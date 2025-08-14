Carlsmed Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 28, 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL), a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, today announced it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Management will also host a conference call and concurrent webcast starting at 1:30 PM Pacific Time.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Event Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Participant Registration: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI48d0cdca88dd4be5ad645de9962d27c3



A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website here.

About Carlsmed

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

