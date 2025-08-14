Motawi Tileworks Launches Custom Commemorative Tile Collection for Artists, Events & Brands

ANN ARBOR, MI, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When guests left Keith and Sarah’s wedding, they didn’t leave with a champagne flute or a bag of candy—they left with a piece of art. The couple’s favorite mountain was immortalized in a Motawi tile, its rich blue glaze capturing the place they loved most, with their names and wedding date fired right into the back.
This is the promise of Motawi Tileworks’ new Custom Commemorative Tile Collection—transforming logos, artwork, and milestone moments into handcrafted commemorative gifts that last for generations.
Handmade from start to finish in Ann Arbor, Michigan, these custom ceramic tiles combine artistry, personalization, and craft tradition. They’re perfect for artists, organizations, and event hosts who want to celebrate an occasion with meaning and beauty.
“When we create a commemorative tile, we’re not just making an object—we’re capturing a moment in time and giving it permanence. Long after the event is over, the story still lives in the tile,” says Nawal Motawi, founder and artistic director.
Motawi Commemorative Tiles are ideal for:
- Business & nonprofit events and anniversaries
- Donor recognition & capital campaigns
- Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, quinceañeras, weddings & graduations
- Limited-edition merchandise for institutions, museums & gift shops
- Artist collaborations, exhibitions & VIP gifting
- Hospitality & restaurant openings
- Awards, retirements & executive thank-you gifts
Two distinctive tile styles are available:
- Polychrome Art Tile – Hand-glazed in vibrant color, rich with detail
- Relief Tile – Sculptural and monochrome, with elegant dimension
Clients begin by submitting a logo, illustration, or design. Motawi’s design team adapts it for tile production, sculpts a custom mold, and hand-glazes each tile before firing it in the kiln. The setup fee includes converting the artwork into a tile-ready file and, if desired, embossing the back with names, dates, and locations.
Pricing starts at a few thousand dollars for 3x3 tiles (includes mold setup + 100 finished tiles) and can exceed $10,000 for larger, intricate polychrome designs.
“Having my woodblock prints rendered into Motawi tile felt like my work had been immortalized,” said artist Yoshiko Yamamoto, a longtime collaborator.
Sample Images:
1. Mountain Lakes: Tile in Arts & Crafts style
2. Villarica: Wedding favor, front and back, personalized with names and date
3. University of Michigan Commemorative Tile: Donor recognition
4. U.S. Open 2008: Event merchandise for a major sporting event
5. The Gamble House: Museum gift shop tile in relief style
6. Unitarian Church: Custom commemorative gift for congregation
Quick Facts
- Tile Sizes: 3x3 to 4x8 and larger custom formats
- Styles: Polychrome Art Tile, Relief Tile
- Pricing: Starting at a few thousand dollars for 3x3 (includes 100 tiles & custom mold)
- Lead Time: Up to 6 months from design approval
- Personalization: Logos, text, dates, locations can be added to the back of each tile
- Production: Handcrafted in Ann Arbor, Michigan, using Motawi’s signature Cuenca hand-glazing technique
Learn more or start a project: motawi.com/pages/commemorative-tile
Inquiries for commemorative tiles: commemoratives@motawi.com
Press inquiries: Greg Anderson | grega@motawi.com