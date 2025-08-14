Forward by Tatari™ to Feature Reddit CEO and Co-Founder Steve Huffman, AppLovin CEO Adam Foroughi, and Poppi Co-Founder Allison Ellsworth as Keynote Speakers

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatari , a leading technology company modernizing TV advertising, today announced the keynote speakers for its fourth annual Forward ™ by Tatari event: Steve Huffman, CEO and Co-Founder of Reddit; Adam Foroughi, CEO and Co-Founder of AppLovin; and Allison Ellsworth, Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor of poppi. Forward is an invite-only event taking place on Thursday, September 4th, 2025, at The Glasshouse in New York City.

As the advertising landscape evolves, traditional paid social and search channels face new challenges and volatility. Forward will address this shift by focusing on new customer acquisition terrain, highlighting proven channels like convergent TV, reimagined through Tatari, alongside platforms such as Reddit and AppLovin. The event will feature industry leaders and Tatari clients who demonstrate the potential of treating TV as a performance channel, emphasizing a change in mindset regarding the modern marketing mix.

Keynote Speakers

Steve Huffman , CEO & Co-Founder, Reddit : Named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in AI, Huffman has led Reddit through its initial founding, rapid growth in users and advertisers, its IPO, and its first year as a public company. Under his leadership, Reddit has grown to over 100 million daily active users and over $1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Adam Foroughi , CEO & Co-Founder, AppLovin : Foroughi leads the vision and strategy for AppLovin, a global, publicly-traded company that creates technologies to help businesses connect with their ideal customers. His unique blend of product acumen and creative thinking has been instrumental in AppLovin's growth.

Allison Ellsworth , Co-Founder & Strategic Advisor, poppi : Ellsworth co-founded poppi, one of the fastest growing beverages in modern history. She will share insights on how marketers are using diverse channels to scale their brands.





"The customer acquisition landscape is in the midst of a profound transformation. Every channel is seeing an increase in challenges, evolving algorithms, and the continuous emergence of new platforms. Marketers require a definitive roadmap,” said Philip Inghelbrecht, cofounder and CEO of Tatari. “Forward is specifically designed to illuminate this path, providing strategic insights and demonstrating effective navigation through these shifts to achieve enduring growth.”

In addition to addressing the evolving advertising landscape, marketers from leading brands including Calm , Gusto , Saatva , Coterie , DAVE , and Ariat , will take the Forward™ stage to share TV advertising best practices including driving measurable outcomes, leveraging a convergent TV(linear and streaming) campaign strategy, and unlocking AI for media planning, buying, and generating creative assets. To view the agenda, full speaker list, and RSVP, please visit: https://www.forwardbytatari.com/ .

