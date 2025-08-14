MDWerks Issues Mid-Year Shareholder Update

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today issued the following mid-year shareholder update from its Chief Executive Officer, Steven Laker.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Through mid-2025 we have made significant progress expanding our proprietary energy wave technology platform with innovative real-world applications that benefit our customers and position MDWerks for long-term sustainable growth and profitability. We currently are addressing large market opportunities in the alcoholic beverages and wood manufacturing industries, with innovations in other sectors on our radar. We are excited about MDWerks’ future and believe that we are on the cusp of substantially better financial results in the quarters to come.

Yesterday we filed our Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Our revenue in the second quarter of 2025 increased 55% to approximately $421,000, from roughly $272,000 in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting higher branded liquor sales, increased revenue from white-label aging services performed utilizing our Spirits Rapid Aging System (“SRAS”), and greater revenue related to designing and building our first Molecular Sawdust Drying System (“MSDS”).

We anticipate higher revenues in the third quarter of 2025, and beyond, as our strategic initiatives take hold:

Our Two Trees Beverage Company subsidiary (“Two Trees”) commenced white-label aging services for a new customer during the last month of the second quarter, propelling us to run our SRAS unit at full capacity. SRAS throughput has remained vibrant at Two Trees, and we will benefit from a full three months of white-label aging services revenue from our new customer in the third quarter.

We are installing a second, larger SRAS unit at Two Trees’ Fletcher, North Carolina facilities this month due to steady demand and projected growth potential. This new unit will approximately quintuple Two Trees’ spirits production capacity and help us meet built-in demand from several customers for various white-label products, including single malts, whiskeys, rums, and bourbons—favorably impacting our future quarterly results.

Our Whiskey-as-a-Service (“WaaS”) business model is expected to contribute meaningful recurring revenue starting in the fourth quarter of 2025, when we are scheduled to install an SRAS unit at the facilities of one of the largest distilleries in the United States. Additionally, we anticipate delivering a second SRAS unit to this customer in the first quarter of 2026 and deploying a third SRAS unit at the facilities of a U.S. broker of bulk spirits in the first half of 2026. We also remain prepared to deploy new SRAS units in select overseas markets under an agreement with an international spirits investment fund, while continuing to pursue new WaaS agreements with industry participants who value the economic and environmental benefits of our spirits rapid aging technology.



The award-winning branded spirits portfolio at Two Trees continues to grow and receive accolades. We were thrilled to receive three prestigious 2025 SIP Awards this summer: a Silver Medal for Two Trees Snarly Yow Bourbon Whiskey™ and both a Silver Medal and an Innovation Award for Tim Smith’s Climax Honey Raspberry Flavored Whiskey™. This recognition is further testament to the exceptional quality and enticing flavor profiles of the spirits crafted by Two Trees. Our branded sales also have benefitted from the hugely successful launch of Land of the Sky, a limited-edition straight bourbon whiskey aiding Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Land of the Sky is part of our new Uplifting Spirits product line, which is focused on supporting community and charitable causes.

This month our RF Specialties, LLC (“RFS”) subsidiary is delivering its first MSDS unit to one of the leading sawmills and lumber producers in the United States. Over time, we anticipate follow-on orders from this customer as it modularly expands the unit’s throughput. We believe that our MSDS technology will appeal to a multitude of other wood manufacturers due to its ability to uniformly, efficiently and cost-effectively adjust the moisture content of sawdust for production of wood pellets—an increasingly popular alternative green energy source—as well as various other end products.



In conclusion, we continue to diligently build a multi-pronged growth platform that we believe will deliver better results in the coming quarters and long-term value for our shareholders. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to updating you on our progress in the second half of 2025 as we steer the business towards profitability in 2026.

Sincerely,

Steven Laker

Chief Executive Officer

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks”) (OTCQB: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit https://mdwerksinc.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees’ fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards. For more information, please visit https://twotreesdistilling.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC (“RFS”), addresses companies’ most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by MDWK and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MDWK’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for MDWK’s products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

