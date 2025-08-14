Last patient visit completed on schedule in Phase 1b clinical trial of HER-096 for Parkinson’s disease

Patient visits are now complete in the final cohort of Phase 1b trial, consisting of Parkinson’s disease patients receiving 300 mg doses of HER-096 or placebo twice weekly over a four-week period

Primary objective is to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of repeated subcutaneous doses of HER-096; the trial will also evaluate selected biomarkers, and aims to identify novel treatment response biomarkers and monitor symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease

Topline Phase 1b results are expected within six-to-nine weeks, following data unblinding, analysis and interpretation

The full dataset, including biomarker data, is expected before the end of the year

Trial is funded by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and Parkinson’s UK





Espoo, Finland, 14 August 2025: Herantis Pharma Plc ("Herantis"), a clinical-stage company developing disease-modifying therapies to stop Parkinson’s disease, announces that the last patient visit has now been completed on schedule in the Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of HER-096 in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Antti Vuolanto, CEO of Herantis Pharma, said: “We are pleased to have completed all patient dosing and follow-up visits in our Phase 1b study of HER-096. With this milestone reached, we will now concentrate on completing the data analysis and interpretation. We look forward to updating the market with the topline data as we explore HER-096’s potential to become the first disease-modifying and neurorestorative treatment for Parkinson’s disease.”

Herantis Pharma is developing HER-096, a first-in-class small peptide molecule, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. HER-096 is based on the active site of and designed to mimic the activity of cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor (CDNF), a protein known to promote neuronal cell survival and functional recovery.

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, progressive and debilitating neurological disorder affecting over 10 million people worldwide. There are no approved disease-modifying therapies capable of stopping or slowing its progression. Existing treatments only address the symptoms, offering limited and often inconsistent relief, and are frequently associated with significant side effects.

About the Phase 1b study

The Phase 1b clinical study consists of two parts. In Part 1, eight healthy volunteers received a single 300 mg subcutaneous dose of HER-096 to assess its safety and pharmacokinetic properties. Encouraging pharmacokinetic data from this part of the study were announced on 28 January 2025 here.

Part 2 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled part of the trial in patients with Parkinson’s disease, divided into two cohorts. In the first cohort, 12 patients were dosed twice weekly over a four-week period. Of these, eight patients received 200 mg of HER-096 and four received placebo. In the second cohort, patients received 300 mg doses of HER-096 or placebo twice weekly over a four-week period, similarly to the first cohort.

The primary objective of the Phase 1b trial is to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of repeated subcutaneous doses of HER-096. Part 2 of the trial will also evaluate selected biomarkers and aims to identify novel treatment-response biomarkers in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Symptoms will be monitored using both Movement Disorder Society - Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) and with a wearable monitoring device.

This trial is funded by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and Parkinson’s UK. It is being conducted in Turku and Helsinki, Finland by the contract research organization Clinical Research Services Turku – CRST Oy.

The Phase 1b trial builds on positive results from the Phase 1a trial, which demonstrated a good safety and tolerability profile, along with effective blood-brain barrier penetration of subcutaneously administered single dose of HER-096 in healthy volunteers.

More information about the trial can be found on the website:

The trial is registered at ClinicalTrials.gov here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06659562?intr=her-096&rank=1

The trial is registered at EU Clinical Trials here: https://euclinicaltrials.eu/search-for-clinical-trials/?lang=en&EUCT=2024-512532-30-00

About HER-096

Herantis Pharma is developing HER-096, a first-in-class drug candidate with the potential to stop the progression of Parkinson’s disease, repair striatal damage and significantly improve both an individual’s symptoms and quality of life.

HER-096 is a small peptide molecule based on the active site of and designed to mimic the activity of cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor (CDNF), a protein known to promote neuronal cell survival and functional recovery.

HER-096’s multimodal mechanism of action targets key drivers of neurodegeneration in PD by modulation of the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway, reducing aggregation of the neurotoxic protein α-synuclein, and modulation of neuroinflammation. Combined with its demonstrated brain penetration, this enables HER-096 to protect dopamine neurons from further degeneration and supports their functional restoration.

For more information, please contact:

Herantis Pharma:

Tone Kvåle, CFO

Tel: +47 915 19576

Email: ir@herantis.com

ICR Healthcare:

Mary-Jane Elliott, Sarah Elton-Farr, Stephanie Cuthbert

Tel: +44 20 3709 5700

Email: herantispharma@icrhealthcare.com

Certified Advisor:

UB Corporate Finance Ltd

Tel.: +358 9 25 380 225

E-mail: ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for Parkinson’s disease. The Company’s lead product, HER-096, is a first-in-class small peptide that combines the neuroprotective mechanism of cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor (CDNF), with the convenience of subcutaneous administration. HER-096 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial to assess the safety and tolerability of repeated subcutaneous dosing in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The study builds on positive Phase 1a results, where HER-096 demonstrated a favourable safety and tolerability profile, and effective brain penetration in healthy volunteers.

Herantis is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

Company website: www.herantis.com

