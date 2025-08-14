Enlivex to Present 3-Month Topline Data from Phase IIa Moderate/Severe Knee Osteoarthritis Trial on August 18 Webinar

Webinar to Review Results from Multi-Center, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study Evaluating Allocetra™ in Patients with Moderate to Severe Knee Osteoarthritis

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced it will host a webinar on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to present and discuss 3-month topline results from the Phase IIa stage of its Phase I/IIa ENX-CL-05-001 trial, a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled multi-centered study.



The webinar will feature a detailed analysis of 3-month topline data from the Phase IIa stage of ENX-CL-05-001, a multi-center, two-stage Phase I/II trial evaluating Allocetra™ in patients with moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis.

Register now to reserve your spot for the webinar: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/ENLV/87053863717

Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, affects more than 32.5 million Americans and more than 300 million people worldwide; symptomatic knee osteoarthritis is especially prevalent and disabling, with 40% of men and 47% of women developing it in their lifetimes. The first stage of the trial, a Phase I open-label dose-escalation study, was completed to evaluate safety and tolerability and to determine optimal dosing.

The ongoing Phase IIa stage is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, assessing both safety and efficacy, with endpoints measuring joint pain and function versus placebo at 3, 6, and 12 months post-injection. An interim analysis, conducted by an independent third party, was designed to evaluate the potential benefits of expanding enrollment from 130 to 180 patients and to identify possible responder sub-populations. To date, 134 patients have completed the 3-month follow-up period, the trial’s primary timepoint for measuring key endpoints.

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening and life debilitating conditions. For more information, visit https://enlivex.com/.

Shachar Shlosberger, CFO

Enlivex Therapeutics, Ltd.

shachar@enlivexpharm.com

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

ENLV@redchip.com