Pharmacy Automation Company Evaluation Report 2025 | BD, Omnicell, and Capsa Healthcare Lead in Medical Technology, Pharmacy Automation, and Medication Management Solutions

The Pharmacy Automation Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Pharmacy Automation. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. 360 Quadrants evaluated over 190 companies, of which the Top 20 Pharmacy Automation Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The pharmacy automation landscape has evolved from basic pill dispensers to advanced AI-driven robotic systems that optimize medication management. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for precision, efficiency, and real-time tracking, which helps reduce human errors and improve workflows in both pharmacies and hospitals. As healthcare digitalization accelerates, innovations such as cloud-based prescription management and autonomous dispensing systems are transforming pharmaceutical operations.



Several factors are driving market growth, including the need to reduce medication errors, the rapid decentralization of pharmacies, the growing elderly population, and the increasing demand for automated dispensing systems. Additionally, the rising focus on automation to cut labor costs and the growing need for specialty drug dispensing are contributing to the market's expansion. Emerging economies present significant opportunities for market players looking to strengthen their presence.



Key Players

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

BD



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a leading player in the medical technology industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of medical devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic solutions. The company offers a wide range of products, including drug delivery systems, infection prevention solutions, surgical instruments, diagnostic systems, and healthcare automation technologies. BD serves healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and laboratories around the globe.



Omnicell



Omnicell is a prominent player in pharmacy automation and medication management solutions, providing technologies designed to improve operational efficiency, minimize medication errors, and assist healthcare providers in enhancing patient outcomes. The company offers a wide array of products, including robotics, smart devices, intelligent software, and expert services, to create a robust infrastructure for automated pharmacy management across various healthcare settings.



Capsa Healthcare



Capsa Healthcare is a leading provider of healthcare workflow solutions, specializing in medication management and automation technologies. The company offers a diverse range of products, including mobile workstations, medication dispensing carts, pharmacy automation systems, telehealth solutions, and medical storage units. Capsa Healthcare serves various healthcare providers, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, retail and institutional pharmacies, and outpatient clinics.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing Need to Minimize Medication Errors

3.2.1.2 Decentralization of Pharmacies

3.2.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Uptake of Automated Dispensing Systems

3.2.1.4 Growing Focus on Automation to Reduce Labor Costs

3.2.1.5 Increasing Demand for Specialty Drug Dispensing

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Initial Capital Investments

3.2.2.2 Reluctance to Adopt Pharmacy Automation Systems

3.2.2.3 Shortage of Skilled Personnel

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Gradual Shift to Online Pharmacy Services

3.2.3.2 Expansion of Telepharmacy & Remote Patient Management Services

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Process for Automated Pharmacy Systems

3.2.4.2 Risk of Cross-Contamination

3.2.4.3 Technical Failures and System Reliability Issues

3.2.4.4 Medication Dispensing Risks Associated with Drug Name Selections

3.3 Industry Trends

3.3.1 Compact Software Configurations with Minimal Physical Footprints

3.3.2 Pharmacy Robotics for Prescription Dispensing

3.3.3 Rfid Technology for Advanced Medication Tracking

3.3.4 Cloud-Based Pharmacy Automation Management Solutions

3.3.5 Integration with Ehr for Enhanced Interoperability

3.3.6 Role of Big Data in Healthcare Automation

3.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Robotics

3.7.1.2 Robotic Process Automation (Rpa)

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 E-Prescribing Systems

3.7.2.2 Ehr Integration

3.7.2.3 Barcoding & Scanning Technology

3.7.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.7.3.1 Ai & Ml

3.7.3.2 Telepharmacy

3.7.3.3 Cold Chain Management Solutions

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.5 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.9.1 Patent Publication Trends for Pharmacy Automation

3.9.2 Jurisdiction & Top Applicant Countries for Pharmacy Automation

3.9.3 Leading Patents in Pharmacy Automation Market

3.10 Key Conferences & Events, 2024-2025

3.11 Impact of Ai/Generative Ai on Pharmacy Automation Market

3.11.1 Key Use Cases

3.11.2 Case Studies of Ai/Generative Ai Implementation

3.11.2.1 Case Study 1: Giant Eagle Leverages Ai-Driven Automation to Enhance Pharmacy Efficiency & Patient Safety

3.11.3 Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems

3.11.3.1 Medication Management Market

3.11.3.2 Medical Robots Market

3.11.3.3 Digital Pharmacy Market

3.11.4 User Readiness & Impact Assessment

3.11.4.1 User Readiness

3.11.4.1.1 User A: Hospital Pharmacies

3.11.4.1.2 User B: Retail Pharmacies

3.11.4.2 Impact Assessment

3.11.4.2.1 User A: Hospital Pharmacies

3.11.4.2.2 User B: Retail Pharmacies



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Pharmacy Automation Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Product Footprint

4.5.5.4 Component Footprint

4.5.5.5 Application Footprint

4.5.5.6 Facility Type Footprint

4.5.5.7 End-User Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2023

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2023

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Emerging Players/Startups

4.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.7.1 Financial Metrics

4.7.2 Company Valuation

4.8 Brand/Software Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product/Service Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

4.9.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

BD

Omnicell

Kuka AG (Swisslog Healthcare)

Baxter

Mckesson Corporation

Oracle

Capsa Healthcare

Yuyama Co., Ltd.

Arxium

Scriptpro, LLC

Rxsafe, LLC

Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC

Deenova S.R.L.

Medical Packaging Inc., LLC

Tension Packaging & Automation

Noritsu Pharmacy Automation

Euclid Medical Products

Touchpoint Medical Solutions

Innovation Associates (Ia)

Jfcrx

Willach Group

Pharmacy Automation Systems, LLC

Asteres Inc.

Newlcon

Accu-Chart Plus Health Care Systems, Inc.

