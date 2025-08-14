3D Printing High Performance Plastic Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Evonik, Arkema, and Lehmann&Voss&Co. Lead with Sustainable, High-Performance Material Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing High Performance Plastic - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for 3D Printing High Performance Plastic. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 140 companies, of which the Top 15 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



3D printing with high-performance plastics (HPPs) involves using additive manufacturing technologies to build components from advanced polymers like PEEK, PEKK, and ULTEM. These materials possess exceptional properties, including extreme heat and chemical resistance, high mechanical strength, and inherent flame retardancy. By leveraging 3D printing, engineers can design and produce complex, lightweight, and durable parts with geometries that are either impossible or prohibitively expensive to create using traditional methods like injection molding or CNC machining, opening new possibilities for on-demand manufacturing.



The primary drivers for this market are industries with demanding operational environments, such as aerospace, automotive, and medical. In aerospace, HPPs are used to create lightweight cabin components and strong, non-conductive parts. The medical industry utilizes their biocompatibility for custom surgical guides and implants. The ability to rapidly prototype and produce low-volume, end-use parts without the need for expensive tooling is a significant advantage, drastically reducing development time and costs while enabling greater design freedom and part consolidation.



Despite the compelling benefits, several barriers impede broader adoption. The raw materials - the HPP filaments or powders - are significantly more expensive than standard 3D printing plastics. The specialized printers required to handle the high temperatures needed to process these materials also represent a substantial capital investment. The printing process itself is complex and demands precise control over the build environment to prevent defects like warping or poor layer adhesion. A shortage of skilled technicians and a need for greater material and process standardization also present ongoing challenges.



Key Players:



Major vendors in the 3D Printing High Performance Plastic market are Evonik Industries (Germany), Arkema (France), Lehmann&Voss&Co. (Germany), Nanos Dimension (US), Oxford Performance Materials (US), EOS (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Forward AM (BASF, Germany), Jabil Inc. (US), Impossible Objects (US), and Apium Additive Technologies GmbH (Germany).



The key strategies major vendors implement in the 3D Printing High Performance Plastic market are partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and product enhancements.



Evonik Industries



Evonik Industries is a world leader in specialty chemicals, offering a diverse portfolio that serves markets from automotive to healthcare. The German powerhouse is known for its high-performance polymers, specialty additives, and essential ingredients for nutrition and care. Strategically, Evonik is focused on sustainability and innovation, providing solutions that enable energy efficiency, advanced drug delivery, and resource conservation. Through disciplined portfolio management and a clear focus on its high-growth Next Generation solutions, Evonik maintains its position as a key partner for industries seeking sustainable and high-performance materials.



Arkema



Arkema is a leading French specialty materials company, focused on providing innovative and sustainable solutions. Its business is centered on three highly complementary segments: Adhesives, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Arkema is renowned for its high-performance polymers, including the bio-based Rilsan polyamide and Kynar PVDF, a critical component in EV batteries. Strategically, the company is committed to becoming a pure player in specialty materials, driving growth through innovations that support lightweighting, the circular economy, and renewable energy, solidifying its role as a key solutions provider for a sustainable future.



Lehmann&Voss&Co.



The LEHVOSS Group is a German chemical company that develops, produces, and markets specialty chemical and mineral products for a global industrial clientele. It is renowned for its LUVOCOM line of high-performance, customized thermoplastic compounds, which are critical for demanding applications in the automotive and industrial sectors. Strategically, LEHVOSS combines its own production expertise with a robust distribution business to provide tailored solutions for its customers. By focusing on high-tech areas like 3D printing materials and lightweighting for e-mobility, the company maintains its strong position as a specialized innovation partner.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Applications in Medical & Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, and Automotive Industries

3.2.1.2 Development of Application-Specific Grades for 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics

3.2.1.3 Government Initiatives to Support Adoption in Different Industries

3.2.1.4 Rising Investments and Favorable Policies for Sustainable Solutions

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Environmental Concerns Regarding Disposal of 3D-Printed Plastic Products

3.2.2.2 Skepticism About Acceptance of New Technologies in Emerging Economies

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Grades of 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics

3.2.3.2 Growing Penetration of Reinforced 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics in Manufacturing Functional Parts

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 High Manufacturing Cost of Commercial Grades of 3D Printing High-Performance Plastics

3.2.4.2 Prolonged Lead Time

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Raw Material

3.4.2 Final Product Analysis

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Fused Deposition Modeling (Fdm)/Fused Filament Fabrication (Fff)

3.7.1.2 Selective Laser Sintering (Sls)

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Automated Fiber Placement

3.8 Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market

3.8.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

3.8.2 Best Practices in 3D Printing High-Performance Plastic Market

3.8.3 Case Studies of Ai Implementation in 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market

3.8.4 Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

3.8.5 Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative Ai in 3D Printing High-Performance Plastic Market

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.9.1 Introduction

3.9.2 Methodology

3.9.3 Patent Type

3.9.4 Insights

3.9.5 Legal Status of Patents

3.9.6 Jurisdiction Analysis

3.9.7 Top Applicants

3.9.8 List of Patents by Ford Global Technologies LLC

3.9.9 List of Patents by Hewlett-Packard Development Company

3.9.10 List of Patents by Basf Se

3.10 Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025

3.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2019-2025

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Brand Comparison

4.5.1 Infinam (Evonik Industries)

4.5.2 Kepstan (Arkema)

4.5.3 Ketaspire (Solvay)

4.5.4 Ht-23 (Eos GmbH)

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.6.1 Stars

4.6.2 Emerging Leaders

4.6.3 Pervasive Players

4.6.4 Participants

4.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.6.5.1 Company Footprint

4.6.5.2 Region Footprint

4.6.5.3 Type Footprint

4.6.5.4 Form Footprint

4.6.5.5 Technology Footprint

4.6.5.6 Application Footprint

4.6.5.7 End-Use Industry Footprint

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.7.1 Progressive Companies

4.7.2 Responsive Companies

4.7.3 Dynamic Companies

4.7.4 Starting Blocks

4.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.7.5.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.9 Competitive Scenarios

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions



5 Company Profiles

Evonik Industries

Arkema

Lehmann&Voss&Co.

Nano Dimensions (Markforged)

Oxford Performance Materials

Eos GmbH

Solvay

Sabic

Forward Am Technologies GmbH

Impossible Objects

Apium Additive Technologies GmbH

Ensinger

Victrex plc

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Proto Labs

3Dxtech

3D4Makers.Com

Zortrax

Treed Filaments

Formlabs

Eplus3D

Junhua Peek

Sculpteo

Peekchina

