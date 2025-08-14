Expanding its Innovative Energy Solutions, SolMicroGrid Launches ‘Energy-as-a-Service’ Partner Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolMicroGrid , a leading national microgrid company, today announced the launch of its pioneering ‘Energy-as-a-Service’ (EaaS) Partner Program. Through this first-of-its-kind offering, SolMicroGrid will purchase an existing solar-only or full microgrid system that is at or near completion, from developers, EPCs and OEMs, providing them with a quick exit and upfront cash. In turn, SolMicroGrid will provide the host customer with clean, resilient, no-capex energy under a long-term Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) agreement. As compared to the traditional “build-and-sell” model that is common across the industry, SolMicroGrid’s innovative approach offers a flexible, customer-focused solution and delivers faster exits to developers, along with cost savings, operational efficiency, and seamless energy management to host sites.

By taking ownership, SolMicroGrid monitors, maintains and is responsible for the energy system, via an EaaS agreement. This structure empowers the host to simply pay for energy solutions as a service and eliminates its need to own or manage the energy infrastructure. Whether it's a 500 kW array on a grocery store or a multi-mW microgrid across multiple locations, SolMicroGrid has the capital to acquire a wide range of systems: rooftop solar, canopies, battery storage, gensets, EV infrastructure, and advanced microgrids.

“We’re reshaping how solar, storage, and microgrid projects, near or at commercial operation, are monetized,” said Kirk Edelman, CEO of SolMicroGrid. “This model creates value for all stakeholders: project originators receive a clean, fast exit and upfront payment; host customers get predictable energy savings without ownership complexity, and SolMicroGrid assumes long-term operations, maintenance, and performance responsibility. It’s an elegant solution to a common challenge.”

Across the rapidly growing distributed energy landscape, a wide range of companies—project developers, EPC firms, builders, and OEMs—are designing and delivering renewable energy systems for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. Many of these players share a similar business model: develop, engineer and construct the project, then sell it to the host customer upon completion, or own and operate the project to generate long-term recurring revenue. While both approaches have merits, SolMicroGrid offers a more efficient, scalable alternative through its EaaS Partner Program.

EaaS has become increasingly popular as electricity prices continue to increase, and renewable energy systems grow more complex. This model offers businesses an efficient way to access sustainable energy without the typical capital investment and day-to-day ownership responsibilities. Typically, EaaS agreements offer renewable energy rates at a discount to traditional utility tariffs. EaaS agreements also improve reliability, provide energy independence during grid disruptions, and often allow the business to sell excess energy back to the grid for an additional revenue stream.

Ideal customers for this mutually beneficial program include:

Project Developers looking to accelerate cash flow and simplify exit strategies

Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Builders that want to monetize assets without holding or managing them

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) bundling hardware and installation services, seeking a trusted operator

Energy resellers or brokers who need a long-term operating partner

This news follows the launch of SolMicroGrid’s ‘ Array to Microgrids ’ service, which empowers business owners with existing solar arrays to sell their assets for an upfront cash infusion while also gaining a fully managed, resilient microgrid.

About SolMicroGrid

SolMicroGrid is a differentiated developer and operator of solar-enabled microgrid systems, offering energy resiliency and efficiency to commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service solution reduces operating expenses without the need for customer capital investment. SolMicroGrid is a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley Energy Partners.