Dental 3D Printing Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Stratasys, 3D Systems, and Formlabs Lead Across Industrial, Healthcare, and Dental Applications

The Dental 3D Printing Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Dental 3D Printing. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. 360 Quadrants evaluated over 230 companies, of which the Top 25 Dental 3D Printing Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The dental 3D printing market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of dental diseases, increased demand for cosmetic dentistry, greater adoption of 3D printers in dental clinics, and the expanding geriatric population. This technology helps reduce inventory costs, minimize material wastage, and offers innovative design options for dental professionals. Dental 3D printing also provides benefits such as faster product development, higher quality complex dental parts, and the ability for mass personalization.



The segment's large share also reflects the increasing number of dental laboratories, the expansion of these facilities in developing countries, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies by labs of all sizes, and the rising demand for customized dental frameworks and solutions. North America held the largest regional share of the market in 2024, driven by advanced dental infrastructure, high oral care expenditures, a large geriatric population, high incidence of dental caries, and growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures. Additionally, the strong presence of leading 3D printing companies and rapid adoption of new technologies contribute to the region's market leadership.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Dental 3D Printing companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Dental 3D Printing quadrant. Key players are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Stratasys



Stratasys Ltd. is a leading American Israeli manufacturer of 3D printers and materials, specializing in polymer additive manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods. The company operates through two core segments: Products and Services, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes smart, connected 3D printers, a wide array of polymer materials, a robust software ecosystem, and parts-on-demand services.



3D Systems, Inc



3D Systems, Inc. is a global leader in 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes plastic and metal 3D printers, a variety of print materials, on-demand manufacturing services, and end-to-end manufacturing software. Its advanced product offerings cater to diverse industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical, dental, and consumer goods. In the dental space, 3D Systems offers digital solutions through its Dental 3D Printers and Dental Materials subsegments under Healthcare Solutions. These products serve dental labs and clinics, supporting applications in prosthodontics, implantology, and orthodontics.



Formlabs



Formlabs designs and manufactures 3D printers, materials, and accessories specifically for the 3D printing industry. Its dental resins enable the precise in-house digital production of dental products such as surgical guides, orthodontic models, aligners, and retainers. It is recognized as the world's largest supplier of professional stereolithography (SLA) and selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increased Speed and Accuracy with Better Clinical Workflows

3.2.1.2 High Incidence of Dental Caries and Other Oral Diseases

3.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry and Preventive Dental Care

3.2.1.4 Rising Edentulism in Geriatric Population

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Cost of Dental 3D Printers

3.2.2.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce and Limited Specialized Training in Additive Manufacturing

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 High Growth Potential of Dental Tourism in Emerging Economies

3.2.3.2 Consolidation of Dental Practices and Increased Number of Dental Service Organizations

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Dental 3D Printing Products

3.3 Industry Trends

3.3.1 Advanced 3D Printing Materials for Dental Applications

3.3.2 Rising Adoption of Digital Dentistry

3.3.3 Consolidation of Dental Laboratories

3.4 Technology Analysis

3.4.1 Key Technologies

3.4.1.1 Multijet Modeling (Mjm)

3.4.2 Complementary Technologies

3.4.2.1 Curing Chambers

3.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.4.3.1 Cad/Cam Technology

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.5 Threat of New Entrants

3.8 Supply Chain Analysis

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.9.1 Patent Publication Trends for Dental 3D Printing Market

3.9.2 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicants for Patents in Dental 3D Printing Market

3.10 Key Conferences & Events

3.11 Impact of Ai on Dental 3D Printing Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in Dental 3D Printing Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2022-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Product & Service Footprint

4.5.5.4 Technology Footprint

4.5.5.5 Application Footprint

4.5.5.6 End-User Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.7.1 Financial Metrics

4.7.2 Company Valuation

4.8 Brand/Product Comparison

4.9 R&D Expenditure

4.10 Competitive Scenario

4.10.1 Product Launches & Approvals

4.10.2 Deals

4.10.3 Expansions

4.10.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Stratasys

Align Technology, Inc.

3D Systems, Inc.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Nano Dimension Ltd.)

Formlabs

Dws S.R.L.

Prodways Group

Nikon Slm Solutions Ag

Carbon, Inc.

Colibrium Additive (A GE Aerospace Company)

Shining 3D

Sprintray Inc.

Asiga

Eos GmbH

Rapid Shape GmbH

Roland Dga Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Zortrax

Detax Ettlingen

Dmg America

3Dresyns

Micron Dental

Ackuretta

Carima Co., Ltd.

Planmeca Oy

