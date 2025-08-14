El Septimo Defies Global Tariff Pressure, Refuses to Raise Prices — Luxury Without Compromise

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move that sets a new standard for the luxury cigar industry, El Septimo, the world’s most luxurious cigar brand, has announced it will not raise its retail prices despite unprecedented tariff increases on imported cigars and luxury packaging. While virtually every major luxury brand across industries has passed these costs onto customers, El Septimo has chosen a different path—absorbing the additional costs internally to protect both retailers and loyal consumers.

The recent tariff hikes have significantly impacted El Septimo’s operations, from the importation of its premium cigars to its handcrafted luxury boxes produced by its own design house in Paris. These costs are substantial, but El Septimo has decided to bear them entirely, maintaining its current prices worldwide.

“We are a luxury brand that believes true luxury should not come with sudden financial stress to our customers,” said Zaya Younan, Chairman and CEO of El Septimo. “While other brands chose to raise prices, we chose to stand by our commitment to our partners and aficionados. This decision is not just about business—it’s about loyalty, integrity, and protecting the experience our customers have come to expect from El Septimo.”

This commitment is especially remarkable given El Septimo’s position as a leader in the ultra-premium segment, where meticulous production standards, Grade A tobacco aged for up to 15 years, and museum-quality presentation already demand the highest level of investment. By absorbing the tariff costs—rather than passing them on—El Septimo reinforces its philosophy that luxury is not only about product excellence, but also about respect for the people who enjoy it.

El Septimo invites the world to see this not just as a business decision, but as a declaration of values. In an era when price hikes have become the norm, El Septimo stands as proof that a luxury brand can put its customers first, even when it means sacrificing profit.

About El Septimo

El Septimo is the world’s most luxurious cigar brand, known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, innovation, and artistry. From precision farming and 15-year tobacco fermentation to the creation of multi-million-dollar cigar accessories, El Septimo delivers an unmatched smoking experience to aficionados worldwide.

