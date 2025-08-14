SpotOn GPS Fence Earns Dual Honors: Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List and Winners of the Pet Innovation Award

Manchester, New Hampshire, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotOn GPS Fence, the leading GPS-based dog containment system, has been recognized with two prestigious honors this year, earning a place on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies and winning the 2025 Pet Innovation Award for Fencing Product of the Year.

The Inc. 5000 list ranks the nation’s most successful independent businesses based on percentage revenue growth over the past three years, and SpotOn ranked No. 854 with continuous positive revenue growth for the third consecutive year. This distinction places SpotOn alongside past honorees, including Microsoft, Chobani, and Patagonia.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

The Pet Innovation Awards, presented by the Independent Innovation Awards organization, spotlight standout companies, products, and services across the $157 billion pet industry. Winners are selected following a rigorous evaluation process that includes analysis of innovation, quality, and impact on pet care.

SpotOn GPS Fence has established itself as the leader in GPS-based pet containment through relentless innovation, user data analysis and input, research, and development. As the trusted solution for professional dog trainers, SpotOn’s patented True Location technology replaces buried wires and base stations with a network of 128 satellites, delivering the precision essential for fair, effective, and humane training. Every product update begins with customer input, inspiring features like Manual Feedback Mode, Off-Grid Mode, and intuitive Keep Out Zones that help pets avoid yard hazards and off-limits areas while giving owners greater peace of mind.

“From day one, SpotOn’s mission has been simple: give dogs the freedom they crave and owners the confidence that comes from knowing their pets are safe,” said Fred Cronin, President of SpotOn GPS Fence. “These awards aren’t just wins for our team, they reflect the trust our customers place in us and the positive impact our product has on their lives. All SpotOn product innovation begins with listening to our customers and understanding what freedom and safety mean to dog owners, and we’re honored to keep delivering on that promise.”

This year’s achievements add to SpotOn’s growing list of honors, including the 2024 Popular Mechanics Gear of the Year award, and new milestones in pet advocacy through over $250,000 in donations from the SpotOn Gives program.

For more information on SpotOn Fence, visit www.spotonfence.com.