 660  607
Inventories 149,436  126,814
Prepayments 2,641  3,195
Assets classified as held for sale 753  747
Other current assets 3,682  1,529
  283,366  271,661
Non-current assets   
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 3,063  3,069
Property, plant and equipment 52,223  52,227
Right of use assets 2,718  2,420
Prepaid land lease payments   
Investment properties 507  504
Intangible assets 101  110
Investments in associates 814  807
Deferred tax assets 7,095  6,684
Other non-current assets 2,605  2,378
  69,126  68,199
Total assets$352,492 $339,860
      


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
   
      
 As of
March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)		  As of
December 31, 2024
(Audited)		 
 US$'000  US$'000 
Liabilities     
Current liabilities     
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings33,543  24,098 
Trade and other payables59,459  57,220 
Due to related parties7,909  9,715 
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss12  21 
Accruals11,612  8,246 
Current tax liabilities1,710  1,624 
Employee benefit liabilities1,070  2,178 
Financiallease liabilities846  648 
Other current liabilities4,322  4,272 
 120,483  108,022 
      
Non-current liabilities     
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings4,031  4,872 
Employee benefit liabilities7,222  5,908 
Lease liabilities1,537  1,425 
Deferred tax liabilities3,851  4,079 
Other non-current liabilities189  189 
 16,830  16,473 
Total liabilities137,313  124,495 
      
Equity     
Issued capital206  206 
Additional paid-in capital118,103  118,103 
Treasury shares(38) (38)
Retained earnings59,938  61,417 
Other components of equity(23,154) (24,730)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent155,055  154,958 
Non-controlling interests60,124  60,407 
Total equity215,179  215,365 
Total liabilities and equity352,492  339,860 
      


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
    
 For the three months
 ended March 31,
  2025   2024 
 US$'000 US$'000
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities$(2,008) $12,110 
Net cash used in investing activities (2,047)  (938)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 8,035   (6,248)
Effect of exchange rate 241   (2,207)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,221   2,717 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 34,035   37,970 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$38,256  $40,687 
        

