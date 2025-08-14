APWC Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

Quarterly revenue of $126.9 million, up 26% from Q1 and up 11% from a year ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited ("APWC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APWC) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Quarterly revenue was $126.9 million, up 26% from the previous quarter and up 11% from a year ago.

Copper unit volume, measured by the tonnage of copper contained in the wire and cable sold, increased by 13% in the second quarter but decreased by 9% from a year ago. This does not include other raw materials, such as aluminum and insulation materials.

For the quarter, earnings per share were $0.03, up 143% from the previous quarter and up 250% from a year ago.

“In a second quarter filled with trade uncertainty, APWC delivered revenue growth compared to the same period in prior years,” said Yuan Chun Tang, Chairman and CEO of APWC. “In some markets, we benefited from pull forward of customer orders, before tariffs taking effect. We also observed increased competition, with over-capacity in China’s industrial sector leading to increased supply in some markets, putting pressure on prices. Our strong branding and qualifications to compete for public sector projects was crucial in enabling the Company to attain revenue growth this quarter.

“Our business model and geographical footprint has provided us important optionality when facing trade uncertainty. Some of our manufacturing sites are located in countries with low tariff rates, as low as 10% based on announcements made as of August 1st. We are planning to leverage the low tariff rates of some our manufacturing sites to grow our top line revenue.

“We are also preparing for a rights offering with details to be announced soon. We intend to use the rights offering proceeds to invest in new production facilities to take advantage of the global supply chain re-alignment. We are still evaluating site selection, andbesides Asia, North America is also a viable option. Working with our vendors and partners, we are also investing in new technologies to enhance our product portfolio and provide new drivers for future growth. Overall, while I remain cautious with the near-term business environment, I am optimistic about the long-term growth potential of APWC.”

Q2 Fiscal 2025 Summary

Q2 Financial Results ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q2 FY2025 Q1 FY2025 Q2 FY2024 Q/Q Y/Y Revenues $ 126.9 $ 100.6 $ 113.9 26 % 11 % Gross profit $ 8.6 $ 3.7 $ 4.9 132 % 76 % Operating expenses $ 6.4 $ 6.4 $ 6.2 — % 3 % Operating Profit $ 2.5 $ (2.7 ) $ (0.9 ) 193 % 378 % Net Income / (loss) $ 0.6 $ (1.5 ) $ (0.4 ) 140 % 250 % EPS $ 0.03 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.02 ) 143 % 250 %





Revenue by Reportable Segments ($ in millions) Q2 FY2025 Q1 FY2025 Q2 FY2024 Q/Q Y/Y North Asia 22.8 18.9 19.3 21 % 18 % ROW 59.8 45.4 54.3 32 % 10 % Thailand 44.3 36.3 40.3 22 % 10 % Total 126.9 100.6 113.9 26 % 11 %

Revenue

Revenue for the second quarter was $126.9 million, up $26.3M (or 26%) from the previous quarter. In Q2, the currencies of Asia-Pacific economies generally appreciated against the U.S. dollars. Excluding the impact of the currency appreciation, on a constant currency basis, revenue grew 23% from the previous quarter.

North Asia revenue for the second quarter was $22.8 million, up 18% from a year ago and up 21% sequentially. The rise was partly driven by customers pulling forward orders ahead of schedule due to U.S. tariff deadlines. Additionally, continued development of electric vehicles in the region contributed to steady growth in flat wire sales.

Thailand revenue for the second quarter was up 10% from a year ago and up 22% sequentially. The increase was primarily driven by higher order volumes, foreign exchange appreciation, and changes in the product mix, all of which contributed to overall revenue growth.

ROW revenue grew significantly in the second quarter, up 32% sequentially, mainly driven by completion of public sector projects. We also noted the demand for new projects remained at a high level throughout the first half of the year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit margin for the second quarter was 6.8%, up from 3.6% in the previous quarter and up from 4.3% in the same period last year. The margin expansion was mainly driven by higher margin product mix. However, intensified price competition, as well as fluctuations in copper prices and exchange rates, partially offset these gains.

Expenses

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses were mostly flat, as an increase in selling expenses was offset by decreases in other expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $35.0 million, a decrease of $3.3 million from the preceding quarter, mainly due to increased payments to suppliers, in line with higher sales activities.

Trade receivables for the second quarter were $97.7 million, reflecting a $13.0 million increase from the preceding quarter and was primarily driven by higher customer orders and pull forward demand in the current quarter.

Inventory was $144.5 million, a decrease of $5.0 million relative to the preceding quarter, as raw material build-up was consumed for the deliveries of customer orders in the current quarter.

Cash flow from operating activities was an outflow of $15.5 million in Q2 2025, representing a $13.4 million increase in outflow compared to the prior quarter. The higher outflow was primarily driven by increased cash payments to vendors, despite stronger cash collections from increased customer orders. Cash outflow was lower by $7.4 million compared to the same period last year; the year-over-year improvement was mainly due to pull-forward demand and increased public sector purchases, which led to higher cash inflows.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through operating subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company’s major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as believed, anticipated, expected, estimated, intended or planned. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Revenue $ 126,906 $ 113,933 $ 227,493 $ 214,330 Cost of sales (118,298 ) (109,043 ) (215,220 ) (200,848 ) Gross profit 8,608 4,890 12,273 13,482 Other operating income 192 860 227 981 Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,434 ) (6,215 ) (12,860 ) (12,471 ) Other operating expenses 51 — (1 ) — Net impairment loss on financial and contract assets 65 (406 ) 106 (751 ) Operating profit/(loss) 2,482 (871 ) (255 ) 1,241 Finance costs (563 ) (607 ) (977 ) (1,165 ) Finance income 44 55 66 97 Share of loss of associates (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Exchange gain 331 219 605 149 Other income (92 ) 204 106 243 Other expense (80 ) 19 (80 ) (207 ) Profit/(loss) before tax 2,121 (982 ) (536 ) 357 Income tax (expense)/benefit (762 ) 236 (401 ) (397 ) Profit/(loss) for the period $ 1,359 $ (746 ) $ (937 ) $ (40 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 578 (411 ) (901 ) (510 ) Non-controlling interests 781 (335 ) (36 ) 470 1,359 (746 ) (937 ) (40 ) Basic and diluted profit per share $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,616,227 20,616,227 20,616,227 20,616,227

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 1,359 (746 ) (937 ) (40 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Cumulative translation differences reclassified to profit or loss on liquidation of a subsidiary — — — — 8,916 (67 ) 11,046 (10,289 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI (12 ) 677 (18 ) 253 Income tax effect 3 (136 ) 4 (51 ) (9 ) 541 (14 ) 202 Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans (43 ) 5 (54 ) 41 Income tax effect 9 (1 ) 11 (8 ) (34 ) 4 (43 ) 33 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax 8,873 478 10,989 (10,054 ) Total comprehensive income/( loss) for the period, net of tax 10,232 (268 ) 10,052 (10,094 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 7,022 284 7,119 (7,113 ) Non-controlling interests 3,210 (552 ) 2,933 (2,981 ) $ 10,232 $ (268 ) $ 10,052 $ (10,094 )





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of

June 30, 2025

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2024

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 34,968 34,035 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3 — Trade receivables 97,714 102,789 Other receivables 2,697 1,257 Contract assets 1,785 688 Due from related parties 584 607 Inventories 144,464 126,814 Prepayments 3,070 3,195 Assets classified as held for sale 763 747 Other current assets 4,277 1,529 290,325 271,661 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 3,145 3,069 Property, plant and equipment 53,894 52,227 Right of use assets 2,565 2,420 Investment properties 525 504 Intangible assets 93 110 Investments in associates 850 807 Deferred tax assets 7,024 6,684 Other non-current assets 3,059 2,378 71,155 68,199 Total assets 361,480 339,860





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of

June 30, 2025

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2024

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Liabilities Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 48,628 24,098 Trade and other payables 47,241 57,220 Due to related parties 4,180 9,715 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 96 21 Accruals 9,004 8,246 Current tax liabilities 1,902 1,624 Employee benefit liabilities 1,222 2,178 Financial lease liabilities 870 648 Other current liabilities 6,574 4,272 119,717 108,022 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 2,971 4,872 Employee benefit liabilities 7,565 5,908 Lease liabilities 1,379 1,425 Deferred tax liabilities 3,968 4,079 Other non-current liabilities 764 189 16,647 16,473 Total liabilities 136,364 124,495 Equity Issued capital 206 206 Additional paid-in capital 118,103 118,103 Treasury shares (38 ) (38 ) Retained earnings 60,516 61,417 Other components of equity (16,710 ) (24,730 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 162,077 154,958 Non-controlling interests 63,039 60,407 Total equity 225,116 215,365 Total liabilities and equity 361,480 339,860





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Net cash used in operating activities $ (15,454 ) $ (22,878 ) $ (17,462 ) $ (10,768 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (919 ) 141 (2,966 ) (797 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 11,577 15,340 19,612 9,092 Effect of exchange rate 1,508 363 1,749 (1,844 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,288 ) (7,034 ) 933 (4,317 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 38,256 40,687 34,035 37,970 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 34,968 $ 33,653 $ 34,968 $ 33,653





Supplemental Information









ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 US$'000 US$'000 Revenue $ 100,587 $ 100,397 Cost of sales (96,922 ) (91,826 ) Gross profit 3,665 8,571 Other operating income 35 121 Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,426 ) (6,235 ) Other operating expenses (52 ) — Net impairment loss on financial and contract assets 41 (345 ) Operating (loss)/profit (2,737 ) 2,112 Finance costs (414 ) (558 ) Finance income 22 42 Share of loss of associates — — Exchange gain/(loss) 274 (70 ) Other income 198 39 Other expense — (226 ) (Loss)/Profit before tax (2,657 ) 1,339 Income tax (expense)/benefit 361 (633 ) (Loss)/Profit for the period $ (2,296 ) $ 706 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (1,479 ) (99 ) Non-controlling interests (817 ) 805 (2,296 ) 706 Basic and diluted profit per share $ (0.07 ) $ — Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,616,227 20,616,227





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 US$'000 US$'000 (Loss)/Profit for the period (2,296 ) 706 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Other comprehensive income/(loss) to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of nil 2,130 (10,222 ) 2,130 (10,222 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI (6 ) (424 ) Income tax effect 1 85 (5 ) (339 ) Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans (11 ) 36 Income tax effect 2 (7 ) (9 ) 29 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax 2,116 (10,532 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (180 ) (9,826 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 97 (7,397 ) Non-controlling interests (277 ) (2,429 ) $ (180 ) $ (9,826 )





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of

March 31, 2025

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2024

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 38,256 34,035 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 12 — Trade receivables 84,757 102,789 Other receivables 2,474 1,257 Contract assets 695 688 Due from related parties 660 607 Inventories 149,436 126,814 Prepayments 2,641 3,195 Assets classified as held for sale 753 747 Other current assets 3,682 1,529 283,366 271,661 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 3,063 3,069 Property, plant and equipment 52,223 52,227 Right of use assets 2,718 2,420 Prepaid land lease payments — — Investment properties 507 504 Intangible assets 101 110 Investments in associates 814 807 Deferred tax assets 7,095 6,684 Other non-current assets 2,605 2,378 69,126 68,199 Total assets $ 352,492 $ 339,860





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of

March 31, 2025

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2024

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Liabilities Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 33,543 24,098 Trade and other payables 59,459 57,220 Due to related parties 7,909 9,715 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 12 21 Accruals 11,612 8,246 Current tax liabilities 1,710 1,624 Employee benefit liabilities 1,070 2,178 Financiallease liabilities 846 648 Other current liabilities 4,322 4,272 120,483 108,022 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 4,031 4,872 Employee benefit liabilities 7,222 5,908 Lease liabilities 1,537 1,425 Deferred tax liabilities 3,851 4,079 Other non-current liabilities 189 189 16,830 16,473 Total liabilities 137,313 124,495 Equity Issued capital 206 206 Additional paid-in capital 118,103 118,103 Treasury shares (38 ) (38 ) Retained earnings 59,938 61,417 Other components of equity (23,154 ) (24,730 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 155,055 154,958 Non-controlling interests 60,124 60,407 Total equity 215,179 215,365 Total liabilities and equity 352,492 339,860



