United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention Approves Biomerica’s Fortel® Ulcer Test for Home Use

10-minute home test enables detection of Helicobacter pylori, a leading cause of peptic ulcers, dyspepsia, and gastric cancer

H. pylori linked to approximately 80% of gastric cancer cases; classified as a Class 1 carcinogen by the World Health Organization

Gastric cancer ranks as the fifth most common cancer globally and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths



IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), a global provider of advanced diagnostic solutions, today announced that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved Biomerica’s Fortel® Ulcer Test for home use. This marks a milestone in expanding access to accurate, easy-to-use diagnostic tools for one of the leading causes of gastric disease in the region.

The Fortel® Ulcer Test is a 10-minute rapid diagnostic test that detects antibodies to Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), a bacterium responsible for peptic ulcers, dyspepsia, and a significant portion of gastric cancer cases. With this new regulatory approval, individuals across the UAE can now self-administer the test in the comfort and privacy of their own homes.

A Widespread and Dangerous Infection

H. pylori affects approximately 41% of the UAE population, with higher prevalence among certain age and ethnic groups. If left untreated, up to 20% of infected individuals may develop serious complications such as peptic ulcers, chronic digestive pain, or gastric malignancies. Up to 80% of gastric cancer cases are linked to H. pylori infection, making it one of the most concerning infectious cancer risk factors. In recognition of its global impact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified H. pylori as a Class 1 carcinogen and listed it among the top antibiotic-resistant bacterial threats to human health.

Expanded Access and Regional Impact

With home-use approval now in place, Biomerica is partnering with UAE-based distributors and healthcare providers to make the Fortel® Ulcer Test available at pharmacies, clinics, and online platforms. This approval strengthens Biomerica’s growing presence in the Middle East, building on the successful regional launch of the EZ Detect™ Colon Disease Test and other diagnostics designed for early detection and better patient outcomes.

“With this home-use approval, we’re giving people direct access to a reliable tool for early detection of a dangerous infection that could result in serious complications,” said Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica. “This can help drive earlier and more effective medical treatment and potentially save lives.”

Committed to Early Detection and Better Health Outcomes

Biomerica remains focused on delivering affordable, innovative diagnostic tools that improve patient outcomes through early disease detection. The Fortel® Ulcer Test exemplifies an easy to implement solution in the fight against H. pylori-related illnesses and reflects the Company’s mission to improve global health with accessible and effective diagnostics.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

