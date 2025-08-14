HIV Diagnostics Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Lead the Market with Innovative Portfolios and Strategic Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HIV Diagnostics - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HIV Diagnostics Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for HIV Diagnostics. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 14 HIV Diagnostics Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Market growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, the advantages offered by point-of-care instruments & kits, and increasing initiatives for HIV awareness campaigns. However, the high cost of NATs, operational barriers, and the shortage of skilled laboratory technicians are key factors restraining the market growth. The high growth potential of emerging economies and the trend of self-testing are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.



The HIV diagnostics market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. North America dominated the global market in 2023. Factors such as the rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, advancements in PoC instruments and kits, increasing awareness about HIV/AIDS, and increasing blood transfusion and blood donations are driving the growth of the HIV diagnostics market in North America.



However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the rising target patient population; the expansion of emerging economies; the increasing availability of technologically advanced POC products; favorable government initiatives for HIV awareness; and the growing expansion of global players in this region.



Key Players:



Key players in this market include Abbott (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland). These players adopt various strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and collaborations, to excel in this market.



Abbott (US)



Abbott is a leading player in the HIV diagnostics market, known for its impactful Company Product Portfolio that includes FDA- and CE-approved products. The company's strong Company Market Share in the U.S. is complemented by its strategic focus on expanding its presence in emerging markets through varied Company Positioning strategies. By leveraging inorganic growth strategies, such as collaborations and acquisitions, Abbott aims to bolster its Company Ranking.



Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)



Siemens Healthineers is a cornerstone in the HIV diagnostics sphere, providing a broad array of medical solutions. Their focus on organic strategies and innovation has allowed them to maintain a competitive Company Positioning. With a significant presence in Europe, America, and emerging markets, they continue to excel in Company Market Share by offering innovative products that meet health sector demands.



Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)



With a comprehensive Company Product Portfolio that spans PCR-based assays and immunoassays, Thermo Fisher Scientific remains a leader. Their strategies focus on regulatory approvals and strategic acquisitions to enhance their Company Market Share. Through collaboration with healthcare organizations, they aim to boost early HIV detection and improve global health access, effectively securing their Company Positioning and Company Ranking in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Hiv/Aids

3.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Blood Transfusions & Blood Donations

3.2.1.3 Advantages Offered by Poc Diagnostic Kits & Instruments

3.2.1.4 Increasing Initiatives for Hiv Awareness Campaigns

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Cost of Nats

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

3.2.3.2 Trend of Self-Testing and Growing Preference for At-Home Diagnostic Kits

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Operational Barriers and Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Technicians

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Elisa

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Western Blot Tests

3.7.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.7.3.1 Pcr

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.10.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.11 Impact of Ai/Generative Ai on Hiv Diagnostics Market

3.11.1 Market Potential of Ai in Hiv Diagnostics

3.11.2 Ai Use Cases

3.11.3 Company Implementation of Ai

3.11.4 Future of Ai/Generative Ai



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Hiv Diagnostics Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.4.1 Ranking of Key Market Players

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Product Footprint

4.5.5.4 End-User Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2023

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2023

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Sme Players

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.8 Brand/Product Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product/Service Launches & Approvals

4.9.2 Product Launches & Approvals

4.9.3 Deals

4.9.4 Expansions

4.9.5 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers

Grifols, S.A.

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Biomerieux

Hologic, Inc.

Qiagen

Bd

Trinity Biotech

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

Biosynex Sa

Wondfo

Getein Biotech, Inc.

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Accubiotech Co., Ltd.

Biolytical Laboratories Inc.

Bio Lab Diagnostics (I) Private Limited

Alpine Biomedicals Pvt Ltd.

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Fortress Diagnostics

Advacare Pharma (Accuquik)

Adaltis S.R.L.

