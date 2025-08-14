Motawi Tileworks Launches Custom Commemorative Tile Collection for Artists, Events & Brands

ANN ARBOR, MI, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When guests left Keith and Sarah’s wedding, they didn’t leave with a champagne flute or a bag of candy—they left with a piece of art. The couple’s favorite mountain was immortalized in a Motawi tile, its rich blue glaze capturing the place they loved most, with their names and wedding date fired right into the back.

This is the promise of Motawi Tileworks’ new Custom Commemorative Tile Collection—transforming logos, artwork, and milestone moments into handcrafted commemorative gifts that last for generations.

Handmade from start to finish in Ann Arbor, Michigan, these custom ceramic tiles combine artistry, personalization, and craft tradition. They’re perfect for artists, organizations, and event hosts who want to celebrate an occasion with meaning and beauty.

“When we create a commemorative tile, we’re not just making an object—we’re capturing a moment in time and giving it permanence. Long after the event is over, the story still lives in the tile,” says Nawal Motawi, founder and artistic director.

Motawi Commemorative Tiles are ideal for:

Business & nonprofit events and anniversaries

Donor recognition & capital campaigns

Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, quinceañeras, weddings & graduations

Limited-edition merchandise for institutions, museums & gift shops

Artist collaborations, exhibitions & VIP gifting

Hospitality & restaurant openings

Awards, retirements & executive thank-you gifts

Two distinctive tile styles are available:

Polychrome Art Tile – Hand-glazed in vibrant color, rich with detail

– Hand-glazed in vibrant color, rich with detail Relief Tile – Sculptural and monochrome, with elegant dimension

Clients begin by submitting a logo, illustration, or design. Motawi’s design team adapts it for tile production, sculpts a custom mold, and hand-glazes each tile before firing it in the kiln. The setup fee includes converting the artwork into a tile-ready file and, if desired, embossing the back with names, dates, and locations.

Pricing starts at a few thousand dollars for 3x3 tiles (includes mold setup + 100 finished tiles) and can exceed $10,000 for larger, intricate polychrome designs.

“Having my woodblock prints rendered into Motawi tile felt like my work had been immortalized,” said artist Yoshiko Yamamoto, a longtime collaborator.

Sample Images:

1. Mountain Lakes: Tile in Arts & Crafts style







2. Villarica: Wedding favor, front and back, personalized with names and date





3. University of Michigan Commemorative Tile: Donor recognition





4. U.S. Open 2008: Event merchandise for a major sporting event





5. The Gamble House: Museum gift shop tile in relief style





6. Unitarian Church: Custom commemorative gift for congregation





Quick Facts

Tile Sizes: 3x3 to 4x8 and larger custom formats

3x3 to 4x8 and larger custom formats Styles: Polychrome Art Tile, Relief Tile

Polychrome Art Tile, Relief Tile Pricing: Starting at a few thousand dollars for 3x3 (includes 100 tiles & custom mold)

Starting at a few thousand dollars for 3x3 (includes 100 tiles & custom mold) Lead Time: Up to 6 months from design approval

Up to 6 months from design approval Personalization: Logos, text, dates, locations can be added to the back of each tile

Logos, text, dates, locations can be added to the back of each tile Production: Handcrafted in Ann Arbor, Michigan, using Motawi’s signature Cuenca hand-glazing technique

Learn more or start a project: motawi.com/pages/commemorative-tile

Inquiries for commemorative tiles: commemoratives@motawi.com

Press inquiries: Greg Anderson | grega@motawi.com