GroundTruth Recognized in 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program for Advertising Technology Innovation to Drive Real Business Results

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that GroundTruth , the advertising platform known for driving in-store visits and other real business results, has been selected as winner of the “Best Geolocation Platform” award in the 8th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

GroundTruth’s breakthrough advertising platform allows brands and agencies to harness real-world behavior to drive business results, such as foot traffic, in-store visits, incremental sales, and check growth. GroundTruth Ads Manager provides advanced, hyper-precise audience targeting, allowing marketing teams of all sizes to quickly launch media campaigns across channels like CTV, Digital Audio and Podcasts, Mobile, Desktop, or Digital Out-of-Home with no minimum spend required.

GroundTruth’s Blueprints Technology is the foundation of the company’s ability to create and reach unique audience segments. 4.8M+ locations are mapped, allowing advertisers to both target precise geographical areas and measure how consumers respond to advertising campaigns, including if they physically showed up at a location. Blueprinted location categories include Amusement Parks, Baseball Stadiums, Music Festivals, Car Dealerships, Supermarkets, and more.

Additionally, GroundTruth Ads Manager is an easy-to-use, self-serve ad platform that helps boost brand awareness, drive website and in-store visits, and increase sales. The platform empowers marketers to better understand and reach their audiences with flexible, simple multichannel advertising. With GroundTruth, businesses can deliver their ads to the right audience across multiple touchpoints, then attribute sales and in-store visits directly back to the individual channel and ad that ultimately drove the result.

“Our platform begins and ends with helping advertisers achieve real business results. That means location and behavior targeting to reach any audience, confidence that every store visit can be verified, and data to prove when their approach works,” said Rosie O’Meara, CEO of GroundTruth. “Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for recognizing our advertising platform as we continue to build new ways to drive foot traffic, sales lift, check growth, and other real business results.”

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics, content marketing and beyond, for nearly a decade the awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

“GroundTruth’s ability to measure real business results is its key differentiator. In today’s economy, results attribution and proving the impact of every ad dollar spent are crucial,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Today’s marketers need ad solutions that perform and ways to prove that performance. GroundTruth Ads Manager allows brands to develop, execute, and prove the results of their high-performing marketing strategies. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire GroundTruth team for taking home a well-deserved 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Award.”

