NIH Contract Expands DLH’s Position as a Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Leader

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of digital transformation and cyber security, science research and development, and systems engineering and integration, today announced that it has been awarded a task order valued at up to $46.9 million to continue providing information technology services including enterprise IT systems management, cyber security, software development, cloud computing, and more to the National Institutes of Health’s Office of Information Technology (“OIT”). OIT plays a central role in providing and supporting the information technology resources necessary to execute NIH’s critical health missions.

“With our unique position at the intersection of scientific research and advanced technology, DLH remains a natural partner for innovation alongside the National Institutes of Health,” said Zach Parker, DLH President and CEO. “DLH engineers, application developers, and IT will continue to bring their industry-leading information technology, systems integration, and customer support expertise to provide crucial support for this customer while also asked to conduct technology assessments and impact strategic modernization plans.”

This $46.9 million task order includes a base period and multiple options aggregating to a three-year period of performance. Through this award, DLH will leverage a comprehensive suite of digital transformation and cyber security solutions to support approximately 7,000 end-customers. As part of this new effort, DLH will design and implement a cloud migration strategy built on partnerships with leading commercial CSP vendors including Azure, AWS, and Google.

“DLH will continue to test, validate, refine, and incubate bold new ideas and innovation on behalf of the vital work our customers carry out,” said Diane Yarnell, President, Health IT. “Our experts deliver full project management life-cycle solutions to modernize IT, improve the customer experience and business processes, optimize systems, train personnel, and integrate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.”

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by customers today, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,400 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of technology, innovation, and world-class expertise, to improve lives across the globe. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions (including anticipated future financial performance and results); the diversion of management’s attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations; the inability to retain employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; our ability to manage our debt obligations; compliance with bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.

Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact: Chris Witty

Phone: 646-438-9385

Email: cwitty@darrowir.com