SOLOWIN Unveils Real Yield Token (RYT), Targeting US$1 Billion AUM

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) (“Solowin” or the “Company”), a leading financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets, today announced its initiative to achieve US$1 billion in assets under management (AUM) for its USD Money Market Real Yield Token (RYT) by the end of 2025. Launched on April 15, 2025, RYT is offered through the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited (“Solomon”), in collaboration with Standard Chartered, China Asset Management (Hong Kong) (“China AMC (HK)”), Libeara and AlloyX Limited (“AlloyX”). The initiative’s US$1 billion AUM target also supported via the strategic institutional partnership with Polygon, Arbitrum, Solana and Kucoin, delivering the daily liquidity and the interoperability across multiple blockchain networks.

“The launch of RYT represents a pivotal moment in our mission to offer compliant, yield-generating tokenized products for institutional investors,” said Peter Lok, CEO of Solowin, “By working with financial leaders like Standard Chartered, China AMC (HK), Libeara and AlloyX, we’re delivering a next-generation product that bridges real-world assets and Web3 infrastructure at scale.”

Thomas Zhu, CEO of AlloyX, stated: “As Hong Kong positions itself as a global hub for tokenized money and assets, we are proud to collaborate with industry leaders and regulatory authorities through the RYT initiative.”

Solowin, which participated as a Gold Sponsor at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024, continues to play a leading role in advancing the region’s digital asset ecosystem. The launch of RYT underscores the Company’s vision to deliver seamless financial services straddle between Trad-Fi and Web3.0.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a leading financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets. Founded in 2016, it has delivered a unique, full-spectrum ecosystem that seamlessly bridges traditional and decentralized finance, tailored to the evolving demands of the next-generation global economy. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure Division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliance traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global digital payment solutions—solidifying its role as a key player in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://solowin.io or investor relationship website at https://ir.solowin.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. We have attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

