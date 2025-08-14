Airport Smart Lighting Market Outlook 2025-2034 | AI and Li-Fi Technologies Transforming Airport Smart Lighting Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Smart Lighting Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Type (Runway Lightings, Taxiway Lightings, Visual Glide Scope Indicator, Other Types), By Offering (Hardware, Services, Software), By Light Source, By Application" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Airport Smart Lighting Market, valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2025, projects robust growth with a CAGR of 9.0%, reaching global sales of USD 3.3 billion by 2034.

This market is a crucial subset of the airport infrastructure sector, focusing on smart lighting systems designed to enhance both operational efficiency and passenger experience. These cutting-edge systems integrate technologies such as LED lighting, sensor-based controls, and smart management solutions to fulfill distinct airport needs.

The demand for smart lighting solutions stems from the imperative to boost energy efficiency, cut operational expenditures, and improve safety and ambiance. Recent market trends spotlight the increasing role of IoT-enabled controls and data analytics in optimizing airport lighting. Airports are investing in real-time monitoring systems and data-driven platforms, focusing on reducing energy consumption and optimizing maintenance schedules through sensor-based controls that adjust lighting to occupancy and ambient conditions.

Passenger-centric innovations are driving advancements, with growing dedication to human-centric lighting that enhances well-being and reduces passenger fatigue. The endorsement of aesthetic and functional lighting designs improves wayfinding and visual appeal. Integration of wireless communication technologies simplifies installation, enhancing the flexibility of airport lighting systems.

Looking forward to 2025 and beyond, the market is poised for continued innovation. AI-powered lighting optimization will predict occupancy trends, allowing for adaptive lighting adjustments. Li-Fi technology integration will transform connectivity and security through high-speed data communication via light. Focus will intensify on developing systems that resonate with future airport architectures, including urban air mobility hubs and smart terminals.

Greater collaboration between lighting manufacturers, airport operators, and tech providers will spur development of integrated solutions. Emphasizing sustainability, there is a shift towards circular economy principles, highlighting material recycling and energy efficiency objectives.

Key Insights in the Market:

IoT-Enabled Controls: Using IoT sensors and management systems for real-time lighting operation monitoring and control.

Data-Driven Optimization: Utilizing analytics for energy consumption and maintenance scheduling.

Sensor-Based Controls: Adaptive lighting for enhanced efficiency and passenger comfort.

Human-Centric and Li-Fi Integration: Improving passenger wellness and enabling secure, high-speed data communication.

Energy Efficiency and Enhanced Experience: Reducing operational costs and enhancing airport safety, comfort, and navigability.

Technological Integration: Innovations in data analytics and seamless system adaptation to existing infrastructures.

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Runway, Taxiway, Visual Glide Scope Indicator, Other Types

Runway, Taxiway, Visual Glide Scope Indicator, Other Types By Offering: Hardware, Services, Software

Hardware, Services, Software By Light Source: Fluorescent, Halogen, Incandescent, LED

Fluorescent, Halogen, Incandescent, LED By Application: Airside, Terminal, Landside, Others

Airside, Terminal, Landside, Others By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran S.A.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Signify Holding

Acuity Brands Inc.

TKH Airport Solutions

Midstream Ltd

Astronics Corporation

Schreder Group

OCEM Airfield Technology

ADB Safegate

Carmanah Technologies Corp

GMR ENLIGHTS s.r.l

Sealite Pty Ltd

Eaton Corporation

atg airports limited

Delta Obstruction Lighting

Avlite Systems

Cree Inc.

Airsafe Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

