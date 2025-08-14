Capital One Muse Named “Best Lead Management Solution” in 8th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Capital One Muse has been selected as winner of the “Best Lead Management Solution” award in the 8th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Muse, a Capital One Navigator Platform product , expands a dealership’s digital footprint into the physical world, letting them prospect leads from anywhere using tap-to-scan technology. The digital tool merges NFC-enabled card technology, personalized digital and physical interactions, and an on-the-go portal into the dealership ecosystem.

Muse’s tap-to-scan technology works seamlessly on mobile devices turning any dealership employee with access into a salesperson allowing them to capture leads on the go. With Muse, dealers can sell beyond the showroom floor, engaging potential customers by tapping the Muse card to their smartphone, even away from the dealership. They can also connect through social media to enable a more effortless way for dealers to achieve a wide reach. After scanning the card, the car shopper gains immediate access to a curated digital landing page where they can browse inventory, request an appointment and get pre-qualified on their own time with Capital One and its network of participating lenders. The Muse card can also be used to share the landing page via SMS, scan the QR code, or be saved to Apple Wallet.

Additionally, Muse connects directly to the dealer’s CRM to link Muse-acquired leads, ensuring every lead is attributed to the appropriate employee. The Muse-generated leads can also be leveraged for marketing intelligence to boost a dealership’s visibility using targeted and customizable campaigns.

“Dealers depend on a steady flow of quality leads for success. Knowing that dealers desire innovative solutions to help streamline their lead generation and build trust with potential customers, we created Muse—expanding a dealership’s digital footprint into the physical world,” said Sanjiv Yajnik , President of Financial Services, Capital One. “We’re proud to accept the ‘Best Lead Management Solution’ award from MarTech Breakthrough, and are committed to continuing developing tools that help make the car buying experience simpler for dealers and their customers.”

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics, content marketing and beyond, for nearly a decade the awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

“In today's fast-paced world and mix of real-time digital and in-person interactions, dealerships are faced with most people shopping online—but turning mobile leads into sales isn’t easy,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Muse provides dealers an efficient and effective way to capture leads. With Muse, dealers cut through the complexity of buying a car, allowing for pre-qualification of potential buyers, showcasing their inventory, and closing the sale - meeting buyers wherever they are - the gas station or even a backyard BBQ!”

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation ( www.capitalone.com ) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $468.1 billion in deposits and $659.0 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2025. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches and Cafés located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “COF” and is included in the S&P 100 index.