Camping & Caravanning Market Outlook 2025-2030 | Revenues to Grow from $64.38 Billion in 2025 to $92.73 Billion by 2030 | Evolving Distribution Strategies are Reshaping the Industry's Value Chain

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camping & Caravanning Market by Camping Type (Backpacking, Caravanning, Glamping), Product Type (Caravans, RVs & Motorhomes, Tents), Activity Type, End-User, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Camping & Caravanning Market is experiencing transformative growth as changing consumer preferences and technology adoption reshape outdoor leisure for organizations and individuals. Senior executives need actionable data and frameworks to navigate evolving opportunities in this dynamic industry.

Market Snapshot: Camping & Caravanning Market Overview

The Camping & Caravanning Market grew from USD 60.02 billion in 2024 to USD 64.38 billion in 2025, with expectations for continued expansion at a CAGR of 7.51% to reach USD 92.73 billion by 2030. This robust growth trajectory reflects an accelerated demand for immersive outdoor experiences and versatile accommodation models across diverse regions and demographics.

Scope & Segmentation of the Camping & Caravanning Market

This report delivers a structured view of market segmentation, regional outlooks, and technology drivers, tailored for leaders seeking targeted growth paths.

Camping Types: Backpacking, Caravanning, Glamping, RV Camping

Backpacking, Caravanning, Glamping, RV Camping Product Types: Caravans (Fifth Wheel Trailers, Toy Haulers, Travel Trailers), RVs & Motorhomes (Class A Motorhomes, Class C Motorhomes), Tents (Backpacking Tent, Family Tent, Pop-Up Tent)

Caravans (Fifth Wheel Trailers, Toy Haulers, Travel Trailers), RVs & Motorhomes (Class A Motorhomes, Class C Motorhomes), Tents (Backpacking Tent, Family Tent, Pop-Up Tent) Activity Types: Climbing, Fishing, Hiking, Water Sports

Climbing, Fishing, Hiking, Water Sports End-User Groups: Corporate Groups, Families, Solo Campers (Adventure Camping, Recreational Camping), Youth Groups

Corporate Groups, Families, Solo Campers (Adventure Camping, Recreational Camping), Youth Groups Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Online Travel Agencies, Traditional Travel Agencies Source

Direct Sales, Online Travel Agencies, Traditional Travel Agencies Source Regions Covered: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, and key Middle Eastern and African markets), Asia-Pacific (notably China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Southeast Asian economies)

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, and key Middle Eastern and African markets), Asia-Pacific (notably China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Southeast Asian economies) Leading Companies Analyzed: ADAC Camping GmbH, CAMP MONK LLP, Campervan Norway, Camping Co., Campnab, Countryside Adventure Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Cruise America, Inc., Escapod Trailers LLC., European Camping Group, Forest River, Inc, Happier Camper, Inc, and others

Key Takeaways

The camping and caravanning trend is expanding from traditional single-season applications to year-round use, amplified by rising interest from both families and corporate retreat organizers.

Technology integration-including lightweight materials, digital connectivity, and renewable energy systems-is redefining both consumer expectations and manufacturer strategies.

Environmental sustainability is emerging as a default expectation, prompting both providers and end-users to prioritize eco-friendly features and regenerative business practices across offerings.

Evolving distribution strategies, such as increased adoption of online travel agencies and direct-to-consumer channels, are reshaping the industry's value chain.

Market leaders are leveraging partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions to accelerate market access and diversify portfolios in a highly competitive environment.

Regional variations in consumer demand, regulatory focus, and product innovation are critical for tailored market entry and sustained growth.

Impact of 2025 United States Tariff Policies

Recent tariff measures in the United States require global suppliers and distributors to quickly reassess manufacturing locations, procurement strategies, and material blends. Cost pressure across the supply chain is influencing decisions by both vendors and end-users, while manufacturers pursue resilience via nearshoring, strategic alliances, and regional production hubs. Adaptability in production and sourcing continues to define competitiveness as regulatory frameworks shift.

Methodology & Data Sources

This analysis is supported by rigorous primary interviews with senior executives, product designers, and operators, as well as secondary research from industry publications, regulatory bodies, and leading manufacturers' disclosures. All findings are cross-validated through statistical reviews and expert assessments.

Why This Report Matters to Senior Leaders

Enables robust evaluation of emerging trends and their implications for product development, investments, and go-to-market planning.

Equips decision-makers with a detailed segmentation analysis to align offerings with evolving consumer demand and regulatory priorities.

Provides a transparent, validated perspective on technological, operational, and regional drivers influencing strategic decisions across the value chain.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $64.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $92.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Growing popularity of off-grid caravanning supported by advanced solar and battery power solutions

5.2. Integration of smart home technology features in caravans for enhanced remote monitoring and control

5.3. Expansion of pet-friendly camping accommodations with dedicated facilities and premium service offerings

5.4. Surge in demand for micro-caravans combining compact design with high-end comfort and luxury amenities

5.5. Adoption of sustainable materials and circular economy principles in manufacturing camping and caravan products

5.6. Increased booking of experiential campsite stays offering curated wellness and adventure activity packages

5.7. Development of hydrogen fuel cells and EV charging infrastructure tailored for caravan and RV travel



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Camping & Caravanning Market, by Camping Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Backpacking

8.3. Caravanning

8.4. Glamping

8.5. RV Camping



9. Camping & Caravanning Market, by Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Caravans

9.2.1. Fifth Wheel Trailers

9.2.2. Toy Haulers

9.2.3. Travel Trailers

9.3. RVs & Motorhomes

9.3.1. Class A Motorhomes

9.3.2. Class C Motorhomes

9.4. Tents

9.4.1. Backpacking Tent

9.4.2. Family Tent

9.4.3. Pop-Up Tent



10. Camping & Caravanning Market, by Activity Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Climbing

10.3. Fishing

10.4. Hiking

10.5. Water Sports



11. Camping & Caravanning Market, by End-User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Corporate Groups

11.3. Families

11.4. Solo Campers

11.4.1. Adventure Camping

11.4.2. Recreational Camping

11.5. Youth Groups



12. Camping & Caravanning Market, by Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Direct Sales

12.3. Online Travel Agencies

12.4. Traditional Travel Agencies Source



13. Americas Camping & Caravanning Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Camping & Caravanning Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific Camping & Caravanning Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. ADAC Camping GmbH

16.3.2. CAMP MONK LLP

16.3.3. Campervan Norway

16.3.4. Camping Co.

16.3.5. Campnab

16.3.6. Countryside Adventure Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

16.3.7. Cruise America, Inc.

16.3.8. Escapod Trailers LLC.

16.3.9. European Camping Group

16.3.10. Forest River, Inc

16.3.11. Happier Camper, Inc

16.3.12. Harvest Hosts Opco LLC.

16.3.13. Hipcamp, Inc.

16.3.14. INDIE CAMPERS USA, INC.

16.3.15. Japan Campers Co., Ltd.

16.3.16. Kampgrounds of America, Inc.

16.3.17. Knaus Tabbert AG

16.3.18. Lance Camper Mfg. Corp. by REV Group Inc

16.3.19. MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited

16.3.20. McRent by Rental Alliance GmbH

16.3.21. Overa Tours Private Limited

16.3.22. Red Chilli Adventure Sports Pvt. Ltd.

16.3.23. Roadsurfer GmbH

16.3.24. RVshare, LLC

16.3.25. Snow Leopard Adventures

16.3.26. Sun Camp Holidays by ACSI

16.3.27. THOR Industries, Inc.

16.3.28. Trigano S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7q2fv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment