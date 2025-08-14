Uphold Customers Can Now Add Funds to Wallets Instantly Using PayPal

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uphold, the modern infrastructure provider for on-chain payments, banking, and investments, has announced a new integration with PayPal, enabling U.S. users to fund their Uphold wallets instantly through their existing PayPal accounts. The partnership significantly enhances the user experience on Uphold, making it easier than ever for U.S. consumers to purchase cryptocurrency.

Through the integration, Uphold customers can now fund their wallets in just a few clicks, using multiple payment methods available in their PayPal accounts, including bank accounts, cards, and account balances. Customers can use PayPal on Uphold without the hassle of adding additional financial information.

The integration provides additional benefits as PayPal doesn’t share any sensitive personal or financial information with Uphold, giving users peace of mind.

Since July 2025, PayPal has been live on Topper, Uphold's fiat-to-crypto on-ramp that enables Web3 projects and merchants to accept payments in crypto. But today marks the first time Uphold's retail customers can use the digital payment platform to fund their wallets.

Simon McLoughlin, CEO of Uphold, comments: "Uphold aims to make digital finance more accessible and user friendly, lowering the barrier to entry for people looking to engage with digital assets. By integrating PayPal, a digital wallet used by over 430 million accounts globally for secure online transactions, we're doing just that. The partnership adds a powerful and trusted payment method to Uphold’s funding options, expanding accessibility and convenience for our U.S. users."

“As the world continues to move on-chain, it’s imperative that users can fund purchases in a way that they’re familiar with,” said John Froese, Senior Vice President of PayPal. “By working with Uphold, we’re continuing to help provide users with a seamless user experience they expect and the familiarity they are used to.”

About Uphold

Uphold, is a financial technology company that believes on-chain services are the future of finance. It provides modern infrastructure for on-chain payments, banking and investments. Offering Consumer Services, Business Services and Institutional Trading, Uphold makes pioneering financial services which support millions of customers in more than 140 countries.

Uphold integrates with more than 30 trading venues, including centralized and decentralized exchanges, to deliver superior liquidity and optimal execution. Uphold never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved. The company pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website ( https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency ).

Contact

Lauren Bukoskey

Senior PR Manager

lauren@serotonin.co