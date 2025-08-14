Smithfield Foods Donates $500,000 to Support Riverside Smithfield Hospital

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverside Health and Riverside Foundation are proud to announce a transformational philanthropic gift from Smithfield Foods in support of the new Riverside Smithfield Hospital. This investment addresses a critical need in our region: full-service, inpatient hospital care for Isle of Wight County.





“Access to quality health care is essential to a thriving community,” said Shane Smith, president and CEO of Smithfield Foods. “Supporting Riverside Smithfield Hospital reflects our company’s commitment to the health and well-being of our employees, our neighbors and the area we’ve called home for nearly a century.”

Smithfield’s $500,000 investment in Riverside Smithfield Hospital underscores its deep-rooted commitment to the health and vitality of Isle of Wight County and surrounding areas. As one of the region’s largest employers, the company recognizes that timely, high-quality medical care is critical for its team members, their families and the community’s long-term resilience.

“Riverside Smithfield Hospital is the community’s hospital—built by and for those in and around Isle of Wight,” said Jessica Macalino, president of Riverside Smithfield Hospital. “This gift from Smithfield Foods helps make it possible to bring advanced, compassionate care closer to home.”

The impact of the gift goes beyond expanding hospital services—it strengthens the overall health of the community. By bringing emergency, inpatient and specialty care closer to home, this investment supports better health outcomes, reduces barriers such as transportation and travel time, and ensures that individuals and families can receive world-class care locally.

“This is more than a gift—it’s a statement of belief in the people who live here,” said Kristen Witt, chief philanthropy officer of the Riverside Foundation. “Thanks to Smithfield Foods, we can expand access to high-quality health care services locally and ensure no one has to travel out of our area to get the care they need.”

Together, Smithfield Foods and Riverside Health are investing in a healthier, more resilient future for Isle of Wight County and the surrounding communities.

To learn more about Riverside Smithfield Hospital, visit riversideonline.com/rsh.

To learn more about Smithfield’s community initiatives, visit smithfieldfoods.com/good-is-what-we-do.

About Riverside Health

Riverside Health is an integrated health network providing over 2 million services annually. Serving Eastern Virginia since 1915, Riverside is guided by a mission to “care for others as we would care for those we love.” The health system offers a variety of services and programs in the areas of prevention, primary care, diagnostics, neurosciences, oncology, orthopedics, aging-related services, rehabilitation, medical education, home care and hospice. RHS operates four acute-care hospitals, a mental health and recovery hospital with a dedicated psychiatric emergency department, in addition to a physical rehabilitation hospital and a critical illness recovery hospital in partnership with Select Medical. Riverside Health is also constructing the new Riverside Smithfield Hospital, scheduled to open in early 2026. Riverside Medical Group has more than 750 physicians and advanced practice providers across a broad spectrum of specialties in over 110 locations throughout the region. Riverside Lifelong Health operates six nursing home facilities and three vibrant continuing care retirement communities alongside Riverside Home Health and Hospice services. In addition to these health care services, RHS operates the Riverside College of Health Sciences and six medical residency programs. The company employs more than 9,500 team members throughout Eastern Virginia. For more information on Riverside, visit riversideonline.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

Photo caption (L to R): Jim Monroe, vice president, corporate affairs, Smithfield Foods; Keller Watts, chief business officer, Smithfield Foods; Jessica Macalino, president, Riverside Smithfield Hospital; Dr. Mike Oshiki, president, acute care, Riverside Health; Shane Smith, president and CEO, Smithfield Foods; and Kristen Witt, chief philanthropy officer, Riverside Health, tour the Riverside Smithfield Hospital building and grounds coming soon to the Isle of Wight community.

