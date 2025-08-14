North Media upgrades its full-year EBITDA and EBIT guidance based on preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Company Announcement no. 10-2025

Revenue for Q2 2025 was DKK 342m against DKK 343m in the year-earlier period. Last Mile saw a largely flat trend, with the expected decline in FK Distribution being outweighed by SDR having taken over local sales from former franchise partners. Digital Services improved by 2%, primarily driven by BoligPortal.

EBITDA was DKK 48m against DKK 61m in Q2 2024, and EBIT was DKK 32m against DKK 44m in the year-earlier period.

North Media expects its full-year revenue for 2025 to be in the DKK 1,270–1,315m range (previously DKK 1,280–1,337m), for EBITDA of DKK 105–130m (previously DKK 80–115m) and EBIT of DKK 50–75m (previously DKK 25–60m).

The EBITDA and EBIT upgrade is mainly attributable to improved operations at SDR. The Group is now seeing the initial effects of the distribution model transition in the form of more stable planning, improved capacity utilisation and lower unit costs. North Media expects to see a gradually increasing effect as the implementation continues. Bekey also contributed positively to the upgrade.

The downgraded revenue guidance reflects a small loss of volumes in Last Mile and lower-than-expected growth in BoligPortal and Dayli (MineTilbud) in Digital Services.

Guidance for 2025

Initial guidance Revised guidance Revenue DKK 1,280–1,337 million DKK 1,270–1,315 million EBITDA DKK 80–115 million DKK 105–130 million EBIT DKK 25–60 million DKK 50–75 million

The Group’s full-year guidance for 2025 will be described in detail in the interim report for the second quarter of 2025, which is expected to be published on 21 August 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Group CEO, tel. +45 2024 3292

North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing, jobs or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam are among the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden, respectively. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark’s leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Dayli (MineTilbud) is a leading digital offer platform. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.