TechTAC Secures Patent for Slimline QuickSet Tubing Anchor Catcher

VERNAL, Utah, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechTAC®, a premier provider of tubing anchor solutions for the oil and gas industry, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded the company a new patent for its Slimline® QuickSet™ Tubing Anchor Catcher (TAC).

For years, the original Slimline TAC has outperformed standard B2 tubing anchors by providing up to 245 percent more flow-by area within the annulus of a well, helping to mitigate gas locking and boost production. The newly patented Slimline QuickSet TAC provides the additional benefit of requiring fewer surface rotations to set and release the anchor. Whereas a traditional mechanical tubing anchor requires 6-to-8 turns at the tool to be fully set or released, the Slimline QuickSet TAC achieves the same result in just 1-to-3 turns.

The reduced revolutions required to set the Slimline QuickSet TAC allows petroleum engineers and operators more flexibility in the design and deployment of their downhole production strings. Its patented mechanics makes the Slimline QuickSet TAC a viable option when anchoring tubing strings deep; in the curve of a horizontal well; or where the deviation survey indicates high dog-leg severity or cork-screwed wellbore geometry.

Success with the Patented Slimline QuickSet TAC

Many production companies have shared recent positive experiences using the Slimline QuickSet TAC, including:

“Despite trying a variety of different products, we could not get a tubing anchor to set in the dogleg of one of our horizontal wells. We tried standard and quarter-turn anchors but kept getting the same result. Finally, after hearing about the Slimline QuickSet TAC, we decided to give it a try – and we were able to fully set the anchor in the bend of the well.”

–Petroleum engineer with a large energy company operating in the Permian

“The deviation in one of our wells made it impossible to get enough torque with our surface tools to fully set a traditional anchor. We decided to try a Slimline QuickSet TAC instead of the usual quarter-turn anchor. Not only did the Slimline fully set, but it was a fraction of the cost of the alternative.”

–Petroleum engineer with a large production company operating in the Bakken

For more information about the Slimline QuickSet TAC, or to find an Authorized Dealer, visit techtac.com, email info@techtac.com or call +1 435-781-1675.

