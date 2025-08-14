AAGC Set to Launch New Concept

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Gold Corp. (OTC: AAGC) is delighted to update the public about the Company’s exciting new concept in the Beauty industry.

Hollywood Star Cuts (A Family Salon) and All American Gold Corp. (AAGC) have finalized an agreement with a Franchise group based in San Diego, CA, to launch a concept that will complement the proven Hollywood Star Cuts model in exclusive areas.

Hollywood Star Salons is an exciting new platform set to debut in October 2025 in Encinitas, California. Construction is scheduled to begin on September 1, 2025. Hollywood Star Salons will be servicing a much more exclusive and demanding clientele with much more private and demanding requirements. Hollywood Star Salons will be an Owner Operator based model designed to alloy the individual stylist the freedom to own and control their perspective work area as an individual Franchisee. This platform will empower the stylists to fulfill their ambitions while experiencing the benefits of entrepreneurism.

The first Hollywood Star Salon will be located at 270 El Camino Real, Suite A, in the exclusive Beachside community of Encinitas, California. The plaza that will contain the first Hollywood Star Salon also contains a major Grocery chain (Vons), a major Coffee chain (Starbucks), a major Fitness center (Anytime Fitness) as well as other extremely popular retail establishments, ensuring high visibility and patronage traffic at all times.

The inaugural Hollywood Star Salon will consist of Eight (8) individual workstations with a shared shampoo area. It will also feature a common reception area that will showcase a signature classic arcade game system and big screen TV’s showing popular movies; amenities that have become synonymous with the many Hollywood Star Cuts locations. Hollywood Star Salons will also feature a sizeable retail section featuring proprietary HSC products designed to cater to every customer’s and stylist’s beauty needs.

This Hollywood Star Solon will also feature two (2) separate Tanning Rooms. One room will contain a Stand-Up style Tanning Booth, and the other will consist of a Lie Down style Tanning Bed ensuring that “just got off the beach” look even for the executive with no time to sunbathe.

Hollywood Star Salon will be decorated with Hollywood Star Cut’s signature Movie Posters along with iconic Surfboard style counter tops and the familiar “Beach Themed” motif signifying its relationship with the proven and successful Hollywood Star Cuts Franchise.

The location for the inaugural Hollywood Star Solon was chosen because of its proximity to a very exclusive clientele in and around North Coastal San Diego County, California. 270 El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA is located within 10 miles of such exclusive and lucrative areas as Rancho Santa Fe, CA, Del Mar, CA, La Costa, CA, and others. It is the Company’s intention to reproduce the Hollywood Star Salon concept in many areas where Hollywood Star Cuts may not be as viable.

Hollywood Star Salons will in no way compete with Hollywood Star Cuts. Instead, Hollywood Star Salons will enhance the visibility, revenue, and reach of AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts! Hollywood Star Cuts intends to replicate the Hollywood Star Salon model in as many High-Income locations as possible.

Hollywood Star Salons will escalate value to the AAGC shareholders by increasing revenues and profitability to Hollywood Star Cuts and AAGC without a massive outflow of capital and labor expense by utilizing a unique Franchise model. This model allows Hollywood Star Cuts to receive a percentage of each individual stylist. The more successful they are, the more successful Hollywood Star Salons and Hollywood Satr Cuts will be.

Hollywood Star Cuts is a Full-Service Family Hair and Beauty Salon with Tanning available at many locations. Hollywood Star Cuts is a “Themed” Beauty/Tanning Salon where the customer is treated like a “Movie Star”, and where they are the “Star of the Show”! Hollywood Star Cuts currently operates multiple Corporate owned locations in the greater Boise area and is developing Franchise locations across The United States and the United Kingdom concentrating in the Florida, Utah, Texas and the Nevada regions.

Hollywood Star Cuts utilizes the Company’s “Mega Production Studio” in Boise, Idaho, to train future franchise operators in the vision of creating an environment where the customer knows they are the “Star of the Show”! The “Mega Production Studio” encompasses everything possible with all Hollywood Star Cuts models. The Mega Production Studio consists of 8 Hair-Care stations, 2 Nail-Care stations, a separate room for Tanning with a Tanning Booth and a Tanning Bed, and a separate room with 2 Esthetician and Skin-Care stations. The future Franchise partner can witness the operation and decide which combination is perfect for their franchise locations.

As always, Hollywood Star Cuts and All American Gold Corp. would like to thank our fabulous crew members, our brilliant franchisees, our fantastic vendors, our loyal shareholders and all future investors for their hard work and commitment to the vision that is Hollywood Star Cuts. Without all of them, Hollywood Star Cuts and Hollywood Star Solons could not succeed.

All American Gold Corp. invites the public to follow us on X (Twitter) at HStarcuts as most updates and communication will be conducted there. The public is also invited to follow us on Facebook and online at www.hollywoodstarcuts.com.

