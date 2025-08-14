Biotricity Reinforces Growth Trajectory, Kicking Off Fiscal 2026 with Strong First Quarter Results Featuring Revenue Growth, Positive EBITDA and Improved Margins

REDWOOD CITY, CA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company”), an innovative Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company committed to redefining the landscape of the healthcare industry with state-of-the-art remote monitoring and diagnostic solutions, today announced its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026, ended June 30, 2025. Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder & CEO, said, "We’re proud to deliver another quarter of strong performance and a shift to positive EBITDA, which demonstrates the scalability of our business model and strength of our team. Management believes that this a foundational milestone for Biotricity, exemplifying our ability to grow our business as we go from a loss-producing startup to a business that can operate profitably. Following a massive year of positive transformation for Biotricity, we continue to harness the power of workflow automation, AI technology, and other technological enhancements to further improve our operational expenses, margins, and revenues. This powerful combination has set the foundation to fuel ongoing growth. In doing so, we demonstrate our ability to scale with strategic focus and long-term sustainability. The expansion of our Cardiac AI Cloud platform, empowered by strategic partnerships with industry giants, showcases our commitment to revolutionizing medical diagnostics and consumer healthcare. Leveraging over 2 trillion beats of anonymized data, our AI-driven platform is set to enhance clinic profitability, paving the way for transformative advancements in diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. Importantly, we remain on track to pursue FDA clearance for our groundbreaking AI clinical model in the coming months.

Strategic alliances forged during fiscal 2025 and 2026 have positioned us to capitalize on expansive market channels, providing access to approximately 90% of all hospitals in America and opening the door to managed care programs, which is a new vertical strategy for Biotricity. These developments mark a significant leap forward in our mission to deliver innovative, accessible, and high-quality cardiac care solutions."

Q1-FY26 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 21% to $3.9 million, compared with $3.2 million in Q4 FY24

Gross margin was 80.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 73.8% in the corresponding prior year quarter; this is the result of expansion in the recurring technology fee revenue base, efficiencies gained in using proprietary AI in operational automation, and improvement in monitoring and cloud cost structure.

Net loss decreased to $0.75 million, or $0.03 per share, from a net loss of $6.9 million, or $0.49 per share, in Q1-FY25; this was an 80.6% improvement even after removing the effects of a $3 million one-time deemed dividend in the corresponding prior year period.

Positive EBITDA of $333,337, first time in the Company’s history; EBITDA increased by 118.7% compared to corresponding prior year quarter; this is the result of growth and operating efficiencies.

Operating Highlights for Q1-FY26 and the Future

Q1-FY26 recurring (TaaS) Technology Fees rose a robust 11.8% from the corresponding period of the prior year, to $3.4 million, which is also 7.9% increase from the immediately preceding three-month period.

Company maintained its track record of strong customer retention, supported by the quality of customer and physician-friendly support services which emphasize the accuracy of our diagnostics and ease-of-use of our solution.

Leveraging on its adept development of a range of state-of-the-art products to service a total addressable market of $35 billion.

Working on achieving regulatory approval in internation markets, with a view to laying the foundation for distribution in those markets in the coming years, after successfully achieving approvals in Canada, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

Expansion of geographic footprint across 70% of the US, with penetration across thousands of physicians over hundreds of centers, including those acquired through relationships with strategic partners.

Secured strategic alliances with three of the top GPOs representing 90% of all hospitals in the US.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be directly comparable to that of other companies. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance the understanding of Biotricity’s GAAP financial information, and it should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing these non-GAAP measures in addition to the GAAP measures allows management, investors and other users of our financial information to more fully and accurately assess business performance. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is one such measure:

3 months ended

June 30,

2025 3 months ended

June 30,

2024 $ $ Net loss attributable to common stockholders (754,293 ) (6,948,292 ) Add: Provision for income taxes - - Interest expense 850,254 768,673 Accretion and amortization expenses 153,572 1,144,728 Depreciation 1,488 1,488 Preferred stock dividends 82,316 3,253,772 EBITDA 333,337 (1,779,631 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 26,284,734 14,169,441 Profit (Loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted 0.013 (0.126 )

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

