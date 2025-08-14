scPharmaceuticals Receives Notice of Allowances of Multiple US Patent Applications Covering SCP-111

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing cardiorenal healthcare through patient-centric innovations, announced today that it has received five Notices of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent applications covering their latest furosemide formulation, SCP-111. The SCP-111 formulation is the subject of a supplemental NDA expected to be filed by the Company this quarter. The five patents, once issued, will join four additional patents owned by the Company that cover the SCP-111 formulation.

“These allowances are vital developments in scPharmaceuticals’ pursuit to provide effective care to patients suffering from edema due to heart failure or chronic kidney disease,” said John Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of scPharmaceuticals. “Securing additional patent protection represents a key strategic achievement that strengthens the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, which I believe supports the advancement of next-generation formulations and reinforces our commitment to delivering transformative outcomes for patients while expanding market opportunities.”

At scPharmaceuticals, we are powered by passion, driven by patient care. Our Mission is focused on advancing cardiorenal care through innovative, integrated treatments that address unmet patient needs.

Our goal is to become the foremost advocate for patient-centric cardiorenal care, driving global health improvements through specialized, multidisciplinary approaches. scPharmaceuticals is expanding its reach, offering integrated therapies and products that address diverse healthcare needs and potentially improve the lives of our patients. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com .

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the development and commercialization of products, such as the Autoinjector, and its potential to increase patient care and the treatment of fluid at home; the anticipated submission of a sNDA for the SCP-111 furosemide formulation; our commercial strategy for FUROSCIX; the Company’s intellectual property portfolio and the issuance of five additional patents; and the timing of any of the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, our dependence on the commercial success of FUROSCIX and, if approved, our other product candidates; risks related to the receipt of regulatory approval for our product candidates; risks related to our ability to manufacture, or the ability of third parties to deliver, sufficient product for commercialization of FUROSCIX or any of our product candidates, if approved; risks related to our history of operating losses, we have a history of significant operating losses and expect to incur significant and increasing losses for the foreseeable future; we may never achieve or maintain profitability; we may need additional funding and may be unable to raise capital when needed, which would force us to delay, reduce or eliminate our product development programs or commercialization efforts; the terms of our credit facility and revenue participation financing facility place restrictions on our operating and financial flexibility, and we may not have cash available to us in an amount sufficient to enable us to make interest or principal payments on our indebtedness when due; clinical and preclinical development involves a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and any difficulties or delays in the commencement or completion, or the termination or the potential for the results from any clinical trials to support submission of sNDAs or comparable regulatory applications; and the risk that global economic factors and uncertainties will impact the Company’s operations. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, both on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov , as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

